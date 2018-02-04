ေဘာလံုး

စတာလင္ရဲ႕အံ့အားသင့္ဖြယ္ဂိုုးေပါက္လြဲေခ်ာ္ခဲ့မႈကိုု ဂြါဒီယိုုလာကာကြယ္ေျပာၾကား

Thet Htet Lin Thet Htet Lin

မန္ခ်က္စတာစီးတီးအသင္းရဲ႕နည္းျပ ဂြါဒီယိုုလာက သူတိုု႕အသင္းရဲ႕ကစားသမား စတာလင္အေနနဲ႕ ဒီပြဲစဥ္မွာ ဂိုုးမသြင္းနိုုင္ခဲ့ေပမယ့္လည္း ေနာက္ပြဲေတြမွာ ဂိုုးျပန္လည္သြင္းယူ နိုုင္မည္ျဖစ္ေၾကာင္း ဘန္ေလ အသင္းနဲ႕ တစ္ဖက္တစ္ဂိုုးစီသေရက်ခဲ့တဲ့ ပြဲစဥ္အျပီးေျပာၾကား ခဲ့ပါတယ္။

ဘန္ေလအသင္းနဲ႕ပြဲစဥ္မွာ ပြဲအစ (၂၂)မိနစ္မွာပဲ ဒန္နီလိုုက မန္ခ်က္စတာစီးတီးအသင္းအ တြက္ အဖြင့္ဂိုုးသြင္းယူေပးခဲ့ပါတယ္။ ပြဲကစားခ်ိန္(၈၂)မိနစ္မွာ ဂြဒ္မန္ဆင္ က ဘန္ေလ အသင္း အတြက္ ေခ်ပဂိုုးျပန္လည္သြင္းယူေပးခဲ့တာေၾကာင့္ ပြဲျပီးဆံုုးခ်ိန္မွာ တစ္ဖက္တစ္ဂိုုး စီ သေရရလဒ္နဲ႕ အဆံုုးသတ္ခဲ့တာလည္းျဖစ္ပါတယ္။ ပြဲကစားခ်ိန္ (၇၂)မိနစ္မွာ မန္ခ်က္စတာစီးတီးအသင္းရဲ႕ေနာက္ခံကစားသမား ေ၀ါ့ကာရဲ႕ ဖန္တီးေပးပိုု႕မႈကိုု စတာလင္ အပိုုင္ပိတ္ သြင္းရာ မွာ အံ့အားသင့္ဖြယ္ရာလြဲေခ်ာ္ခဲ့ပါတယ္။ ပြဲကစားခ်ိန္(၇၄)မိနစ္ မွာပဲ စတာလင္ကိုု လူစားလဲ ခဲ့ပါတယ္။

နည္းျပဂြါဒီယိုုလာကေျပာၾကားရာမွာ – “ စတာလင္ဂိုုးမသြင္းနိုုင္ခဲ့လိုု႕ ကၽြန္ေတာ္လူစားလဲခဲ့တာ မဟုုတ္ပါဘူး။ ဒါက ေဘာလံုုးအားကစားပါ။ ေနာက္ေန႕မွာ သူဂိုုးသြင္းနိုုင္တာပဲေလ။ ေဆာက္သင္မ္တန္နဲ႕ ပြဲမွာဆိုု သူ (၉ ၆)မိနစ္မွာ ဂိုုးသြင္းပါတယ္။ ဒီေန႕ သူအခြင့္အေရး တစ္ခုု လြဲခဲ့တယ္။ ေဘာလံုုးမွာဒါမ်ိဳးကျဖစ္တတ္တာပဲေလ။ လူတိုုင္းဒါမ်ိဳးလြဲေခ်ာ္တာမ်ိဳးျဖစ္တတ္ပါ တယ္။ စတာလင္မွမဟုုတ္ပါဘူး။ ကၽြန္ေတာ္တိုု႕ ေနာက္ဆံုုးမိနစ္ေတြမွာ ဂိုုးရဖုုိ႕ မလုုပ္နုုိင္ခဲ့ပါ ဘူး။ ” လိုု႕ ဆိုုပါတယ္။

ပြဲခ်ိန္ေနာက္ဆံုုးမွာ ဂြဒ္မန္ဆင္ရဲ႕သြင္းဂိုုးေၾကာင့္ သေရက်ခဲ့ေပမယ့္လည္း ဂြါဒီယိုုလာ ကေတာ့ သူ႕အသင္းအတြက္ ဂုုဏ္ယူေၾကာင္းေျပာပါတယ္။

“ အသင္းအတြက္ တကယ့္ကိုုေျပာင္ေျမာက္ခဲ့တဲ့ေျခစြမ္းပါ။ ရမွတ္(၂)မွတ္ဆံုုးရံႈးခဲ့ရလိုု႕ အားမလိုုအားမရျဖစ္ေပမယ့္လည္း ဒီေန႕ကစားခဲ့တဲ့ ေျခစြမ္းကေတာ့ အနိုုင္(၃)မွတ္မရေလာက္ ဘူးဆိုုတာကိုု သိပါတယ္။ အေ၀းေဘာေတြကိုု ကၽြန္ေတာ္တိုု႕ ထိန္းခ်ဳပ္ခဲ့ပါတယ္။ အံ့ၾသဖြယ္ ေကာင္းတဲ့ လူအင္အားနဲ႕ ကစားနိုုင္ခဲ့ပါတယ္။ ဒီလိုုအေျခအေနမွာ ဘန္ေလအသင္းနဲ႕ ကစား ရတာက နည္းနည္းေတာ့ ခက္ခဲပါတယ္။ ” လုုိ႕ ဂြါဒီယိုုလာက ဆက္လက္ေျပာၾကားခဲ့ပါတယ္။

အသင္းရဲ႕ပရိသတ္ေတြကေတာ့ စတာလင္ဂိုုးမသြင္းနိုုင္ခဲ့ျခင္းအေပၚကိုု နားလည္ေပးခဲ့ၾကပါ တယ္။

