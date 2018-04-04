ရိုနယ္ဒိုရဲ႕ ေနာက္ျပန္ကန္ခ်က္ကို ခ်ီးက်ဴးခဲ့တဲ့ ဂ်ဴဗင္တပ္အသင္း ပရိသတ္မ်ား

ဂ်ဴဗင္တပ္အသင္းပရိသတ္ေတြအတြက္ကေတာ့ ရိုနယ္ဒိုကို မုန္းတီးေနမွာ ေသခ်ာပါတယ္။ ဘာလို႔လည္းဆိုေတာ့ ၿပီးခဲ့တဲ့ႏွစ္ ဗို္လ္လုပြဲစဥ္မွာလည္း ဂ်ဴဗင္တပ္အသင္းဘက္ကို သြင္းဂိုးေတြသြင္းယူခဲ့သလို ဒီေန႔မနက္ပိုင္းကစားခဲ့တဲ့ ပြဲစဥ္မွာလည္း ရီးရဲလ္အသင္းတြက္ ရိုနယ္ဒို ေနာက္ထပ္သြင္းဂိုး ၂ ဂိုး ဂ်ဴဗင္တပ္အသင္းဘက္ကို သြင္းယူခဲ့ျပန္ပါတယ္။

ပြဲအစ ၃ မိနစ္မွာပဲ ရိုနယ္ဒို အစၥကိုရဲ႕ ေပးပို႕မႈကေန အသင္းတြက္ဦးေဆာင္ဂိုး သြင္းယူေပးႏိုင္ခဲ့ၿပီး ၆၄ မိနစ္မွာ ကာဗာဂ်ယ္ရဲ႕ ေပးပို႔မႈကေန တိက်တဲ့ ေနာက္ျပန္ကန္ခ်က္နဲ႔ ဂ်ဴဗင္တပ္အသင္း ဂိုးတိုင္ေထာင့္ထဲကို ကန္သြင္းၿပီးအသင္းတြက္ ဒုတိယေျမာက္ဦးေဆာင္ဂိုးျဖစ္ေစခဲ့သူပါ။

Ronaldo has given us an early contender for #UCL Goal of the Week 🔥 Voting opens next Wednesday 👉 https://t.co/CL0b9kkjIV pic.twitter.com/ALni9fWMT7 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 3, 2018

ဒီဂိုးဟာ တကယ္ကုိ ေကာင္းမြန္တဲ့ ဂိုးတစ္ဂိုးျဖစ္ခဲ့ၿပီး ဂ်ဴဗင္တပ္အသင္း ပရိသတ္ေတြကိုယ္တိုင္က ခ်ီးက်ဴးအသိအမွတ္ျပဳခဲ့တဲ့ သြင္းဂိုးျဖစ္ခဲ့ပါတယ္။ဒီဂိုးကိုသြင္းယူခ်ိန္မွာ ဂ်ဴဗင္တပ္ဂိုးသမား ဘတ္ဖြန္ နဲ႔ ေနာက္ခံကစားသမားေတြ မယံုၾကည္ႏိုင္တဲ့ အၾကည့္ျမင္ကြင္းေတြကို ျမင္ေတြ႕ခဲ့ရပါတယ္။

Cristiano Ronaldo's overhead kick goal against Juventus. It was so good even Juve fans applauded it. RETWERT if this is THE BEST Ever Overhead Kick Goal. pic.twitter.com/gBg1N9uDx7 — SM (@SMFutboI) April 3, 2018

ဒီသြင္းဂိုးေတြက ရီးရဲလ္အသင္းကို ေနာက္တစ္ဆင့္တက္ေရာက္ဖို႔ အေျခအေနေကာင္းကို ပိုင္ဆိုင္ေစခဲ့သလို နစၥတယ္ရိြဳင္းတင္ထားခဲ့တဲ့ ခ်န္ပီယံလိဂ္ ၉ ပြဲဆက္ ဂိုးသြင္းယူႏိုင္တဲ့ စံခ်ိန္ကိုလည္း ရိုနယ္ဒို ေက်ာ္ျဖတ္ႏိုင္ခဲ့ပါတယ္။

10 – Cristiano Ronaldo is the first player in Champions League history to score in 10 consecutive games (15 goals). Amazing. pic.twitter.com/oKnXDlDmOF — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 3, 2018

ၿပီးခဲ့တဲ့ ႏွစ္ ဂ်ဴဗင္တပ္အသင္းနဲ႔ ကစားခဲ့တဲ့ ဗိုလ္လုပြဲစဥ္တည္းက ရိုနယ္ဒို ၁၀ ပြဲဆက္သြင္းဂိုးရယူႏိုင္ခဲ့တာျဖစ္ၿပီး သြင္းဂိုးကေတာ့ ၁၅ ဂိုးထိရွိခဲ့ပါတယ္။

Seen a lot of great goals in my time but that is absolutely breathtaking from Ronaldo. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 3, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo jumped to 2.3m (7 feet 7 inches) for his overhead kick goal vs Juventus. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/oyd7ioC3kK — Ronaldo Stats (@RonaIdoStats_) April 3, 2018

Chiellini on Cristiano Ronaldo: "What he's done tonight will be talked about for decades and decades. I've never heard the fans of Turin applaud an opposing teams player until tonight. For me he's the best player in history." — Vishnu Jayashankar (@vjfootballviews) April 3, 2018

I think I have now watched that Ronaldo goal over 2000 times. I need to stop. — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) April 3, 2018

Zidane's reaction to Ronaldo's bicycle kick is your reaction too. pic.twitter.com/xzqNmVG3vN — Faizal Khamisa (@SNFaizalKhamisa) April 3, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo in Champions League: ✅ Most Goals

✅ Most Group Stage Goals

✅ Most Knockout Goals

✅ Most Final Goals

✅ Most Assists

✅ Most Braces

✅ Most Hat-Tricks

✅ Most Consecutive Matches Scored. 👑 The King of Champions League. pic.twitter.com/WVia26w24r — Cristiano Ronaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) April 3, 2018

8/9 – Cristiano Ronaldo's last nine shots on target vs. Gianluigi Buffon:

⚽️

⚽️

⚽️

🙌

⚽️

⚽️

⚽️

⚽️

⚽️

Nightmare. pic.twitter.com/EyH7gjlPMP — OptaJavier (@OptaJavier) April 3, 2018

Juventus fans clapping for Ronaldo and his goal. He appreciates it, says thank you, and gives a thumbs up. pic.twitter.com/kLeQcxuVZP — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) April 3, 2018

ဂ်ဴဗင္တပ္အသင္း ပရိသတ္ေတြနဲ႔ ဘတ္ဖြန္အတြက္ ရိုနယ္ဒိုရဲ႕ ဂိုးကအိပ္မက္ဆိုးျဖစ္ေစမွာ ေသခ်ာေနေပမယ့္ သူ႔ရဲ႕စြမ္းေဆာင္ရည္ပိုင္းကိုေတာ့ ပရိသတ္ေတြက ခ်ီးက်ဴးခဲ့တာကို ျပန္လည္ျမင္ေတြ႕ခဲ့ရပါတယ္။