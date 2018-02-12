ေဘာလံုးအားကစားနဲ႕ပတ္သက္တဲ့နတ္ဘုရားေတြနယူးကာဆယ္အသင္းနဲ႕အတူရွိေနေၾကာင္း ေမာ္ရင္ဟိုေျပာၾကား

မန္ခ်က္စတာယူႏိုက္တက္အသင္းရဲ႕ နည္းျပ ေမာ္ရင္ဟိုက သူတို႕အသင္းကို (၁)ဂိုး ဂိုးမရွိနဲ႕ အႏိုင္ရ ရွိခဲ့တဲ့ နယူးကာဆယ္အသင္းရဲ႕ ႏိုင္လိုစိတ္ျပင္းထန္မႈကို ခ်ီးက်ဴးေျပာၾကားခဲ့ျပီး ေဘာလံုးအားကစား နဲ႕ပတ္သက္တဲ့နတ္ဘုရားေတြလည္း နယူးကာဆယ္အသင္းနဲ႕အတူရွိေၾကာင္း တင္စားေျပာ ဆိုခဲ့ပါ တယ္။

အဆိုပါပြဲစဥ္အတြင္း ပြဲခ်ိန္(၆၅)မိနစ္မွာသြင္းယူခဲ့တဲ့ ရစ္ခ်ီရဲ႕ တစ္လံုးတည္းေသာအႏိုင္ဂိုးနဲ႕ နယူး ကာဆယ္အသင္းက အႏိုင္ရရွိခဲ့တာျဖစ္ပါတယ္။ ဒါဟာ ေအာက္တိုဘာလေနာက္ပိုင္း နယူးကာဆယ္ အသင္းရဲ႕ ပထမဆံုးအိမ္ကြင္းႏိုင္ပဲြလည္းျဖစ္ခဲ့ပါတယ္။

အဆိုပါပြဲစဥ္ရလဒ္နဲ႕အတူ နယူးကာဆယ္အသင္းဟာ တန္းဆင္းဇုန္မွလြတ္ေျမာက္ခဲ့သလို မန္ခ်က္ စတာယူႏိုက္တက္အသင္းဟာလည္း အမွတ္ေပးဇယား ထိပ္ဆံုးမွ မန္ခ်က္စတာစီးတီးအသင္းနဲ႕ (၁၆) မွတ္ကြာဟသြားခဲ့ျပီလည္းျဖစ္ပါတယ္။

ဒါ့အျပင္နည္းျပေမာ္ရင္ဟိုအေနနဲ႕ကေတာ့ နယူးကာဆယ္အိမ္ကြင္း James’ Park ကြင္းမွာ အႏိုင္(၃) မွတ္မယူဘူးေသးတဲ့နည္းျပမွတ္တမ္းဟာလည္း ဆက္လက္ရွိေနခဲ့ပါတယ္။

Jose Mourinho's record at St James' Park. DLDLLD…. L pic.twitter.com/OumFnwfl8p — The Chronicle (@ChronicleNUFC) February 11, 2018

“ နယူးကာဆယ္အသင္းက သားရဲေတာေကာင္ေတြလိုပဲ တရၾကမ္း ႏိုင္လိုစိတ္နဲ႕ ကစားခဲ့တာပါ။ ဒါက သူတုိ႕အတြက္ သင့္ေတာ္တဲ့ခ်ီးက်ဴးစကားပါ။ ကၽြန္ေတာ့္ရ႕ဲ ခ်ီးက်ဴး မႈကို သူတို႕နားလည္ လိမ့္ မယ္လို႕ထင္ပါတယ္။ သူတုိ႕မွာ အားလံုးေသာေျခစြမ္းေကာင္းမြန္မႈေတြကို ပိုင္ဆိုင္ထားျပီး ေဘာလံုး နဲ႕ပတ္သက္တဲ့ နတ္ဘုရား ေတြလည္း သူတို႕အသင္းနဲ႕အတူရွိေနပါ တယ္။ ဒါေပမယ့္လည္း ကံၾကမၼာက သူတို႕ဘက္မွာရွိေန ေစဖို႕ သားရဲေတာေကာင္ေတြလို တရၾကမ္း တိုက္စစ္ ဆင္ကစား ခဲ့တာပါ။ ကၽြန္ေတာ္တို႕ဒီရလဒ္ထြက္ေပၚဖို႕မဟုတ္ခဲ့ပါဘူး။ ဒါေပမယ့္ သူတို႕မွာ မရွိတဲ့အရာေတြေရာ ၊ ရွိတဲ့အရာေတြေရာအသံုးျပဳျပီး ကၽြန္ေတာ္တို႕ကို ဒီရလဒ္ထြက္ေပၚေစခဲ့ပါတယ္။ ဒါက ေဘာလံုးအား ကစားမွာေတာ့ လွပတဲ့ရသတစ္ခုပါ။ သူတို႕မွာ အေကာင္းဆံုး စိတ္ခံစားခ်က္ေတြ ရွိဖို႕လိုသလို တခါ တေလမွာလည္း ျပိဳင္ဘက္အသင္းထက္သာလြန္တဲ့ စိတ္ခံစားမႈေတြရွိရပါမယ္။ ” လို႕ ေမာ္ရင္ဟိုက ေျပာပါတယ္။

