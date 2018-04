အေပါ့စားေလ့က်င့္ခန္းေတြျပန္လည္ျပဳလုပ္ႏိုင္ျပီျဖစ္တဲ့ႏူအာ

Look who's training with the ball again 😍🙌⚽ @manuelneuer See him in action ➡️ link in bio #NeuerTheWall #MiaSanMia #packmas #FCBayern #training #⚽️ #🔴⚪️ #🙌

A post shared by FC Bayern Official (@fcbayern) on Apr 5, 2018 at 3:38am PDT