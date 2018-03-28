ႏိုင္ငံအသင္းမွာ ေျခစြမ္းျပသခဲ့တဲ့ ေပါ့ဘာရဲ႕ ေျခစြမ္းပိုင္းနဲ႔ ပတ္သက္ၿပီး အေျဖထုတ္ရမယ့္ ေမာ္ရင္ညိဳ

ျပင္သစ္အသင္းနဲ႔ ရုရွားအသင္းတို႔ရဲ႕ ေျခစမ္းပြဲစဥ္မွာ ျပင္သစ္အသင္းက ၃ ဂိုး ၁ ဂိုးနဲ႔အႏုိင္ရရွိၿပီး ဒီပြဲစဥ္မွာ မန္ခ်က္စတာ ယူႏိုက္တက္ ကြင္းလယ္ကစားသမား ေပါ့ဘာက အသင္းေဖာ္ ဘာေပဂိုးသြင္းယူႏုိင္ဖို႔ တစ္ဂိုးဖန္တီးေပးခဲ့သလို ကိုယ္တိုင္လည္း လွပတဲ့ဖရီးကစ္ကန္သြင္းမႈ တစ္ႀကိမ္ျပဳလုပ္ႏိုင္ခဲ့ပါတယ္။

ဒီပြဲစဥ္တစ္ေလ်ာက္လံုး ျပင္သစ္အသင္းကြင္းလယ္မွာ ေပါ့ဘာအေကာင္းဆံုး ေျခစြမ္းျပသခဲ့ၿပီး မိနစ္ ၄၀ မွာ ဘာေပအဖြင့္ဂိုးသြင္းယူႏိုင္ဖို႔အတြက္ တိက်တဲ့ ဂိုးဖန္တီးမႈ ျပဳလုပ္ေပးႏိုင္ခဲ့ပါတယ္။

ဒုတိယပိုင္း ျပန္လည္စတင္ခ်ိန္မွာလည္း ကိုက္ ၃၀ အကြာကေန ရရွိခဲ့တဲ့ ျပစ္ဒဏ္ေဘာကို ေ၀့၀ိုက္ကန္သြင္းၿပီး အသင္းတြက္ ဒုတိယေျမာက္ ဦးေဆာင္ဂိုး ျဖစ္ေစခဲ့ပါတယ္။

ဒီရာသီမန္ခ်က္စတာ ယူႏိုက္တက္ ကြင္းလယ္မွာ ရုန္းကန္ေနရတဲ့ ေပါ့ဘာနဲ႔ မတူညီတဲ့ ေပါ့ဘာကို ျမင္ေတြ႕ခဲ့ရၿပီး သူ႔ရဲ႕စြမ္းေဆာင္ရည္ေတြနဲ႔ ပတ္သက္ၿပီးလိုအပ္တဲ့ ေလာင္စာဆီကုိ မန္ခ်က္စတာ ယူႏုိက္တက္နည္းျပ ေမာ္ရင္ညိဳ ျဖည့္တင္းမေပးႏုိင္ခဲ့ဘူးလို႔ ဆိုရပါမယ္။

ေပါ့ဘာရဲ႕ စြမ္းေဆာင္ရည္ေတြကို တိတိက်က်အသံုးခ်ႏိုင္ျခင္း မရွိတဲ့ မန္ခ်က္စတာ ယူႏိုက္တက္ နည္းျပေမာ္ရင္ညိဳကိုလည္း အြန္လိုင္းမွာ ေ၀ဖန္မႈေတြ ရွိေနခဲ့ပါတယ္။

I can not believe my club plays Paul Pogba as a defensive midfielder. It’s actually a disgusting crime against the sport of football. I feel sick. — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) March 27, 2018

Paul Pogba scores a free kick for France in Russia. Amazing what happens when you're not being Jose Mourinho-d. Wait til Luke Shaw wins the Ballon d'Or at Barcelona next season. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 27, 2018

The one week Pogba isn’t stifled by defensive tactics from Mourinho he creates an assist and scores a stunning goal. Tells you all you need to know whether it’s the player or manager…. #mufc — Hesham Bilal-Hafiz (@hesham786) March 27, 2018

Really concerns me how Pogba & Martial can perform when playing under Deschamps but Jose whose been here for 20 months has yet to utilize either properly. — Öliver. (@UtdOliver) March 27, 2018

Paul Pogba is world class. Play to his strengths and you will get the best out of him and the players around him. Jose has to build the team around Paul! #mufc — United Xtra (@utdxtra) March 27, 2018

Paul Pogba enjoying free flowing football. Meanwhile, Mourinhoe is having sleepless nights about how he’s gonna squeeze in Fellaini and McTominay in a 3 man midfield alongside Matic next weekend. — 07 (@waxxa_official) March 27, 2018