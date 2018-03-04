ေဘာလံုး

အသင္းရဲ႕ရလဒ္ဆိုးေတြကိုေျပာင္းလဲေပးႏိုင္ေသးေၾကာင္းအာဆင္၀င္းဂါးေျပာၾကား

အာဆင္နယ္အသင္းဟာ ဘရိုက္တန္အသင္းကို (၂)ဂိုး (၁)ဂိုးနဲ႕ရံႈးနိမ့္ခဲ့ျပီး (၁၆)ႏွစ္အတြင္း အဆိုးရြား ဆံုး အေျခအေနတစ္ခုအျဖစ္ မွတ္တမ္း၀င္ခဲ့ေပမယ့္လည္း နည္းျပအာဆင္၀င္းဂါးကေတာ့ သူဟာ ခုခ်ိန္ ထိ အသင္းအတြက္ သင့္ေတာ္တဲ့နည္းျပတစ္ဦးအျဖစ္ရွိ ေနဆဲျဖစ္ေၾကာင္းေျပာၾကားလိုက္ပါ တယ္။

အဆိုပါပြဲစဥ္မွာ ဘရိုက္တန္အသင္းက (၂)ဂိုး ဂိုးမရွိနဲ႕ ဦးေဆာင္ႏုိင္ခဲ့ျပီး ပထမပိုင္းျပီးခါနီးမွာပဲ အူဘာမီယန္က အာဆင္နယ္အသင္းအတြက္ ေခ်ပဂိုးျပန္လည္သြင္းယူေပးခဲ့တာျဖစ္ပါတယ္။

အာဆင္၀င္းဂါးအေနနဲ႕ ေနာက္ဆံုးကစားခဲ့့တဲ့ (၄)ပြဲမွာ အရံႈးရလဒ္နဲ႕ရင္ဆိုင္ခဲ့ရျပီး အမွတ္ေပးဇယား ရဲ႕ အဆင့္(၄)အတြင္း ရပ္တည္ႏိုင္ဖို႕ ေမွ်ာ္မွန္းခ်က္ေတြလည္း အဆံုးသတ္ခဲ့ရပါတယ္။

အာဆင္နယ္အသင္းဟာ ရာသီအေစာပိုင္းအတြင္း ေနာ့တင္ဟမ္ေဖာရက္စ္အသင္းကို ရံႈးနိမ့္ကာ FA ဖလားျပိဳင္ပြဲမွထြက္ခြာခဲ့ရသလို ျပီးခဲ့တဲ့အပတ္က မန္ခ်က္စတာစီးတီးအသင္းကို ရံႈးနိမ့္ျပီး EFL Cup ခ်န္ပီယံအိပ္မက္လည္း ေ၀းကြာခဲ့ရပါတယ္။ အာဆင္နယ္အသင္းရဲ႕ ျပိဳင္ပြဲအရပ္ရပ္ ေနာက္ဆံုး(၁၃)ပြဲမွာ (၈)ပြဲရံႈးနိမ့္ခဲ့တဲ့ အေပၚ ပရိသတ္ေတြက လည္း အမ်ိဳးမ်ိဳးေ၀ဖန္မႈေတြရွိခဲ့ပါတယ္။ ဒါေပမယ့္လည္း အာဆင္၀င္းဂါးကေတာ့ သူ႕အေနနဲ႕ အသင္း ကိုအေကာင္းဆံုး ထိန္းေက်ာင္းႏိုင္ေသးေၾကာင္းေျပာပါတယ္။

အာဆင္၀င္းဂါးကေျပာၾကားရာမွာ – “ ဒါက ကၽြန္ေတာ့္နည္းျပသက္တမ္းတစ္ေလွ်ာက္ ပထမဆံုး လို႕ ေျပာလို႕ရပါတယ္။ ဒါက မလြယ္ပါဘူး။ ဒါေပမယ့္ အသင္းရဲ႕ ရလဒ္ဆိုးေတြကို ေျပာင္းလဲႏိုင္ဖို႕ ကၽြန္ေတာ့္မွာ လံုေလာက္တဲ့အေတြ႕အၾကံဳ ၊ လံုေလာက္တဲ့ စိတ္ဆႏၵမ်ိဳး ရွိပါေသးတယ္။ လတ္တေလာ အေျခအေနေတြနဲ႕ပတ္သက္ျပီး ကၽြန္ေတာ္ေျပာခ်င္တာကေတာ့ ရလဒ္ေကာင္း ေတြရဖုိ႕ ၾကိဳးစားရင္းနဲ႕ပဲ အမွားေတြလုပ္မိပါတယ္။ ကၽြန္ေတာ္တို႕အားလံုး စည္းစည္းလံုးလံုးနဲ႕ အတူတကြလက္တြဲလုပ္ေဆာင္သြားရပါမယ္။ အဲဒီအျပင္ ကၽြန္ေတာ္တို႕မွာ တျခားအေျဖမရွိပါဘူး။ ကၽြန္ေတာ့္အလုပ္ကိုပဲအာရံုစိုက္ထားပါတယ္။ ဒီလိုအေျခအေနေတြေရာက္ရင္ေတာ့ ေမးခြန္းေပါင္း မ်ားစြာကိုရင္ဆိုင္ရမွာပဲ။ အသင္းအတြက္ မွန္မွန္ကန္ကန္လုပ္ေဆာင္မယ္ ၊ မွန္မွန္ကန္ကန္ေတြးမယ္ ဆိုရင္ေတာ့ အသင္းအတြက္ မွန္ကန္သင့္ေတာ္တဲ့နည္းျပအျဖစ္ရွိေနဦးမွာပါပဲ ” လို႕ ဆုိပါတယ္။

ဒီပြဲအျပီးမွာ ပရိသတ္ေတြက အမ်ိဳးမ်ိဳး ေျပာဆိုခဲ့ၾကပါတယ္။

