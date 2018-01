ဘာကေလ အဂၤလန္အသင္းမွာ ျပန္လည္ပါ၀င္ဖုိ႔ တိုက္ပြဲ၀င္သြားႏိုင္မယ္လို႔ လမ္းပတ္ေျပာၾကား

Thank you to everyone for the well wishes and messages of support 💯 it’s an amazing feeling to have signed for Chelsea and I’m excited about the future at Stamford Bridge 🔵 Chelsea are a massive club with brilliant fans and I’m looking forward to working hard here and showing everyone what I know I’m capable of in the coming years ⚽ Despite a challenging few months I’ve loved every minute of my time at Everton and would like to thank everyone at the club, coaches, players and members of staff I’ve worked with for everything you’ve done for me over the past 13 years. I will always look back with fond memories of my time at Goodison Park and playing for my hometown club in front of my own people has been a huge honour for me. Everton will always have a special place in my heart 💙 I’m now looking forward to a new start and new chapter in my life at Chelsea and can’t wait to get going!

A post shared by Ross Barkley (@rossbarkley) on Jan 5, 2018 at 2:12pm PST