ကြန္လြန္သြားခဲ့ၿပီျဖစ္တဲ့ မန္ခ်က္စတာ ယူႏိုက္တက္ ကစားသမားေဟာင္း

မန္ခ်က္စတာ ယူႏုိက္တက္္ကစားသမားေဟာင္း လီယမ္ေမလာဟာ အသက္ ၃၆ ႏွစ္အရြယ္မွာပဲ ကင္ဆာေရာဂါနဲ႔ ကြယ္လြန္သြားခဲ့ပါတယ္။
ေမလာအေနနဲ႔ ဒဏ္ရာကို အေမရိကနဲ႔ အိုင္ယာလန္ ၂ ႏိုင္ငံလံုးမွာ ကုသခဲ့ေပမယ့္ ပန္ကရိယ ကင္ဆာကို ကုသႏိုင္ခဲ့ျခင္း မရွိပဲ ကြယ္လြန္ခဲ့တာ ျဖစ္ပါတယ္။
Everyone associated with Perth Glory is absolutely devastated by the tragic news that our former midfielder, Liam Miller, has passed away at the age of just 36.
He had been suffering from pancreatic cancer.
Our thoughts are with his young family and friends. pic.twitter.com/ZizaqEgYRh
— Perth Glory FC (@PerthGloryFC) February 10, 2018
ေမလာဟာ လိဒ္ယူႏိုက္တက္ ၊ ဆဲလ္ဆစ္ ၊ ဟီဘာနီယန္ နဲ႔ ဆန္းဒါးလန္းအသင္း ေတြမွာ ကစားခဲ့ဖူးၿပီး ကြယ္လြန္သြားခဲ့ေၾကာင္းကို ေသာၾကာေန႔မွာ အတည္ျပဳခဲ့တာ ျဖစ္ပါတယ္။
မန္ခ်က္စတာ ယူႏိုက္တက္အသင္းမွာ ပြဲေပါင္း ၂၂ ပြဲပါ၀င္ကစားခဲ့ၿပီး လိဒ္ယူႏိုက္တတ္ အသင္းနဲ႔ ဆန္းဒါးလန္းအသင္းတို႔မွာ ေအာင္ျမင္မႈေတြ ရယူႏိုင္ခဲ့တာ ျဖစ္ပါတယ္။
We will never forget this goal at AAMI Park.
Our Roar Women will wear black armbands & there will be a minute's silence at Perry Park tomorrow in memory of Liam Miller. pic.twitter.com/zTJ2lz82p9
— Brisbane Roar (@brisbaneroar) February 10, 2018
ဘ၀ရဲ႕ ေနာက္ဆံုးအခ်ိန္ေတြကိုေတာ့ ၾသစေၾတးလ် ကလပ္အသင္းေတြျဖစ္တဲ့ ပတ္ခ်္ယူႏိုက္တက္ ၊ ဘရစၥဘိန္းရိုအာ နဲ႔ မဲလ္ဘုန္းစီးတီးတို႔မွာ ကုန္ဆံုးခဲ့ပါတယ္။
ဆဲလ္တစ္အသင္းကေတာ့ ေမလာအတြက္ အထူး၀မ္းနည္းေၾကာင္း ေျပာၾကားခဲ့ၿပီး ယခုတစ္ပတ္ကစားမယ့္ပြဲစဥ္မွာ ၀မ္းနည္းျခင္း အထိမ္းအမွတ္အျဖစ္ တစ္မိနစ္ ၿငိမ္သက္သြားမယ္လို႔ ထုတ္ျပန္ေၾကျငာခဲ့ပါတယ္။
Incredible sad news RIP Liam my heart goes out to all his family at this very difficult time.. pic.twitter.com/jgb4BhhXoj
— Andrew Cole (@vancole9) February 10, 2018