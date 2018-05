တိုနီခရူးစ္နဲ႕ျပန္လည္လက္တြဲမယ့္ဂြါဒီယိုလာ၊ဖရက္ဒ္ကိုအျပိဳင္ေခၚယူမယ့္PSGနဲ႕မန္ခ်က္စတာယူႏိုက္တက္

God is the greatest 🙏🏿 Buzzing to end the season with the win and to get on the scoresheet was a bonus. Thanks as always to the fans, your support has been incredible all season 🔴🔵 #CPFC #GodIsGreat

A post shared by Wilfried Dazet Armel Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) on May 13, 2018 at 10:25am PDT