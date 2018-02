မန္ခ်က္စတာစီးတီးအသင္းနဲ႕ပြဲစဥ္ကိုကိုင္တြယ္ခဲ့တဲ့ကြင္းလယ္ဒိုင္ကို၀ီရိႈင္းယားေ၀ဖန္ေျပာၾကား

Hard to put into words my emotions about yesterday. City are a good team and deserved to win yesterday. Alot of people have had thier say on us and we have to accept cristism when we lose. That being said i can’t accept some of the decisions that went against us yesterday. What ever you say about the first goal, its a foul. The second goal is offside. There should have been a second yellow in the first half. Yes this happens in football but its still hard to accept. And people will say we are looking for excuses but these are facts. Anyway we need to respond, starting on thursday. Thanks to all the gooners for your support and trust me we feel the same but we need to stick together 🔴

A post shared by Jack Wilshere (@jackwilshere) on Feb 26, 2018 at 9:46am PST