ဂါရက္ေဘးလ္အတြက္ေျပာင္းေရႊ႕ေၾကးေလွ်ာ့ခ်ခဲ့တဲ့ရီးယဲလ္မက္ဒရစ္၊ဆာလက္နဲ႕ဒမ္ဘယ္လီကိုအလဲအထပ္ျပဳလုပ္မယ့္ဘာစီလိုနာ

It’s being 2 amazing years thanks to everyone… still 5 games to go 💪🏾. #issanissa🔴⚫️ ( is not a bye for now.. you never know the future😊😊 I only wanted to say thanks already now)

A post shared by Mario Balotelli🇮🇹🗿👪 (@mb459) on Apr 20, 2018 at 11:48am PDT