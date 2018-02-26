အာဆင္နယ္အသင္းကံမေကာငး္ခဲ့ေၾကာင္းအာဆင္၀င္းဂါးေျပာၾကား

အာဆင္နယ္အသင္းနည္းျပအာဆင္၀င္းဂါးက မန္ခ်က္စတာစီးတီးအသင္းကို (၃)ဂိုး ဂိုးမရွိနဲ႕ ရံႈးနိမ့္ခဲ့ တဲ့ EFL Cup ဗိုလ္လုပြဲစဥ္မွာ မိမိတို႕အသင္း ကံမေကာင္းခဲ့ေၾကာင္းပြဲအျပီးေျပာၾကားခဲ့ပါတယ္။

မန္ခ်က္စတာစီးတီးအသင္းအတြက္ သြင္းဂိုးေတြကို အဂူရို ၊ ကြန္ပနီ ၊ ေဒးဗစ္ေဆးလ္ဗားတို႕ က သြင္းယူ ေပးခဲ့ျပီး အာဆင္နယ္အသင္းပရိသတ္ေတြကေတာ့ ပြဲသိမ္းခရာမမႈတ္ခင္ကတည္းက၀င္ဘာ ေလကြင္းထဲကေနျပန္လည္ ထြက္ခြာခဲ့တာလည္းျဖစ္ပါတယ္။

အာဆင္၀င္းဂါးက ကံတရားဟာ သူတုိ႕အသင္းဘက္မွာမရွိခဲ့ေၾကာင္း ပြဲအျပီးသတင္းစာရွင္းလင္းပြဲမွာ ေျပာၾကားခဲ့ပါတယ္။

“ ကၽြန္ေတာ္ခံစားရပါတယ္။ ကၽြန္ေတာ္တုိ႕ အရင္ဆံုး အခြင့္အေရးေကာင္းရပါလ်က္နဲ႕ လြဲေခ်ာ္ခဲ့ တယ္။ ျပီးေတာ့ ကၽြန္ေတာ္တို႕ရဲ႕ အမွားၾကီးကေန အဖြင့္ဂိုးခြင့္ျပဳေပးခဲ့ရတယ္။ ပထမပိုင္းမွာ သူတို႕ကို အေကာင္းဆံုးထိန္းခ်ဳပ္ကစားခဲ့တယ္။ ဒါေပမယ့္ သူတို႕ ဒုတိယပိုင္းမွာျပန္ျပီးတိုက္စစ္ဆင္ခဲ့တယ္။ ကံမေကာင္းပါဘူး။ ဘာလို႕လဲဆိုေတာ့ ဒုတိယဂိုးက လူကၽြံေဘာအေနအထားပါ။ ဒါေပမယ့္ မန္ခ်က္ စတာစီးတီးအသင္းအတြက္ ဂုဏ္ယူပါတယ္။ သူတို႕ ဒီခ်န္ပီယံဆုနဲ႕ထိုက္တန္ပါတယ္။ ကၽြန္ေတာ္တို႕ လူထုတ္ပံုမွားခဲ့တာမဟုတ္ပါဘူး။ အာရံုစူးစိုက္မႈ လြဲေခ်ာ္ခဲ့တာပါ။ ကၽြန္ေတာ့္အတြက္ေတာ့ ဒုတိယ ဂိုးက အၾကီးအက်ယ္ခံစားေစခဲ့ပါတယ္။ ေသခ်ာပါတယ္။ ဒါက လံုး၀ကို လူကၽြံေဘာပါ။ ပြဲစဥ္တိုင္းကို ကၽြန္ေတာ္တို႕ တိတိက်က် ျပန္သံုးသပ္ပါတယ္။ ကၽြန္ေတာ္တို႕အမ်ားၾကီးအခြင့္အေရးမေပးခဲ့ဘူး။ ဒါေပမယ့္ တခ်ိဳ႕အခြင့္အေရးေတြကို အလြယ္တကူခြင့္ျပဳခဲ့တယ္။ ကၽြန္ေတာ္တို႕ကိုယ္တိုင္လည္း လံုလံုေလာက္ေလာက္မဖန္ တီးႏိုင္ခဲ့ပါဘူး။ (၃)ဂိုး ဂိုးမရွိ ရလဒ္ေလာက္နဲ႕ရံႈးျပီဆိုရင္ ေနာက္တန္းကို ျပန္ဆန္းစစ္တာက ပိုေကာင္းပါတယ္။ ဒါေပမယ့္ ခုထိ ကၽြန္ေတာ့္ေနာက္တန္းေကာင္းေကာင္းကစား ႏုိင္ခဲ့တယ္လို႕ ခံစားရေနဆဲပါ။ တစ္ခါတစ္ခါ အာရံုစူးစုိက္မႈလြတ္သြားျပီး အသင္းၾကီးေတြနဲ႕ေတြ႕တဲ့ အခါ ဒါေတြက ေပးဆပ္စရာျဖစ္သြားပါတယ္။ ရံႈးနိမ့္မႈအတြက္ ေ၀ဖန္မႈေတြကိုလက္ခံရပါမယ္။ ဒါေပမယ့္ အဲဒါေတြကေန အျမန္ဆံုးျပန္လည္သက္သာလာမယ္လုိ႕ ယံုၾကည္ပါတယ္။ ဖိုင္နယ္ထိေရာက္ခဲ့တယ္။ ရံႈႈးခဲ့တယ္။ ဒါေၾကာင့္ လာမယ့္ပရီးမီးယားလိဂ္ပြဲစဥ္ကိုအာရံုစိုက္ထားပါ တယ္။ ” လို႕ အာဆင္၀င္းဂါးကေျပာၾကားခဲ့ပါတယ္။

အြန္လိုင္းေပၚမွာေတာ့ အာဆင္၀င္းဂါးကိုေ၀ဖန္ျပစ္တင္မႈေတြ ပ်ံ႕ႏွံ႔လ်က္ရွိပါတယ္။

Wenger has lost his identity as a coach. No longer a winner. No longer plays beautiful football. No longer develops young players into top players. I really struggle to see what value he offers a club like Arsenal right now. He must walk or be sacked this season.

Didn’t expect to win, but nor did I expect us to be that bad.

Arsene Wenger can’t even get his team up for a cup final anymore.

Sad day. Someone throw in the towel.