နယူးကာဆယ္အသင္းကိုခြင့္ျပဳလိုက္ရတဲ့ဂိုးဟာ ဖရီးကစ္မွတစ္ဆင့္ မန္ခ်က္စတာယူႏိုက္တက္ အသင္းေနာက္ခံလူ စေမာလင္းရဲ႕ မေသသပ္တဲ့ဖ်က္ထုတ္ မႈေၾကာင့္ေပးလိုက္ရတာလည္းျဖစ္ပါတယ္။

ဒါနဲ႕ပတ္သက္ျပီးေမာ္ရင္ဟိုကေျပာၾကားရာမွာ – “ ဖရီးကစ္ခြင့္ျပဳျပီးတဲ့ေနာက္ ကၽြန္ေတာ္တို႕ ခံစစ္အ မွားတစ္ခုလုပ္မိခဲ့ပါတယ္။ ဒါေပမယ့္ ျပိဳင္ဘက္ကလည္း ဂိုးေရွ႕မွာရွိေနတဲ့ခ်ိန္ သူတို႕စိတ္ထဲ တစ္ခုပဲ ရွိပါ တယ္။ ဂိုးမေပးဘဲ ႏိုင္ပြဲရဖို႕ပါ။ ဒါက သူတို႕အေပၚခ်ည္းပဲမူတည္တာမဟုတ္ပါဘူး။ ကၽြန္ေတာ္ ေျပာသလို သူတို႕မွာ ေဘာလံုးအားကစားနဲ႕ပတ္သက္တဲ့ ၾကီးမားတဲ့နတ္ဘုရား ေတြရွိေနလို႕ပါ။ ဒါဟာ သူတို႕ကိုႏိုင္ပြဲရေစခဲ့တဲ့အေၾကာင္းအရင္းတစ္ခုလို႕ပဲ ကၽြန္ေတာ္ထပ္ေျပာပါရေစ။ ” လို႕ ဆိုပါတယ္။

အသင္းပရိသတ္ေတြကေတာ့ ရလဒ္အေပၚမေက်နပ္ၾကပါဘူး။

United don’t lose very often under Mourinho – but don’t rescue anywhere near enough points from losing positions, which was in their DNA under Ferguson #mufc — James Robson (@JamesRobsonMEN) February 11, 2018

So Mourinho plays the same side which lost at Tottenham and United lose again. Had some great chances but they were hardly a reflection of dominance. Mourinho weirdly tolerating mediocrity in that squad. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) February 11, 2018

I blame Mourinho for this loss. He’s got the tactics wrong for 3 consecutive games, all because of his Sanchez experiments. Let’s not even talk about Pogba. I’m just going to assume he has some mystery illness he’s hiding. — Övie (@OvieO) February 11, 2018

Mourinho needs to go! Gets his tactics wrong in the big games, plays players out of position, not much development in them either! When he does win it’s never a convincing performance! We could be on another level with a different manager! #MourinhoOut — Matt Jenkins (@MattJenkins8989) February 11, 2018

Mourinho’s stubbornness is draining this side, massively. We were in tremendous form with the 4-3-3 and for no reason at all he changes it up once again. Stick to what’s best, simple. — MUFC (@Mourinholic) February 11, 2018

Ready for brickbats but wondering what Mourinho has done at Man Utd to justify that new long term contract? — tariq panja (@tariqpanja) February 11, 2018

ပရိသတ္ေတြေရာ ဒီလိုေ၀ဖန္မႈေတြကို လက္ခံပါရဲ႕လား။