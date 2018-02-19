ေဘာလံုး

ဟန္ေဆာင္လွဲခ်ခဲ့တယ္ဆိုျပီးအြန္လိုင္းေပၚမွာအမ်ိဳးမ်ိဳးေ၀ဖန္ခံေနရတဲ့ဒဲလ္အလီ

Thet Htet Lin

၀င္ဘာေလကြင္းမွာကစားခဲ့တဲ့ စပါးစ္အသင္းနဲ႕ လိဂ္၀မ္းကလပ္ Rochdale အသင္းတို႕ရဲ႕ အက္ဖ္ေအ ဖလား ပြဲစဥ္က ေတာ့ တစ္ဖက္(၂)ဂိုးစီ သေရရလဒ္နဲ႕ျပီးဆံုးသြားခဲ့ပါတယ္။ အဆိုပါပြဲစဥ္မွာ စပါးစ္အ သင္းက ပြဲျပီးဆံုးခါနီးထိ (၂)ဂိုး (၁)ဂိုးနဲ႕ဦးေဆာင္ေနခဲ့ျပီး မိနစ္(၉၀)မွာ Rochdale အသင္းမွ စတိဗ္ဒါဗီးစ္က ေခ်ပဂိုးသြင္းယူေပးခဲ့တာျဖစ္ပါတယ္။

ဒါေပမယ့္လည္း ပရိသတ္ေတြကေတာ့ ဟီးရိုးျဖစ္ခဲ့သူ စတိဗ္ဒါဗီးစ္ရဲ႕ သြင္းဂိုးထက္ ပင္နယ္တီ စည္းထဲမွာ Rochdale အသင္းရဲ႕ ကစားသမား မက္ဂါေဟးနဲ႕ရင္ဆုိင္အေတြ႕ လဲက်ခဲ့တဲ့ စပါးစ္ အသင္းရဲ႕ ကစားသမား ဒဲလ္အလီရဲ႕အေၾကာင္းကို တြင္တြင္က်ယ္က်ယ္ေျပာေနၾကပါတယ္။

ပရိသတ္အမ်ားအျပားကေတာ့ ဒါဟာ ဒဲလ္အလီအေနနဲ႔ ပင္နယ္တီျပစ္ဒဏ္ေဘာရရွိေအာင္ ဟန္ေဆာင္လွဲခ်တာျဖစ္ျပီး အဆိုပါအျပဳအမူမ်ိဳးကိုအရင္ကလည္း အၾကိမ္ၾကိမ္ျပဳလုပ္ခဲ့ဘူးေၾကာင္း ျပစ္တင္ေ၀ဖန္ခဲ့ၾကပါတယ္။

ဒ့ါအျပင္ ပရိသတ္ေတြက ပရီးမီးယားလိဂ္ထက္အဆင့္အတန္းအားျဖင့္နိမ့္တဲ့ လိဂ္၀မ္းကလပ္ အသင္း နဲ႕ ကစားရတဲ့အခ်ိန္ ဒီလိုျပဳမူခဲ့တဲ့အေပၚကိုလည္း ျပင္းျပင္းထန္ထန္ေ၀ဖန္ခဲ့ပါတယ္။

Rochdale အသင္းရဲ႕နည္းျပျဖစ္သူ ကိတ္သ္ေဟးလ္ ကေတာ့ ဒဲလ္အလီကို အျပစ္တင္ဖို႕ ျငင္းဆန္ခဲ့ပါ တယ္။

“ ကၽြန္ေတာ္ဒါကို မျမင္ခဲ့ ေပမယ့္လည္း သူဒီလိုမ်ိဳးလုပ္ခဲ့ေကာင္းလုပ္ခဲ့ႏိုင္ပါတယ္။ ခုခ်ိန္မွာ သူ႕အေန နဲ႕ အမ်ိဳးမ်ိဳးေ၀ဖန္ခံေနရလိမ့္မယ္လို႕ ကၽြန္ေတာ္သိေနပါတယ္။ တကယ္လို႕ တိုက္စစ္မွဴး ဒါမွမဟုတ္ ကြင္းလယ္ကစားသမား တစ္ေယာက္ အေနနဲ႕ ပင္နယ္တီ အခြင့္အေရးရဖုိ႕အတြက္ ဒါမ်ိဳးကို ပါးပါးနပ္ နပ္နဲ႕ လုပ္ႏိုင္တာပဲေလ။ ဒဲလ္အလီမွမဟုတ္ပါဘူး။ ကၽြန္ေတာ္တို႕အသင္းက ဒါဗီးစ္ ၊ ဟန္ဒါဆင္ ၊ ကန္ႏြန္ သူတုိ႕လည္း လုပ္ႏိုင္တာပဲေလ။ ဒါကိစၥမရွိပါဘူး။ ဒါနဲ႕ပတ္သက္ျပီး ကၽြန္ေတာ္သူ႕ကို ေတးမွတ္ထားမွာလည္းမဟုတ္ပါဘူး။ တကယ္လို႕ ကမၻာ့ဖလားမွာ သူအဂၤလန္အသင္းအတြက္ ဒီလို ဟန္ေဆာင္လွဲခ်ျပီး ကမၻာ့ဖလားခ်န္ပီယံဆုၾကီးကို သိမ္းပိုင္ႏိုင္ခဲ့မယ္ဆိုရင္ေတာင္ ကၽြန္ေတာ္ သူ႕လုပ္ ရပ္ကို ေထာက္ခံမွာပါ။ ” လို႕ Rochdale အသင္းရဲ႕နည္းျပ ကိတ္သ္ေဟးလ္ ကေျပာၾကားခဲ့ပါတယ။္

ပရိသတ္ေတြကေတာ့ ဒဲလ္အလီရဲ႕အျပဳအမူကို ခြင့္မလႊတ္ႏုိင္ၾကပါဘူး။

