Zoff: Juve can’t stop irrepressible Ronaldo

Juventus legend Dino Zoff admits his former club will struggle to contain the relentless talent of Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday.

The Bianconeri are preparing to clash with Los Merengues in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final in Turin, in a replay of last year’s final which Real won 4-1.

Zoff believes Juve will have their hands full with Ronaldo, who has been in sensational form this season. The Portuguese has bagged 12 goals in only eight Champions League games, scoring in every single one. He also bagged a brace in the 4-1 win over Juve in Cardiff last year.

“[Ronaldo] is an incredible player,” Zoff told MARCA.

“When you have him in front of you, you have to be concentrated all the time. The only thing you can do is hope that he misses.”

Ronaldo has also amassed 37 goals in 35 games across all competitions this campaign. In his last six La Liga appearances, he has netted an incredible 14 goals, which includes three braces, a hat-trick, and a four-goal haul against Girona.