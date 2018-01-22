မ်က္နွာကိုု ဂရုုစိုုက္လြန္းလိုု႕ စီေရာ္နယ္ဒိုုေလွာင္ေျပာင္ခံခဲ့ရ

စီေရာ္နယ္ဒိုုဟာ သူ႕မ်က္နွာပံုုစံ ဘယ္လိုုျဖစ္သြားလဲဆိုုတာကိုု အရမ္းအေလးထားျပီး သိခ်င္တဲ့ ကစားသမားတစ္ဦးျဖစ္တယ္ဆိုုတာ လွ်ိဳ႕၀ွက္ခ်က္တစ္ခုုေတာ့ မဟုုတ္ပါဘူး။

စီေရာ္နယ္ဒိုု အေနနဲ႕ သူ႕မ်က္နွာကိုု ဂရုုစိုုက္တယ္ဆုုိတာကိုု တနဂၤေႏြေန႕က ယွဥ္ျပိဳင္ကစားတဲ့ ဒီပိုု႕တီဗိုု အသင္းကိုု (၇)ဂိုုး (၁)ဂိုုးနဲ႕ အနိုုင္ရတဲ့ ပြဲစဥ္မွာ ျမင္ေတြ႕ခဲ့ရပါတယ္။ အဆိုုပါပြဲစဥ္မွာ စီေရာ္နယ္ဒိုုဟာ (၆)ဂိုုးေျမာက္သြင္းဂုုးိကိုု ဒိုုက္ဗင္ထိုုးေခါင္းတိုုက္သြင္းယူရင္း ေခါင္းမွာ ဒဏ္ရာ ရခဲ့ပါတယ္။

အဆိုုပါ ဒဏ္ရာဟာ အနည္းငယ္ျပင္းထန္ခဲ့ျပီး ေသြးေတြ မ်က္နွာေပၚစီးက်ကာ စီေရာ္နယ္ဒိုု ဟာ ျမက္ခင္းေပၚမွာ ခဏ လွဲေလ်ာင္းေနခဲ့ပါတယ္။ ကြဲသြားတဲ့ သူ႕ရဲ႕ ဒဏ္ရာကိုု ဖာေထးကုုသ ဖိုု႕အတြက္ အသင္းဆရာ၀န္ေရာက္ရွိလာခ်ိန္မွာေတာ့ စီေရာ္နယ္ဒိုုဟာ မခံနိုုင္ေတာ့ဘဲ အသင္းရဲ႕ ဆရာ၀န္ဆီမွ ဖုုန္းကိုအျမန္ယူျပီး သူ႕ရဲ႕ မ်က္နွာက ဒဏ္ရာအေျခအေနကိုု ၾကည့္ရႈစစ္ေဆး ခဲ့ပါတယ္။

စီေရာ္နယ္ဒိုုရဲ႕ သူ႕မ်က္နွာကိုု ဂရုုစိုုက္မႈအေပၚ ပရိသတ္အခ်ိဳ႕က သိျမင္နားလည္ခဲ့ၾကျပီး တခ်ိဳ႕ ကေတာ့ နားမလည္နုုိင္ခဲ့ၾကပါဘူး။

Ronaldo walks to sideline w/ Doc, asks him to hand over phone to see what cut looks like, does 'it's over' gesture and straight down tunnel — Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) January 21, 2018

Have I really just seen Ronaldo get a phone on the pitch to check his face injury🧐 cannot believe my eyes 👀 — Lawrence Shankland (@Shankland_25) January 21, 2018

Ronaldo checking himself out using the Real Madrid’s doctors phone 🙈 #realmadrid #ronaldo pic.twitter.com/jvgxDkPByU — Martin Curran (@martincurran83) January 21, 2018

Ronaldo gets kicked in face. Ronaldo gets camera phone to see damage. That's the most Ronaldo thing I've ever seen in my life and is almost as bad as this… pic.twitter.com/PilkQ3Vnha — Roger Gonzalez (@RGonzalezCBS) January 21, 2018

I’ve seen everything in football now… Cristiano Ronaldo asking the club doctor for his phone to take a look at the cut on his face! 🙈#selfieforlater — Greg Dimsey (@GDimsey89) January 21, 2018

တခ်ိဳ႕ေသာ စီေရာ္နယ္ဒိုုရဲ႕ ပရိသတ္စစ္စစ္ေတြကေတာင္ ဒီျပႆနာကိုု နားမလည္နိုုင္ခဲ့ၾက ပါဘူး။

I don't get what's wrong with Ronaldo checking a cut on his head. Can someone let me know, please. — Adam McKola (@AdamMcKola) January 21, 2018

People actually saying Ronaldo checking his wound is wrong? What word do we live in? Guess even I’ll do the same if I get a cut that covers my entire face in blood. Pretty human thing to me. — Robin (@Dybalance) January 21, 2018

Ronaldo checked his cut with a phone and it is suddenly a big deal! — Entadaplace dot com (@entadaplace) January 21, 2018

What's wrong with Ronaldo checking the cut on his face with a phone ?! 🤷‍♂️ Most people would do the same so they can see the cut. — Nuzul Shahrizal (@nuzulshahrizalz) January 21, 2018

ပရိသတ္ၾကီးေရာ စီေရာ္နယ္ဒိုု အေပၚ ဘယ္လိုုမ်ားျမင္ပါသလဲ။