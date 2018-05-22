ေဘာလံုး

အူႏိုင္း အမ္မရီနဲ႔ ပတ္သက္တဲ့သတင္းေတြအေပၚ အျမင္ကြဲလြဲေနတဲ့ အာဆင္နယ္အသင္း ပရိသတ္မ်ား

Yan Yan Yan Yan

အာဆင္နယ္အသင္းနည္းျပ ရာထူးကေန အနားယူသြားခဲ့တဲ့ အသင္းရဲ႕ ၀ါရင့္နည္းျပျဖစ္သူ အာစင္၀င္းဂါး ရဲ႕ ေနရာကို အူႏိုင္းအမ္မရီကို အစားထိုးခန္႔အပ္မယ္ဆိုတဲ့ သတင္းေတြ ဒီေန႔မွာ ထူးထူးျခားျခားထြက္ေပၚလာခဲ့ပါတယ္။

ျပင္သစ္ကလပ္အသင္းျဖစ္တဲ့ ပီအက္စ္ဂ်ီအသင္းကို ဖလား (၃) လံုးရရွိေအာင္ စြမ္းေဆာင္ေပးႏိုင္ခဲ့ၿပီး အသင္းကေန ထြက္ခြာခဲ့ခဲ့ အမ္မရီဟာ ပီအက္စ္ဂ်ီအသင္းကို ကိုင္တြယ္ခဲ့တဲ့ (၂) ႏွစ္အတြင္းမွာ လိဂ္(၁) ဖလား (၁) ႀကိမ္နဲ႔ ျပည္တြင္းဖလား (၄) ခုရရွိေအာင္စြမ္းေဆာင္ေပးႏိုင္ခဲ့ၿပီး ရလဒ္ေကာင္း ရယူႏိုင္ခဲ့သူျဖစ္ပါတယ္။ဒါေပမယ့္ ပီအက္စ္ဂ်ီအသင္းနဲ႔အတူ ခ်န္ပီယံလိဂ္ ၿပိဳင္ပြဲမွာေတာ့ ရလဒ္ေကာင္းရယူႏိုင္ခဲ့ျခင္းမရွိခဲ့ပဲ ခ်န္ပီယံလိဂ္ၿပိဳင္ပြဲမွာ (၁၆) သင္းအဆင့္အထိပဲ ပို႔ေဆာင္ေပးႏိုင္ခဲ့ပါတယ္။

ဆီဗီလာအသင္းကုိ ကိုင္တြယ္ခဲ့စဥ္က (၂၀၁၄) ခုႏွစ္ကေန (၂၀၁၆) ခုႏွစ္တြင္းမွာ ယူရိုပါလိဂ္ဖလား (၃) ႀကိမ္ရရွိေအာင္စြမ္းေဆာင္ႏိုင္ခဲ့ၿပီး အခုလိုခန္႔အပ္ဖို႔ွရိေနခဲ့တဲ့ သတင္းေတြထြက္ေပၚလာခဲ့ခ်ိန္မွာေတာ့ အာဆင္နယ္အသင္း ပရိသတ္ေတြရဲ႕ တြစ္တာအေကာင့္ေတြမွာ သူ႔ကိုႀကိဳဆိုသူေတြရွိခဲ့ပါတယ္။

ဒီလိုခန္႔အပ္ခဲ့မႈအေပၚမွာ ေပ်ာ္ရႊင္ျခင္းမရွိေၾကာင္း တံု႔ျပန္ခဲ့တဲ့ ပရိသတ္ေတြရဲ႕ စာသားေတြကိုလည္း ျမင္ေတြ႕ရမွာပါ။

တစ္ခ်ိဳ႔ေသာ ပရိသတ္ေတြကလည္း ဒီျဖစ္ရပ္အေပၚမွာ ျငင္းဆန္မႈေတြရွိေနခဲ့ပါတယ္။

ပရိသတ္ႀကီးကေကာ ဒီခန္႔အပ္မႈဟာ အာဆင္နယ္အသင္းအတြက္ ေကာင္းျခင္း ဆိုးျခင္း ဘယ္လုိရလဒ္ျဖစ္ေပၚမယ္လို႔ ထင္ပါသလဲ။

