ေဘာလံုး

VAR နည္းပညာကို ႀကိဳက္ႏွစ္သက္မႈ မရွိခဲ့တဲ့ စပါးနည္းျပ နဲ႔ ပရိသတ္မ်ား

Yan Yan Yan Yan

စပါးအသင္းနဲ႔ ရို႕ခ်္ေဒးအသင္းတို႔ ကစားခဲ့တဲ့ FA ဖလား ပဥၥမအဆင့္ ပြဲစဥ္မွာ စပါးအသင္းက ၆ ဂိုး ၁ ဂိုးနဲ႔ အႏုိင္ရရွိခဲ့ေပမယ့္ အသင္းပရိသတ္ေတြ နဲ႔ နည္းျပ ပြန္ခ်က္တီႏို္တို႔မွာ စိတ္ဆိုးေဒါသထြက္စရာေတြ ရွိေနခဲ့တယ္လို႔ ဆိုပါတယ္။

ယခုႏွစ္ရာသီမွာ စတင္မိတ္ဆက္အသံုးျပဳေနတဲ့ ဗီဒီယို နည္းပညာသံုး ဒိုင္လူႀကီး အေထာက္အကူျပဳ နည္းစနစ္ျဖစ္တဲ့ Video Assistant Referee (VAR) နည္းပညာဟာ ပြဲကိုပိုမို ရႈပ္ေထြးေစၿပီး အခ်ိန္ေတြကိုလည္း ေႏွာင့္ေႏွးေစတယ္လို႔ ေ၀ဖန္မႈေတြ ရွိေနခဲ့ပါတယ္။

ကြင္းလယ္ဒိုင္လူႀကီး ေပါလ္ တိုင္ယာေနး နဲ႔ VAR ဒိုင္လူႀကီးတို႔ဟာ ၿပီးခဲ့တဲ့ စပါးအသင္းနဲ႔ ပြဲစဥ္မွာအသင္းသြင္းဂိုးေတြကို ခြင့္ျပဳခဲ့ျခင္းမရွိသလို ႏွစ္သင္းလံုးအတြက္လည္း နစ္နာေစတဲ့ ဆံုးျဖတ္ခ်က္ေတြကို ျပန္လည္ၾကည့္ရႈၿပီး ခ်မွတ္ခဲ့တယ္လို႔ဆိုပါတယ္။

ပထမပိုင္း ၆ မိနစ္မွာ စပါးတိုက္စစ္မွဴး ေလာ္ရန္တီ ဂိုးဧရိယာထဲမွာ ရွင္းထုတ္ခံရၿပီး ျပန္ထြက္လာခဲ့တဲ့ ေဘာလံုးကို လာမယ္လာ ပိတ္သြင္းခဲ့ေပမယ့္ ကြင္းလယ္ဒိုင္က VAR အဆံုးအျဖတ္နဲ႔ ခြင့္ျပဳခဲ့ျခင္းမရွိခဲ့ပါဘူး။

ပြဲခ်ိန္ ၂၅ မိနစ္မွာ စပါးေနာက္ခံကစားသမား ထရစ္ပီယာကို မက္ဒြန္း ဂိုးဧရိယာထဲမွာ ျပစ္ဒဏ္ေဘာ က်ဴးလြန္ခဲ့ေပမယ့္ အေစာပိုင္းမွာ ကြင္းလယ္ဒိုင္လူ ႀကီး က ျပစ္ဒဏ္ေဘာသာ သက္မွတ္ေပးခဲ့ေပမယ့္ VAR နည္းပညာ အဆံုးအျဖတ္နဲ႔ ပင္နယ္တီ ျပန္လည္သက္မွတ္ေပးခဲ့ပါတယ္။

ဒီပင္နယ္တီကို ဆြန္ေဟာင္မင္ကန္သြင္းယူခဲ့ရာမွာ မကန္ခင္ တစ္ႀကိမ္ရပ္တန္႔ခဲ့တယ္ဆိုၿပီး ပင္နယ္တီ သြင္းဂိုးကို ခြင့္ျပဳခဲ့ျခင္းမရွိသလို ဆြန္ေဟာင္မင္ကိုလည္း အ၀ါကဒ္ျပသခဲ့ပါတယ္။

ဒီဆံုးျဖတ္ခ်က္ေတြနဲ႔ ပတ္သက္ၿပီး ပြန္ခ်က္တီႏိုက ေက်နပ္ျခင္းမရွိတာပါ။

“ဒီလိုလုပ္ရပ္ေတြဟာ တကယ္ကို စိတ္ပ်က္စရာေကာင္းပါတယ္။ ပြဲရဲ႕တက္ေနတဲ့ စိတ္ခံစားခ်က္ေတြကို သတ္သလိုျဖစ္သြားခဲ့ရင္ ေဘာလံုးကိုခ်စ္ျမတ္ႏိုးတဲ့ ပရိသတ္ေတြ ေပ်ာ္ရႊင္ႏိုင္မွာ မဟုတ္ပါဘူး။”

“ေဘာလံုးပြဲေပၚမွာ အျပည့္အ၀ အာရံုမစိုက္ႏိုင္တာေၾကာင့္ ဒီနည္းပညာက အကူအညီရမယ္ဆိုတာ မျဖစ္ႏိုင္ပါဘူး။”

“ကမာၻေပၚမွာ အေကာင္းဆံုး နည္းျပေတြရွိေနခဲ့ၿပီး ဒီနည္းပညာရဲ႕ လိုအပ္ခ်က္က သိပ္မရွိပါဘူး”

“ေဘာလံုးေလာကမွာ အမွားဆိုတာ ရွိစျမဲျဖစ္ၿပီး ကၽြန္ေတာ္တို႔လည္း အမွားျပဳလုပ္ေနက်ပါ၊ ဒိုင္လူႀကီးေတြ ျပဳလုပ္တဲ့ အမွားေတြနဲ႔ ပတ္သက္ၿပီးလည္း ကၽြန္ေတာ္တို႔ နားလည္ေပးႏိုင္ပါတယ္”

“ဒါ့ေၾကာင့္ ဒိုင္လူႀကီးေတြဟာ ေနာက္ဆံုးဆံုးျဖတ္ခ်က္ကို ခ်မွတ္ႏိုင္တဲ့ကြင္းအတြင္းက ဘုရင္ေတြပါပဲ” ဆိုၿပီး ပြန္ခ်က္တီႏို ကေျပာၾကားခဲ့ပါတယ္။

ပရိသတ္ေတြရဲ႕ အမ်က္ေဒါသေတြကိုလည္း သူတို႔ေတြရဲ႕Twitter အေကာင့္မွာ ေဖာ္ျပခဲ့ၾကပါတယ္။

ဒီလို ေဖာ္ျပခဲ့တဲ့ စာသားေတြမွာ ေ၀ဖန္တိုက္ခိုက္မႈေတြမ်ားခဲ့ေပမယ့္ VAR နည္းပညာအေပၚမွာ ေထာက္ခံခဲ့သူေတြလည္း ရွိေနခဲ့ပါတယ္။

Comments