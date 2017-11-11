Bóng đá Anh tưởng niệm Ngày Đình chiến

Hằng năm cứ vào 11 tháng 11 cả nước Anh lại tưởng niệm Ngày Đình chiến đánh dấu sự đình chiến giữa Đức và Đồng minh qua đó kết thúc Thế chiến Thứ nhất.
Theo đó, các cầu thủ và câu lạc bộ bóng đá bày tỏ lòng biết ơn với những người lính đã hi sinh, những người đã hiến dâng máu thịt và cuộc đời cho cả hai bên.
Những địa đạo, nấm mồ liệt sĩ từ thời chiến tranh vẫn yên vị trên những cánh đồng hoa poppy (hoa anh túc đỏ) ở châu Âu, từ đó những bông hoa poppy đã trở thành biểu tượng của sự tưởng niệm mà chúng ta thường thấy trên ngực áo của những cầu thủ, huấn luyện viên, và ban tổ chức, trọng tài ở giải Ngoại hạng Anh vào tháng 11 hằng năm.
We will remember them. pic.twitter.com/RzU837JAAR
— England (@England) November 11, 2017
We have donated the match shirts worn against Arsenal to the @PoppyLegion, who will auction them off to raise money for the charity. #ArmisticeDayhttps://t.co/ru7anWUpNU
— Manchester City (@ManCity) November 11, 2017
We will remember them. #ArmisticeDay pic.twitter.com/W1qwplTGzU
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 11, 2017
At the going down of the sun and in the morning, we will remember them#RemembranceDay #ArmisticeDay #LestWeForget pic.twitter.com/g0ODmaPdO9
— Aston Villa FC (@AVFCOfficial) November 11, 2017
Proud to wear a Poppy 🙌🏻 https://t.co/gCQ2OWPvNk
— Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) November 10, 2017
#ArsenalRemembers 🔴 pic.twitter.com/E4Zv7UsiBQ
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) November 11, 2017
🏆 | We've been recognised by the Armed Forces Covenant for our ongoing commitment to the military. #RemembranceDay2017
➡️ https://t.co/jwCVFXLfTc pic.twitter.com/6mlTtAZYxA
— Everton in the Community (@EITC) November 11, 2017
Lest we forget. #ArmisticeDay pic.twitter.com/pm9gS6ftC0
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 11, 2017
We will remember them. #ArmisticeDay pic.twitter.com/hRKIcZVqQC
— Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) November 11, 2017
🔶◾️ | We will remember them #LestWeForget #ArmisticeDay pic.twitter.com/pw9BUFnv9R
— Hull City (@HullCity) November 11, 2017