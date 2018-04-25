NHM và các chuyên gia phát cuồng với Salah siêu phàm

Mùa giải của Mohamed Salah ngày một xuất sắc hơn.

Ngôi sao Ai Cập không hề nao núng trước CLB cũ Roma trong trận đấu đêm thứ Ba khi đã ghi hai bàn thắng đẹp mắt cùng hai pha kiến tạo để Liverpool giành được lợi thế lớn 5-2 ở lượt đi bán kết Champions League tại Anfield.

Những bàn thắng đã cho thấy các sắc thái khác nhau trong trận đấu của anh.

Bàn đầu tiên ở phút thứ 35 của anh xứng tầm siêu phẩm. Nhận bóng cận thành, anh băng cắt vào trong và tung ra một cú cứa lòng tuyệt vời vào góc cao khung thành.

Bàn thứ hai của anh thiên về tốc độ khi anh dẫn bóng qua các đối thủ và tung cú sút tinh tế qua người thủ môn Roma Alisson.

Đây là bàn thắng thứ 42 và 43 của Salah trên mọi đấu trường kể từ khi chuyển đến từ CLB Ý vào mùa hè năm ngoái để rồi có được mùa giải đầu tiên đầy ấn tượng ở Anh.

Màn trình diễn của anh đã khiến các fan hâm mộ kêu gọi trao Quả bóng vàng cho chân sút vừa nhaan danh hiệu Cầu thủ xuất sắc nhất năm của PFA.

Retweet if you think Mo Salah should be in the top 3 of the Ballon d'Or this year.

⚽ 43 Goals

🎯 12 Assists

🏆 PFA Player of the Year

🏆 African Player of the Year

🏆 Arab Player of the Year

🥇🥇🥇 PL Player of the Month

🥇🥇🥇 UCL Player of the Month

🇪🇬👑 pic.twitter.com/VULhHFwtcW

— FlFA World Cup (@WorIdCupFC) April 24, 2018