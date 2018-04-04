Champions League

Cổ động viên Juve tán dương siêu phẩm của Ronaldo

Các CĐV của Juventus hẳn phải rất ghét Cristiano Ronaldo.

Siêu sao người Bồ Đào Nha đã ghi hai bàn thắng vào lưới Juve tháng 6 năm ngoái khi Real Madrid đánh bại đội bóng Ý 4-1 trong trận chung kết Champions League tại Cardiff và anh đã lặp lại điều này trong trận đấu đêm qua khi ghi được một cú đúp đẹp mắt giúp nhà ĐKVĐ giành chiến thắng 3-0 trong lượt đi trận tứ kết tại Turin.

Ronaldo đã mở tỉ số chỉ ba phút khi sau khi trận đấu bắt đầu.Anh chuyển hóa thành công đường chuyền từ phía cánh trái của Isco để đưa Madrid lên dẫn trước, nhưng đó chỉ mới là màn dạo đầu.

Cầu thủ 33 tuổi này đã có bàn thắng đẹp đến nghẹt thở vào phút 64 khi lộn ngược và thực hiện cú sút tuyệt đẹp từ đường chuyền của Dani Carvajal khiến bóng bay gọn vào khung thành.

Đó là một bàn thắng siêu việt đến nỗi cả NHM của Juventus cũng phải khen ngợi, trong khi thủ môn Gianluigi Buffon và các hậu vệ của Juve phải nhìn nhau bất lực.

Không chỉ phần nào bảo đảm vị trí của Real trong trận bán kết, bàn thắng này cũng giúp Ronaldo ghi thêm một kỷ lục Champions League khi anh phá kỷ lục ghi bàn trong chín trận liên tiếp của Ruud van Nistlerooy.

Ronaldo đã ghi bàn trong cả 10 trận đấu gần nhất tại đấu trường châu Âu, một chuỗi 15 bàn thắng bắt đầu từ trận chung kết đó trước với Juventus vào tháng 5 năm ngoái.

Những CĐV của các nhà vô địch Ý và thủ môn của họ hẳn phải phát ốm khi nhìn thấy Ronaldo, nhưng ít nhất họ cũng đầy phong độ khi tán thưởng anh.

