Bóng đá Anh tưởng niệm Ngày Đình chiến

Hằng năm cứ vào 11 tháng 11 cả nước Anh lại tưởng niệm Ngày Đình chiến đánh dấu sự đình chiến giữa Đức và Đồng minh qua đó kết thúc Thế chiến Thứ nhất.

Theo đó, các cầu thủ và câu lạc bộ bóng đá bày tỏ lòng biết ơn với những người lính đã hi sinh, những người đã hiến dâng máu thịt và cuộc đời cho cả hai bên.

Những địa đạo, nấm mồ liệt sĩ từ thời chiến tranh vẫn yên vị trên những cánh đồng hoa poppy (hoa anh túc đỏ) ở châu Âu, từ đó những bông hoa poppy đã trở thành biểu tượng của sự tưởng niệm mà chúng ta thường thấy trên ngực áo của những cầu thủ, huấn luyện viên, và ban tổ chức, trọng tài ở giải Ngoại hạng Anh vào tháng 11 hằng năm.

We have donated the match shirts worn against Arsenal to the @PoppyLegion, who will auction them off to raise money for the charity. #ArmisticeDayhttps://t.co/ru7anWUpNU — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 11, 2017

At the going down of the sun and in the morning, we will remember them#RemembranceDay #ArmisticeDay #LestWeForget pic.twitter.com/g0ODmaPdO9 — Aston Villa FC (@AVFCOfficial) November 11, 2017

Proud to wear a Poppy 🙌🏻 https://t.co/gCQ2OWPvNk — Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) November 10, 2017