Stoger: Heavy defeat could change Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund manager Peter Stoger believes the thrashing his team received at the hands of FC Bayern München may help the club reassess their goals.

Dortmund was humiliated by the runaway Bundesliga leaders, who claimed a 6-0 victory at the Allianz Arena on Saturday, and Stoger pointed out that it could be the catalyst that helps the club clarify their philosophy moving forward.

“The ambition of this team is to be second, to secure a Champions League spot but it will be very tight until the end this season,” Stoger told Sky.

“Maybe the shellacking was a good thing for the sake of assessing the situation correctly [in regards to the summer] so that no stone will be left unturned.”

Asked whether his own position as manager is up for discussion, he replied: “[The club] has to figure out which adjustments to make and there are big adjustments to be made, in my opinion. The position of the coach is certainly part of the equation and it eventually has to be assessed as well.

“The club has to define which sort of football it should stand for, determine what the philosophy is and then take a detailed look at what kind of players are needed for that philosophy. We have many ways to play successfully. We have technically gifted players, we have pacey players that can play on the break.

“I’m just saying what has to happen in order to build a team that will meet the ambition and to achieve the Champions League qualification. If that assessment means that another guy is necessary for the job then that’s fine by me. It’s not really about me.

“I’m glad and proud to be working here but my life isn’t completely defined by me standing on the sideline at BVB. I’ve done so many things in my life, I’m a very serene, happy person.”

Dortmund is third in the Bundesliga standings, four points behind second-placed FC Schalke 04 and 21 adrift of leaders Bayern.