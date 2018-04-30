ေမွာ္ဝင္ေျခစြမ္းေတြနဲ႕အတူစံခ်ိန္မွတ္တမ္းသစ္ေတြေရးထိုးႏိုင္ခဲ့တဲ့မက္ဆီ

ယခုတစ္ပတ္လာလီဂါပြဲစဥ္မွာေတာ့ ဘာစီလိုနာအသင္းဟာ မက္ဆီရဲ႕ ဟက္ထရစ္သြင္းဂိုးနဲ႕ အတူ ဒီပို႕တီဗိုအသငး္ကို (၄)ဂိုး (၂)ဂိုး နဲ႕ အႏိုင္ရရွိကာ လာလီဂါခ်န္ပီယံဆုကို ရရွိခဲ့ျပီးျဖစ္ပါတယ္။ ဒါဟာ မက္ဆီအတြက္ ေတာ့ ဘာစီလိုနာ အသငး္မွာ ကစားခဲ့တဲ့ (၁၄)ႏွစ္တာ ကာလအတြင္း (၉)ၾကိမ္ ေျမာက္ လာလီဂါခ်န္ပီယံဆုလည္းျဖစ္ခဲ့ပါတယ္။

နည္းျပဗဲလ္ဗာ့တ္ ရဲ႕ ဘာစီိလိုနာအသင္းဟာ ရာသီျပီးဆံုးဖိို႕ (၄)ပြဲသာ က်န္ရွိေတာ့တဲ့ အခ်ိန္မွာပဲ မက္ဆီရဲ႕ ေမွာ္ဝင္ေျခစြမ္းနဲ႕အတူ လာလီလာခ်န္ပီယံဆုကို ရရွိခဲ့တာျဖစ္ပါတယ္။

7 – Lionel Messi is the first player in La Liga history to score 30+ goals in seven different seasons. Stellar. pic.twitter.com/JyQFKnm4ie — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 29, 2018

အဆိုပါပြဲစဥ္မွာ ေကာ္တင္ဟိုက ပြဲအေစာပိုင္းကတည္းက ဘာစီလိုနာအသငး္အတြက္ အဖြင့္ဂိုး သြငး္ယူေပးခဲ့ျပီး ဆြာရက္ဇ္ရဲ႕ ဖန္တီးမႈမွတစ္ဆင့္ မက္ဆီက ပြဲခ်ိန္ (၃၈)မိနစ္မွာ ဒုတိယေျမာက္ဂိုး သြင္းယူေပးခဲ့တာျဖစ္ပါတယ္။

အဲဒီေနာက္ ဒီပို႕တီဗိုအသင္းက ေခ်ပဂိုး (၂)ဂိုး ျပန္လည္ သြင္းယူႏို္င္ခဲ့ေပမယ့္ ပြဲျပီးဆံုးဖို႕ (၁၀)မိနစ္ အလိုမွာ မက္ဆီက သြင္းဂိုး (၂)ဂိုး သြင္းယူေပးခဲ့ျပီး ပြဲျပီးဆံုးခ်ိန္မွာ ဘာစီလိုနာအသင္းက (၄)ဂိုး (၂)ဂိုး နဲ႕ အႏိုင္ရရွိခဲ့တာျဖစ္ပါတယ္။

ဒါ့အျပင္ မက္ဆီအတြက္ ေနာက္ထပ္ မွတ္တမ္းတစ္ခုအေနနဲ႕ သမိုင္းတစ္ေလွ်ာက္ မတူညီတဲ့ လာလီဂါ ရာသီ (၇)ၾကိမ္မွာ ဂိုး (၃၀)နဲ႕အထက္ သြင္းယူႏုိင္တဲ့ ပထမဆံုးကစားသမားလည္းျဖစ္လာခဲ့ ပါတယ္။

ဒါ့အျပင္ဘာစီလိုနာအသင္းဟာ ရာသီျပီးဆံုးဖို႕ (၄)ပြဲသာ က်န္ရွိေပမယ့္လည္း လက္ရွိခ်ိန္ထိ ရံႈးပြဲမရွိေသးပါဘူး။ အသင္းသမိုင္းတစ္ေလွ်ာက္မွာ ဒီလိုမ်ိဳးစြမ္းေဆာင္ရည္ဟာအရင္က မရွိခဲ့ဖူးပါဘူး။

ဘာစီလိုနာအသင္းခ်န္ပီယံဆုရရွိျခင္းနဲ႕အတူ မက္ဆီအေပၚခ်ီးက်ဴးစကားေတြကေတာ့ အြန္လိုင္းေပၚမွာ က်ယ္ျပန္႕စြာေတြ႕ေနရပါတယ္။

