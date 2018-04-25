ေဘာလံုး

အားလံုးရဲ႕အသိအမွတ္ျပဳခ်ီးက်ဴးမႈကိုရခဲ့တဲ့ဆာလက္

Thet Htet Lin

ဒီရာသီအတြင္းမွာေတာ့ လီဗာပူးလ္ကစားသမား ဆာလက္ရဲ႕ေျခစြမ္းဟာ ေကာင္းသထက္ ေကာင္းလာျပီျဖစ္ပါတယ္။

အီဂ်စ္စတားပေလယာ ဆာလက္ အေနနဲ႕ အသင္းေဟာင္းရိုးမားနဲ႕ ကစားတဲ့ ခ်န္ပီယံလိဂ္ ဆီမီး ဖိုင္နယ္ပြဲစဥ္မွာ အထူးေျခစြမ္းျပကစားႏိုင္ခဲ့ပါတယ္။ လီဗာပူးလ္အသင္းက (၅)ဂိုး (၂)ဂိုးနဲ႕အႏိုင္ရရွိတဲ့ အဆုိပါပြဲစဥ္မွာ ဆာလက္ဟာ သြင္းဂိုး (၂)ဂိုး နဲ႕အတူ ဂိုးဖန္တီးမႈ (၂)ၾကိမ္ စြမ္းေဆာင္ႏိုင္ခဲ့ကာ ခ်န္ပီယံလိဂ္ဆီမီးဖို္င္နယ္ ပထမအေက်ာ့ဟာ သူ႕အတြက္ လွပခဲ့ပါတယ္။

အဆိုပါပြဲစဥ္မွာ သူ႕ရဲ႕ သြင္းဂိုးေတြဟာ မတူညီတဲ့ စြမ္းေဆာင္မႈေတြနဲ႕ သြင္းယူႏုိင္ခဲ့တာျဖစ္ပါတယ္။

ပထမဂိုးကေတာ့ ပြဲခ်ိန္ (၃၅)မိနစ္မွာ သြင္းယူခဲ့တာျဖစ္ပါတယ္။ ဖာမီႏိုရဲ႕ ဖန္တီးေပးပို႕မႈမွတစ္ဆင့္ ဆာလက္က ပင္နယ္တီစည္းအစြန္းနားမွ အားပါတဲ့ ကန္ခ်က္နဲ႕ ဂိုးေပါက္ရဲ႕ ဘယ္ဘက္အေပၚေထာင့္ ကို သြင္းယူခဲ့တာျဖစ္ပါတယ္။

ဒုတိယဂိုးဟာလည္း ဖာမီႏိုရဲ႕ ဖန္တီးမႈမွတစ္ဆင့္ရရွိတဲ့ အခြင့္အေရးမွတစ္ဆင့္ ရိုးမား ဂိုးသမား အလီဆင္ကိုေက်ာ္သြင္းကာ ရရွိခဲ့တာျဖစ္ပါတယ္။

အဆုိပါဂိုးေတြဟာ ဆာလက္အတြက္ ရိုးမားအသင္းမွ ေျပာင္းေရႊ႕ခဲ့ခ်ိန္ကစလို႕ ယခုရာသီအတြင္း ျပိဳင္ပြဲအရပ္ရပ္ (၄၂)ဂိုးေျမာက္နဲ႕ (၄၃)ဂိုး ေျမာက္ သြင္းဂိုးေတြလည္းျဖစ္ခဲ့ပါတယ္။

ဆာလက္ဟာ ယခုရာသီမွာ PFA တစ္ႏွစ္တာအေကာင္းဆံုးကစားသမားဆုကို ရရွိခဲ့ျပီျဖစ္သလို Ballon d’Or ဆုအတြက္လည္း ေမွ်ာ္လင့္ခ်က္ရွိေနပါတယ္။

ဆိုရွယ္မီဒီယာေတြမွာေတာ့ ဆာလက္အေပၚ မွတ္ခ်က္ျပဳထားတဲ့ ခ်ီးက်ဴးစကားေတြနဲ႕႔ ျပည့္ႏွက္လို႕ေနပါတယ္။

