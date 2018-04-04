Cổ động viên Juve tán dương siêu phẩm của Ronaldo

Các CĐV của Juventus hẳn phải rất ghét Cristiano Ronaldo.

Siêu sao người Bồ Đào Nha đã ghi hai bàn thắng vào lưới Juve tháng 6 năm ngoái khi Real Madrid đánh bại đội bóng Ý 4-1 trong trận chung kết Champions League tại Cardiff và anh đã lặp lại điều này trong trận đấu đêm qua khi ghi được một cú đúp đẹp mắt giúp nhà ĐKVĐ giành chiến thắng 3-0 trong lượt đi trận tứ kết tại Turin.

Ronaldo đã mở tỉ số chỉ ba phút khi sau khi trận đấu bắt đầu.Anh chuyển hóa thành công đường chuyền từ phía cánh trái của Isco để đưa Madrid lên dẫn trước, nhưng đó chỉ mới là màn dạo đầu.

Cầu thủ 33 tuổi này đã có bàn thắng đẹp đến nghẹt thở vào phút 64 khi lộn ngược và thực hiện cú sút tuyệt đẹp từ đường chuyền của Dani Carvajal khiến bóng bay gọn vào khung thành.

Ronaldo has given us an early contender for #UCL Goal of the Week 🔥 Voting opens next Wednesday 👉 https://t.co/CL0b9kkjIV pic.twitter.com/ALni9fWMT7 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 3, 2018

Đó là một bàn thắng siêu việt đến nỗi cả NHM của Juventus cũng phải khen ngợi, trong khi thủ môn Gianluigi Buffon và các hậu vệ của Juve phải nhìn nhau bất lực.

Cristiano Ronaldo's overhead kick goal against Juventus. It was so good even Juve fans applauded it. RETWERT if this is THE BEST Ever Overhead Kick Goal. pic.twitter.com/gBg1N9uDx7 — SM (@SMFutboI) April 3, 2018

Không chỉ phần nào bảo đảm vị trí của Real trong trận bán kết, bàn thắng này cũng giúp Ronaldo ghi thêm một kỷ lục Champions League khi anh phá kỷ lục ghi bàn trong chín trận liên tiếp của Ruud van Nistlerooy.

10 – Cristiano Ronaldo is the first player in Champions League history to score in 10 consecutive games (15 goals). Amazing. pic.twitter.com/oKnXDlDmOF — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 3, 2018

Ronaldo đã ghi bàn trong cả 10 trận đấu gần nhất tại đấu trường châu Âu, một chuỗi 15 bàn thắng bắt đầu từ trận chung kết đó trước với Juventus vào tháng 5 năm ngoái.

Seen a lot of great goals in my time but that is absolutely breathtaking from Ronaldo. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 3, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo jumped to 2.3m (7 feet 7 inches) for his overhead kick goal vs Juventus. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/oyd7ioC3kK — Ronaldo Stats (@RonaIdoStats_) April 3, 2018

Chiellini on Cristiano Ronaldo: "What he's done tonight will be talked about for decades and decades. I've never heard the fans of Turin applaud an opposing teams player until tonight. For me he's the best player in history." — Vishnu Jayashankar (@vjfootballviews) April 3, 2018

I think I have now watched that Ronaldo goal over 2000 times. I need to stop. — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) April 3, 2018

Zidane's reaction to Ronaldo's bicycle kick is your reaction too. pic.twitter.com/xzqNmVG3vN — Faizal Khamisa (@SNFaizalKhamisa) April 3, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo in Champions League: ✅ Most Goals

✅ Most Group Stage Goals

✅ Most Knockout Goals

✅ Most Final Goals

✅ Most Assists

✅ Most Braces

✅ Most Hat-Tricks

✅ Most Consecutive Matches Scored. 👑 The King of Champions League. pic.twitter.com/WVia26w24r — Cristiano Ronaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) April 3, 2018

8/9 – Cristiano Ronaldo's last nine shots on target vs. Gianluigi Buffon:

⚽️

⚽️

⚽️

🙌

⚽️

⚽️

⚽️

⚽️

⚽️

Nightmare. pic.twitter.com/EyH7gjlPMP — OptaJavier (@OptaJavier) April 3, 2018

Juventus fans clapping for Ronaldo and his goal. He appreciates it, says thank you, and gives a thumbs up. pic.twitter.com/kLeQcxuVZP — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) April 3, 2018

Những CĐV của các nhà vô địch Ý và thủ môn của họ hẳn phải phát ốm khi nhìn thấy Ronaldo, nhưng ít nhất họ cũng đầy phong độ khi tán thưởng anh.