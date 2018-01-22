ေဘာလံုး

မ်က္နွာကိုု ဂရုုစိုုက္လြန္းလိုု႕ စီေရာ္နယ္ဒိုုေလွာင္ေျပာင္ခံခဲ့ရ

Thet Htet Lin Thet Htet Lin

စီေရာ္နယ္ဒိုုဟာ သူ႕မ်က္နွာပံုုစံ ဘယ္လိုုျဖစ္သြားလဲဆိုုတာကိုု အရမ္းအေလးထားျပီး သိခ်င္တဲ့ ကစားသမားတစ္ဦးျဖစ္တယ္ဆိုုတာ လွ်ိဳ႕၀ွက္ခ်က္တစ္ခုုေတာ့ မဟုုတ္ပါဘူး။

စီေရာ္နယ္ဒိုု အေနနဲ႕ သူ႕မ်က္နွာကိုု ဂရုုစိုုက္တယ္ဆုုိတာကိုု တနဂၤေႏြေန႕က ယွဥ္ျပိဳင္ကစားတဲ့ ဒီပိုု႕တီဗိုု အသင္းကိုု (၇)ဂိုုး (၁)ဂိုုးနဲ႕ အနိုုင္ရတဲ့ ပြဲစဥ္မွာ ျမင္ေတြ႕ခဲ့ရပါတယ္။ အဆိုုပါပြဲစဥ္မွာ စီေရာ္နယ္ဒိုုဟာ (၆)ဂိုုးေျမာက္သြင္းဂုုးိကိုု ဒိုုက္ဗင္ထိုုးေခါင္းတိုုက္သြင္းယူရင္း ေခါင္းမွာ ဒဏ္ရာ ရခဲ့ပါတယ္။

အဆိုုပါ ဒဏ္ရာဟာ အနည္းငယ္ျပင္းထန္ခဲ့ျပီး ေသြးေတြ မ်က္နွာေပၚစီးက်ကာ စီေရာ္နယ္ဒိုု ဟာ ျမက္ခင္းေပၚမွာ ခဏ လွဲေလ်ာင္းေနခဲ့ပါတယ္။ ကြဲသြားတဲ့ သူ႕ရဲ႕ ဒဏ္ရာကိုု ဖာေထးကုုသ ဖိုု႕အတြက္ အသင္းဆရာ၀န္ေရာက္ရွိလာခ်ိန္မွာေတာ့ စီေရာ္နယ္ဒိုုဟာ မခံနိုုင္ေတာ့ဘဲ အသင္းရဲ႕ ဆရာ၀န္ဆီမွ ဖုုန္းကိုအျမန္ယူျပီး သူ႕ရဲ႕ မ်က္နွာက ဒဏ္ရာအေျခအေနကိုု ၾကည့္ရႈစစ္ေဆး ခဲ့ပါတယ္။

စီေရာ္နယ္ဒိုုရဲ႕ သူ႕မ်က္နွာကိုု ဂရုုစိုုက္မႈအေပၚ ပရိသတ္အခ်ိဳ႕က သိျမင္နားလည္ခဲ့ၾကျပီး တခ်ိဳ႕ ကေတာ့ နားမလည္နုုိင္ခဲ့ၾကပါဘူး။

တခ်ိဳ႕ေသာ စီေရာ္နယ္ဒိုုရဲ႕ ပရိသတ္စစ္စစ္ေတြကေတာင္ ဒီျပႆနာကိုု နားမလည္နိုုင္ခဲ့ၾက ပါဘူး။

ပရိသတ္ၾကီးေရာ စီေရာ္နယ္ဒိုု အေပၚ ဘယ္လိုုမ်ားျမင္ပါသလဲ။

