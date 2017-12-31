ေဘာလံုး

NIKE ကေဖာ္ျပခဲ့တဲ့ ဘာစီလိုနာနဲ႔ ေကာ္တင္ဟိုရဲ႕ အေျပာင္းအေရႊ႕

ဘာစီလိုနာ နဲ႔ ေကာ္တင္ညိဳတို႔ၾကားက အေျပာင္းအေရႊ႕ကို NIKE အေနနဲ႔ ရုတ္တရတ္ ဖြင့္ခ်ခဲ့ဖြယ္ရွိေနပါတယ္။

သူတို႔ရဲ႕ ၀ဘ္ဆိုက္မွာ အတိုေကာက္ေဖာ္ျပခဲ့တ့ဲ့ စာသားတစ္ေၾကာင္းေၾကာင့္ လီဗာပူးလ္နဲ႔ ဘာစီလိုနာ ပရိသတ္ေတြၾကားမွာ အေတြးေတြ ရႈပ္ေထြးေစခဲ့ ပါတယ္။

ေကာ္တင္ညိဳဟာ ၿပီးခဲ့တဲ့ ေႏြရာသီတည္းက အသင္းေျပာင္းေရႊ႕ရန္ ျပင္ဆင္ေန ခဲ့တာျဖစ္ၿပီး ဘာစီလိုနာ အသင္းရဲ႕ ကမ္းလွမ္းမႈ ၃ ႀကိမ္ကို လီဗာပူးလ္အသင္းက ပယ္ခ်ခဲ့ပါတယ္။

ဘာစီလိုနာအသင္းကလည္း ေကာ္တင္ညိဳကို အသင္းထံေခၚယူႏိုင္ဖို႔ လံုး၀လက္ေလ်ာ့ခဲ့ျခင္းမရွိပဲ ႀကိဳးစားခဲ့ရာမွာေတာ့ လက္ရွိအခ်ိန္မွာ နည္းျပ ဗယ္ဗာဒီ ရဲ႕ႀကိဳးစားမႈ ေအာင္ျမင္ခဲ့ဖြယ္ရွိပါတယ္။

ၿပီးခဲ့တဲ့ စေနေန႔ညမွာ ေၾကျငာခဲ့တဲ့ NIKE ရဲ႕ ၀တ္စံုသစ္ေၾကာ္ျငာမွာ အံအားသင့္ဖြယ္ ေကာ္တင္ညိဳရဲ႕ အေၾကာင္းကို ေဖာ္ျပခဲ့တာေၾကာင့္ ႏွစ္ဖက္ အသင္းပရိသတ္ေတြရဲ႕ တြစ္တာအေကာင့္ေတြမွာ အျပန္အလွန္စာသားေတြ ေရးသားေဖာ္ျပခဲ့ၾကပါတယ္။

NIKE က “ ႏူ႕ကမ့္အတြက္ ေကာ္တင္ညိဳ အဆင္သင့္ျဖစ္ေနပါၿပီ ၊ ၂၀၁၇-၂၀၁၈ ဘာစီလိုနာအသင္းရဲ႕ ၀တ္စံုကို သူ႔ရဲ႕နာမည္နဲ႔ ရယူႏိုင္ပါၿပီ ဒီနာမည္ေရးထိုးမႈကို ဇန္န၀ါရီ ၆ ရက္ေန႔ထိ အခမဲ့ ျပဳလုပ္ေပးသြားမယ္လို႔” ထုတ္ျပန္ေၾကျငာခဲ့တာ ျဖစ္ပါတယ္။

လီဗာပူးလ္အသင္းရဲ႕ ပရိသတ္ေတြကေတာ့ ဒီေျခအေနဟာ ေသခ်ာသေလာက္ရွိ ေနခဲ့တာေၾကာင့္ ေပ်ာ္ရႊငျ္ခင္းမရွိေပမယ့္ တျခားအသင္း ပရိသတ္ေတြကေတာ့ မယံုၾကည္ႏိုင္ေသးဖြယ္ရွိေနပါတယ္။

ပရိသတ္တခ်ိဳ႕ကေတာ့ အနည္းငယ္ေတြေ၀ေနၾကပါတယ္။

ဘယ္သူက အမွန္လိုု႔ ထင္ပါသလဲ။

Comments