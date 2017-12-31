ဒိုင္လူႀကီးကို ေ၀ဖန္ခဲ့တဲ့ ေမာ္ရင္ညိဳ အေပၚ ျပန္လည္ေ၀ဖန္ခဲ့တဲ့ ပရိသတ္မ်ား

မန္ခ်က္စတာ ယူႏိုက္တက္အသင္းနဲ႕ ေဆာက္သမ္တန္ အသင္းတို႔ ကစားခဲ့တဲ့ ပြဲစဥ္မွာ ဂိုးမရွိသေရရလဒ္ထြက္ေပၚခဲ့ၿပီး ပင္နယ္တီ အခြင့္အေရး တစ္ခုရရွိခဲ့ ေပမယ့္ သတ္မွတ္ေပးခဲ့ျခင္း မရွိတဲ့ ကြင္းလယ္ဒိုင္လူႀကီးကို ေမာ္ရင္ညိဳ ေ၀ဖန္ ျပစ္တင္ခဲ့ပါတယ္။

ပြဲကစားခ်ိန္ ၃၂ မိနစ္မွာ ေဆာက္သမ္တန္ ေနာက္ခံလူ ယိုရွီဒါ ပင္နယ္တီ ဧရိယာ အတြင္းမွာ ေဘာလံုးကို လက္နဲ႔ ထိခဲ့ေပမယ့္ ကြင္းလယ္ဒိုင္လူႀကီး ခရစၥေပၚဆင္က ပင္နယ္တီသတ္မွတ္ေပးခဲ့ျခင္း မရွိတာေၾကာင့္ ေမာ္ရင္ညိဳ စိတ္ပ်က္ေနတာ ျဖစ္ပါတယ္။ ဒါ့အျပင္ ရာသီအစမွာလည္း အလားတူျဖစ္ရပ္မ်ိဳး ႀကံ့ဳခဲ့ရတာကိုလည္း ေမာ္ရင္ညိဳက ျပန္လည္ေထာက္ျပခဲ့ပါတယ္။

“ ကၽြန္ေတာ္ အရံခံုမွာ ထုိင္ၿပီး ကိုက္ ၅၀ အကြာကေန ျဖစ္ခဲ့တဲ့ အေျခအေနကို ေသခ်ာျမင္ခဲ့ရပါတယ္။ ဒိုင္လူႀကီးက ဒါကို ပင္နယ္တီ သတ္မွတ္ေပးဖို႔ ျငင္းဆန္ခဲ့ ပါတယ္။ ဒါ့အျပင္ဒီျမင္ကြင္းကို မာတာလည္း ျမင္ေတြ႔ခဲ့ၿပီး သူလည္း ဒီအေျခအေန ကို မတင္မက် ျဖစ္ေနမွာပါ။

လက္စတာ အသင္းနဲ႔ပြဲစဥ္မွာ မားကပ္ရွက္ဖို႔ဒ္ရဲ႕ ပင္နယ္တီ ၊ မန္စီးတီးနဲ႔ပြဲစဥ္က ဟာရဲယားရဲ႕ ပင္နယ္တီ နဲ႔ ဒီေန႔ပြဲစဥ္ရဲ႕ ပင္နယ္တီေတြဟာ ရရွိသင့္တဲ့ အခြင့္အေရးေတြျဖစ္ေပမယ့္ ဂ်ိဳနသန္ ေမာ့ ၊ မိုက္ကယ္အိုလီဗာ နဲ႔ ခရစၥေပၚဆင္တုိ႔က ခြင့္ျပဳေပးခဲ့ျခင္းမရွိပါဘူး။ သူတို႔ရဲ႕ ဆံုးျဖတ္ခ်က္ဟာ ကၽြန္ေတာ္တို႔ကို ျပစ္ဒဏ္ေပးေနသလိုပါပဲ။” လုိ႔ ေျပာၾကားခဲ့ ပါတယ္။

ပထမပိုင္းမွာ ဒဏ္ရာျပင္းျပင္းထန္ထန္ ရရွိခဲ့တဲ့ လူကာကူရဲ႕ ဒဏ္ရာနဲ႔ ပတ္သက္ၿပီး ေမးျမန္းခဲ့ရာမွာေတာ့ “ သူ႔ဒဏ္ရာ ဘယ္ေလာက္ျပင္းထန္လည္း ဆိုတာကို မသိပါဘူး၊ ဒါဟာ အားလံုးအတြက္ သတင္းဆိုးတစ္ခု ျဖစ္ခဲ့မွာပါ။ ဒါေပမယ့္ သူကြင္းထဲကေန အႏၱရယ္ကင္းကင္းနဲ႔ ထြက္ခြာသြားႏိုင္ခဲ့ပါတယ္။ ခုျဖစ္ခဲ့တဲ့ ျပႆနာက ဒီေန႔ပြဲစဥ္တစ္ခုတည္းအတြက္ မဟုတ္ခဲ့ပါဘူး၊ ေနာက္လာ မယ့္ပြဲစဥ္ေတြအတြက္ကိုလည္း ျပင္ဆင္ရေတာ့မွာပါ။ အဲ့ေတာ့မွပဲ ေသခ်ာတဲ့ အေျဖတစ္ခုကို ေပးႏိုင္မွာပါ ၊

