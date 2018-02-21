ေဘာလံုး

ခ်ီးက်ဴးဖြယ္ရာအေ၀းကန္ခ်က္ေတြစြမ္းေဆာင္ျပႏုိင္ခဲ့တဲ့၀ီလ်ံ

Thet Htet Lin

ခ်ယ္ဆီးအသင္းနဲ႕ ဘာစီလိုနာအသင္းတို႕ တစ္ဖက္တစ္ဂိုးစီသေရက်ခဲ့တဲ့ပြဲစဥ္မွာ ခ်ယ္ဆီးအသင္းရဲ႕ ကစားသမား ၀ီလ်ံဟာ အပိုင္အခြင့္အေရး(၂)ၾကိမ္မွာ ကံေခခဲ့ျပီး တတိယေျမာက္အခြင့္အေရးမွာ ဂိုးအျဖစ္ေျပာင္းလဲႏိုင္ခဲ့ပါတယ္။

အဆိုပါ ဘရာဇီးကြင္းလယ္ကစားသမားဟာ ပြဲစဥ္တစ္ေလွ်ာက္မွာ ဘာစီလိုနာအသင္းဘက္ကို အၾကိမ္ၾကိမ္ အလုပ္ရႈပ္ေစခဲ့သူျဖစ္ျပီး သူ႕ရဲ႕ အပိုင္ကန္သြင္းမႈ (၂)ၾကိမ္ဟာ ဂိုးတိုင္ထိျပီး ျပန္ထြက္ ခဲ့ပါတယ္။

ပြဲကစားခ်ိန္(၆၂)မိနစ္မွာေတာ့ အခြင့္အေရးတစ္ၾကိမ္ရရွိခဲ့ရာမွာ ပင္နယ္တီစည္းအျပင္ဘက္မွ တစ္ဖက္အသင္းဂိုး သမားရဲ႕ ဘယ္ဘက္ျခမး္ကို အနိမ့္ေဘာကန္သြင္းခဲ့ျပီး ခ်ယ္ဆီးအသင္းအတြက္ အဖြင့္ဂိုးရယူခဲ့ပါ တယ္။

ဒါေပမယ့္လည္း ခ်ယ္ဆီးအသင္းဟာ အႏိုင္ရလဒ္နဲ႕ဦးေဆာင္မႈကို ပြဲျပီးဆံုးတဲ့ထိ မထိန္းသိမ္းႏုိင္ခဲ့ဘဲ ပြဲခ်ိန္(၇၅)မိနစ္မွာ မက္ဆီရဲ႕သြင္းဂိုးနဲ႕ ဘာစီလုိနာအသင္းကို ေခ်ပဂိုးျပန္လည္ခြင့္ျပဳေပးခဲ့ရပါတယ္။ မက္ဆီအေနနဲ႕ကလည္း ခ်ယ္ဆီးအသင္းဂိုးေပါက္ကို အၾကိမ္ၾကိမ္ျခိိမ္းေျခာက္ႏိုင္ခဲ့ျပီး (၉)ၾကိမ္ေျမာက္မွာ ဂိုးရယူေပးခဲ့တာျဖစ္ပါတယ္။

၀ီလ်ံအတြက္ကေတာ့ ယခုႏွစ္ခ်န္ပီယံလိဂ္မွာ နာမည္ေက်ာ္ျပိဳင္ဘက္ကစားသမားမ်ားထက္ အေ၀းကန္ခ်က္ေတြကို ပိုမိုစြမ္းေဆာင္ႏိုင္ခဲ့တာလည္းျဖစ္ပါတယ္။

အသက္(၂၉)ႏွစ္ရွိျပီျဖစ္တဲ့၀ီလ်ံဟာ ခ်ယ္ဆီးအသင္းကိုေရာက္ရွိခဲ့တဲ့ ၂၀၁၃ ခုႏွစ္ကစလို႕ ပင္နယ္တီစည္း အျပင္ဘက္မွ အေ၀းကန္ခ်က္ေတြနဲ႕ကန္သြင္းတဲ့ သြင္းဂိုး (၆)ဂိုး ထိသြင္းယူထားႏိုင္ျပီး ဒါဟာ (၅)ၾကိမ္သြင္းယူထားတဲ့ စီေရာ္နယ္ဒိုနဲ႕ ေနမာတို႕ထက္ တစ္ၾကိမ္ပိုေနတာလည္းျဖစ္ပါတယ္။

