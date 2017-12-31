NIKE ကေဖာ္ျပခဲ့တဲ့ ဘာစီလိုနာနဲ႔ ေကာ္တင္ဟိုရဲ႕ အေျပာင္းအေရႊ႕

ဘာစီလိုနာ နဲ႔ ေကာ္တင္ညိဳတို႔ၾကားက အေျပာင္းအေရႊ႕ကို NIKE အေနနဲ႔ ရုတ္တရတ္ ဖြင့္ခ်ခဲ့ဖြယ္ရွိေနပါတယ္။

သူတို႔ရဲ႕ ၀ဘ္ဆိုက္မွာ အတိုေကာက္ေဖာ္ျပခဲ့တ့ဲ့ စာသားတစ္ေၾကာင္းေၾကာင့္ လီဗာပူးလ္နဲ႔ ဘာစီလိုနာ ပရိသတ္ေတြၾကားမွာ အေတြးေတြ ရႈပ္ေထြးေစခဲ့ ပါတယ္။

ေကာ္တင္ညိဳဟာ ၿပီးခဲ့တဲ့ ေႏြရာသီတည္းက အသင္းေျပာင္းေရႊ႕ရန္ ျပင္ဆင္ေန ခဲ့တာျဖစ္ၿပီး ဘာစီလိုနာ အသင္းရဲ႕ ကမ္းလွမ္းမႈ ၃ ႀကိမ္ကို လီဗာပူးလ္အသင္းက ပယ္ခ်ခဲ့ပါတယ္။

ဘာစီလိုနာအသင္းကလည္း ေကာ္တင္ညိဳကို အသင္းထံေခၚယူႏိုင္ဖို႔ လံုး၀လက္ေလ်ာ့ခဲ့ျခင္းမရွိပဲ ႀကိဳးစားခဲ့ရာမွာေတာ့ လက္ရွိအခ်ိန္မွာ နည္းျပ ဗယ္ဗာဒီ ရဲ႕ႀကိဳးစားမႈ ေအာင္ျမင္ခဲ့ဖြယ္ရွိပါတယ္။

ၿပီးခဲ့တဲ့ စေနေန႔ညမွာ ေၾကျငာခဲ့တဲ့ NIKE ရဲ႕ ၀တ္စံုသစ္ေၾကာ္ျငာမွာ အံအားသင့္ဖြယ္ ေကာ္တင္ညိဳရဲ႕ အေၾကာင္းကို ေဖာ္ျပခဲ့တာေၾကာင့္ ႏွစ္ဖက္ အသင္းပရိသတ္ေတြရဲ႕ တြစ္တာအေကာင့္ေတြမွာ အျပန္အလွန္စာသားေတြ ေရးသားေဖာ္ျပခဲ့ၾကပါတယ္။

NIKE က “ ႏူ႕ကမ့္အတြက္ ေကာ္တင္ညိဳ အဆင္သင့္ျဖစ္ေနပါၿပီ ၊ ၂၀၁၇-၂၀၁၈ ဘာစီလိုနာအသင္းရဲ႕ ၀တ္စံုကို သူ႔ရဲ႕နာမည္နဲ႔ ရယူႏိုင္ပါၿပီ ဒီနာမည္ေရးထိုးမႈကို ဇန္န၀ါရီ ၆ ရက္ေန႔ထိ အခမဲ့ ျပဳလုပ္ေပးသြားမယ္လို႔” ထုတ္ျပန္ေၾကျငာခဲ့တာ ျဖစ္ပါတယ္။

Accidental leak of Coutinho’s move to Barca? Sure looks that way. pic.twitter.com/5Mgf7Y7bHB — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) December 31, 2017

လီဗာပူးလ္အသင္းရဲ႕ ပရိသတ္ေတြကေတာ့ ဒီေျခအေနဟာ ေသခ်ာသေလာက္ရွိ ေနခဲ့တာေၾကာင့္ ေပ်ာ္ရႊငျ္ခင္းမရွိေပမယ့္ တျခားအသင္း ပရိသတ္ေတြကေတာ့ မယံုၾကည္ႏိုင္ေသးဖြယ္ရွိေနပါတယ္။

We’ve somehow let Barca get away with their continual tapping up of Coutinho but it has to stop now. If this is a leak, Liverpool have to take action and not just roll over. Beyond disrespectful. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) December 31, 2017

Liverpool need to intervene now. Sick of Barca tapping Coutinho up. Even Nike are getting in on it ffs — The Anfield Truth (@AnfieldTruth) December 31, 2017

Barca already pickpocketed us in broad daylight with the Suarez debacle. Should we let Coutinho go for less than £150m, Redmen worldwide should grab their pitchforks and torches & storm the gates of @John_W_Henry mansion. — Sync (@Scouzez) December 31, 2017

We probably won’t but I would love for LFC to absolutely crucify Barcelona over this Coutinho Nike nonsense. As big a club as Barca is, they are run by absolute clowns. — Baby Keith (@PatMacauley) December 31, 2017

ပရိသတ္တခ်ိဳ႕ကေတာ့ အနည္းငယ္ေတြေ၀ေနၾကပါတယ္။

Say what you like, but I have nothing but respect for Coutinho. He could be acting up like Sánchez and Van Dijk are right now, but instead, he puts on the Red shirt every week and gives nothing but 110%. Example. — Dharma Bhagalia (@Kloppholic) December 26, 2017

The £75m fee for Van Dijk is rightly ridiculed but in truth Liverpool with VVD and Keita in midfield suddenly turn into title contenders (provided they either retain Coutinho / replaced him with quality). — Hesham Bilal-Hafiz (@hesham786) December 27, 2017

Liverpool are just a top GK away from having a great squad. Van Dijk is ready made, Gomez has the potential to develope into a real top central defender. Spine of Top GK, Van Dijk, Keita, Salah/Mane/Firmino is exceptional. Coutinho will be gone by the summer, we all know that. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) December 27, 2017

ဘယ္သူက အမွန္လိုု႔ ထင္ပါသလဲ။