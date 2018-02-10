ေဘာလံုး

ကြန္လြန္သြားခဲ့ၿပီျဖစ္တဲ့ မန္ခ်က္စတာ ယူႏိုက္တက္ ကစားသမားေဟာင္း

မန္ခ်က္စတာ ယူႏုိက္တက္္ကစားသမားေဟာင္း လီယမ္ေမလာဟာ အသက္ ၃၆ ႏွစ္အရြယ္မွာပဲ ကင္ဆာေရာဂါနဲ႔ ကြယ္လြန္သြားခဲ့ပါတယ္။

ေမလာအေနနဲ႔ ဒဏ္ရာကို အေမရိကနဲ႔ အိုင္ယာလန္ ၂ ႏိုင္ငံလံုးမွာ ကုသခဲ့ေပမယ့္ ပန္ကရိယ ကင္ဆာကို ကုသႏိုင္ခဲ့ျခင္း မရွိပဲ ကြယ္လြန္ခဲ့တာ ျဖစ္ပါတယ္။

ေမလာဟာ လိဒ္ယူႏိုက္တက္ ၊ ဆဲလ္ဆစ္ ၊ ဟီဘာနီယန္ နဲ႔ ဆန္းဒါးလန္းအသင္း ေတြမွာ ကစားခဲ့ဖူးၿပီး ကြယ္လြန္သြားခဲ့ေၾကာင္းကို ေသာၾကာေန႔မွာ အတည္ျပဳခဲ့တာ ျဖစ္ပါတယ္။

မန္ခ်က္စတာ ယူႏိုက္တက္အသင္းမွာ ပြဲေပါင္း ၂၂ ပြဲပါ၀င္ကစားခဲ့ၿပီး လိဒ္ယူႏိုက္တတ္ အသင္းနဲ႔ ဆန္းဒါးလန္းအသင္းတို႔မွာ ေအာင္ျမင္မႈေတြ ရယူႏိုင္ခဲ့တာ ျဖစ္ပါတယ္။

ဘ၀ရဲ႕ ေနာက္ဆံုးအခ်ိန္ေတြကိုေတာ့ ၾသစေၾတးလ် ကလပ္အသင္းေတြျဖစ္တဲ့ ပတ္ခ်္ယူႏိုက္တက္ ၊ ဘရစၥဘိန္းရိုအာ နဲ႔ မဲလ္ဘုန္းစီးတီးတို႔မွာ ကုန္ဆံုးခဲ့ပါတယ္။

ဆဲလ္တစ္အသင္းကေတာ့ ေမလာအတြက္ အထူး၀မ္းနည္းေၾကာင္း ေျပာၾကားခဲ့ၿပီး ယခုတစ္ပတ္ကစားမယ့္ပြဲစဥ္မွာ ၀မ္းနည္းျခင္း အထိမ္းအမွတ္အျဖစ္ တစ္မိနစ္ ၿငိမ္သက္သြားမယ္လို႔ ထုတ္ျပန္ေၾကျငာခဲ့ပါတယ္။

