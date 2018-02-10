ကြန္လြန္သြားခဲ့ၿပီျဖစ္တဲ့ မန္ခ်က္စတာ ယူႏိုက္တက္ ကစားသမားေဟာင္း

မန္ခ်က္စတာ ယူႏုိက္တက္္ကစားသမားေဟာင္း လီယမ္ေမလာဟာ အသက္ ၃၆ ႏွစ္အရြယ္မွာပဲ ကင္ဆာေရာဂါနဲ႔ ကြယ္လြန္သြားခဲ့ပါတယ္။

ေမလာအေနနဲ႔ ဒဏ္ရာကို အေမရိကနဲ႔ အိုင္ယာလန္ ၂ ႏိုင္ငံလံုးမွာ ကုသခဲ့ေပမယ့္ ပန္ကရိယ ကင္ဆာကို ကုသႏိုင္ခဲ့ျခင္း မရွိပဲ ကြယ္လြန္ခဲ့တာ ျဖစ္ပါတယ္။

Everyone associated with Perth Glory is absolutely devastated by the tragic news that our former midfielder, Liam Miller, has passed away at the age of just 36.

He had been suffering from pancreatic cancer.

Our thoughts are with his young family and friends. pic.twitter.com/ZizaqEgYRh