အီဗရာဟီမိုဗစ္ကလည္း ဒူးဒဏ္ရာေၾကာင့္ တစ္လေလာက္ အနားယူရပါမယ္။ ဒါဟာတကယ္ကို မယံုႏိုင္စရာေကာင္းတဲ့ ျပႆနာေတြပါ ၊ အီဗရာဟီမိုဗစ္ဟာ ျခေသၤ့တစ္ေကာင္လို အျမဲႀကံဳး၀ါးတက္သူ ျဖစ္ၿပီး ျခေသၤ့တစ္ေကာင္လို သန္မာသူပါ။

ဒါေပမယ့္ ဒီတစ္ႀကိမ္ အျမန္ဆံုး ျပန္ေကာင္းလာဖို႔ကေတာ့ မလြယ္ကူပါဘူး ၁ လအနည္းဆံုး အနားယူရပါမယ္။” ဆိုၿပီး ေမာ္ရင္ညိဳ ေျဖၾကားခဲ့ပါတယ္။

ေမာ္ရင္ညိဳရဲ႕ ေျပာၾကားခ်က္ေတြကို အသင္းပရိသတ္ေတြအေနနဲ႔ ႀကိဳက္ႏွစ္သက္ ခဲ့ျခင္းမရွိပဲ ေတာက္ေလ်ာက္ ဆိုးရြားေနခဲ့တဲ့ အသင္းရဲ႕ရလဒ္ေတြအတြက္ လူမႈ ကြန္ယက္ေတြမွာ ေ၀ဖန္မႈေတြ ျပဳလုပ္ခဲ့ၾကပါတယ္။

📣 Jose Mourinho: “We’ve not spent enough” 💰 Pogba = £89m

💰 Lukaku = £80m

💰 Matic = £40m

💰 Mkhitaryan = £38m

💰 Bailly = £34m

💰 Lindelof = £30m £300m not enough to beat Bristol City, Leicester and Burnley? 😂

AND NOW SOUTHAMPTON….😁 — hamilton arsenio (@hamiltoncesar91) December 30, 2017

Mourinho making a beeline for the referee at FT so predictable and pathetic. United shouldn’t need a penalty to beat the league’s 15th-placed side. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) December 30, 2017

Mourinho will blame the referee for the penalty deflecting away from a horror show. It’s getting embarrassing of late. — Hesham Bilal-Hafiz (@hesham786) December 30, 2017

The only time Mourinho attacks is during a press conference or an interview 😂 — Mike Sanz (@mikesanz19) December 30, 2017

I hate to say it….but that performance suggests Mourinho is losing the dressing room. Pogba spent the game walking around. Something fundamental is collapsing at #MUFC. A truly terrible game, worst I’ve seen at Old Trafford for a long long time. Much worse than the Burnley game. — Rob Blanchette (@_Rob_B) December 30, 2017

Mourinho’s problem is he hasn’t been able to replace Man United’s key figures – Clattenburg, Dean, Riley, Dowd, Stiles and that United legend Webb — Paddy Berger (@TotallyLFC1892) December 30, 2017

Booed off at home. Manager out of ideas and the fans no longer believe. Get out of my club #MourinhoOut — #MourinhoOut – The Finished One (@MourinhoGetOut) December 30, 2017

Complains about other teams spending habits but asks for more money. Complains about defensive tactics but parks the bus every week. Hates time wasting but does it regularly. The ultimate hypocrite. #MUFC #MourinhoOut — JoseOut (@JoseOut1) December 27, 2017

Whatever amazing qualities Mourinho had as a manager are clearly no longer there, he just looks miserable and clueless now. #MUNSOU #MourinhoOut — Jake Warrior (@JWarrior95) December 30, 2017

Mourinho set the tone for United’s collapse at Anfield but would be premature to claim he’s now the wrong man. #mufc have improved this season and would be worse off without him. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) December 30, 2017

United are in bad form but this talk over Mourinho’s future (mainly from oddballs on Twitter) is ludicrous. Only City’s freakish form makes this an underwhelming campaign so far. You can’t go sacking managers just because you’re not leading the league. — Alex Shaw (@AlexShawESPN) December 30, 2017

It’s not Mourinho Out.

It’s Mourinho sort-it-out.

Wake the players up. — Adam Joseph (@AdamJosephSport) December 30, 2017

သင္တိုု႔ေရာ ဘယ္လိုုထင္ပါသလဲ။