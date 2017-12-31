ေဘာလံုး

ဒိုင္လူႀကီးကို ေ၀ဖန္ခဲ့တဲ့ ေမာ္ရင္ညိဳ အေပၚ ျပန္လည္ေ၀ဖန္ခဲ့တဲ့ ပရိသတ္မ်ား

မန္ခ်က္စတာ ယူႏိုက္တက္အသင္းနဲ႕ ေဆာက္သမ္တန္ အသင္းတို႔ ကစားခဲ့တဲ့ ပြဲစဥ္မွာ ဂိုးမရွိသေရရလဒ္ထြက္ေပၚခဲ့ၿပီး ပင္နယ္တီ အခြင့္အေရး တစ္ခုရရွိခဲ့ ေပမယ့္ သတ္မွတ္ေပးခဲ့ျခင္း မရွိတဲ့ ကြင္းလယ္ဒိုင္လူႀကီးကို ေမာ္ရင္ညိဳ ေ၀ဖန္ ျပစ္တင္ခဲ့ပါတယ္။

ပြဲကစားခ်ိန္ ၃၂ မိနစ္မွာ ေဆာက္သမ္တန္ ေနာက္ခံလူ ယိုရွီဒါ ပင္နယ္တီ ဧရိယာ အတြင္းမွာ ေဘာလံုးကို လက္နဲ႔ ထိခဲ့ေပမယ့္ ကြင္းလယ္ဒိုင္လူႀကီး ခရစၥေပၚဆင္က ပင္နယ္တီသတ္မွတ္ေပးခဲ့ျခင္း မရွိတာေၾကာင့္ ေမာ္ရင္ညိဳ စိတ္ပ်က္ေနတာ ျဖစ္ပါတယ္။ ဒါ့အျပင္ ရာသီအစမွာလည္း အလားတူျဖစ္ရပ္မ်ိဳး ႀကံ့ဳခဲ့ရတာကိုလည္း ေမာ္ရင္ညိဳက ျပန္လည္ေထာက္ျပခဲ့ပါတယ္။

“ ကၽြန္ေတာ္ အရံခံုမွာ ထုိင္ၿပီး ကိုက္ ၅၀ အကြာကေန ျဖစ္ခဲ့တဲ့ အေျခအေနကို ေသခ်ာျမင္ခဲ့ရပါတယ္။ ဒိုင္လူႀကီးက ဒါကို ပင္နယ္တီ သတ္မွတ္ေပးဖို႔ ျငင္းဆန္ခဲ့ ပါတယ္။ ဒါ့အျပင္ဒီျမင္ကြင္းကို မာတာလည္း ျမင္ေတြ႔ခဲ့ၿပီး သူလည္း ဒီအေျခအေန ကို မတင္မက် ျဖစ္ေနမွာပါ။

လက္စတာ အသင္းနဲ႔ပြဲစဥ္မွာ မားကပ္ရွက္ဖို႔ဒ္ရဲ႕ ပင္နယ္တီ ၊ မန္စီးတီးနဲ႔ပြဲစဥ္က ဟာရဲယားရဲ႕ ပင္နယ္တီ နဲ႔ ဒီေန႔ပြဲစဥ္ရဲ႕ ပင္နယ္တီေတြဟာ ရရွိသင့္တဲ့ အခြင့္အေရးေတြျဖစ္ေပမယ့္ ဂ်ိဳနသန္ ေမာ့ ၊ မိုက္ကယ္အိုလီဗာ နဲ႔ ခရစၥေပၚဆင္တုိ႔က ခြင့္ျပဳေပးခဲ့ျခင္းမရွိပါဘူး။ သူတို႔ရဲ႕ ဆံုးျဖတ္ခ်က္ဟာ ကၽြန္ေတာ္တို႔ကို ျပစ္ဒဏ္ေပးေနသလိုပါပဲ။” လုိ႔ ေျပာၾကားခဲ့ ပါတယ္။

ပထမပိုင္းမွာ ဒဏ္ရာျပင္းျပင္းထန္ထန္ ရရွိခဲ့တဲ့ လူကာကူရဲ႕ ဒဏ္ရာနဲ႔ ပတ္သက္ၿပီး ေမးျမန္းခဲ့ရာမွာေတာ့ “ သူ႔ဒဏ္ရာ ဘယ္ေလာက္ျပင္းထန္လည္း ဆိုတာကို မသိပါဘူး၊ ဒါဟာ အားလံုးအတြက္ သတင္းဆိုးတစ္ခု ျဖစ္ခဲ့မွာပါ။ ဒါေပမယ့္ သူကြင္းထဲကေန အႏၱရယ္ကင္းကင္းနဲ႔ ထြက္ခြာသြားႏိုင္ခဲ့ပါတယ္။ ခုျဖစ္ခဲ့တဲ့ ျပႆနာက ဒီေန႔ပြဲစဥ္တစ္ခုတည္းအတြက္ မဟုတ္ခဲ့ပါဘူး၊ ေနာက္လာ မယ့္ပြဲစဥ္ေတြအတြက္ကိုလည္း ျပင္ဆင္ရေတာ့မွာပါ။ အဲ့ေတာ့မွပဲ ေသခ်ာတဲ့ အေျဖတစ္ခုကို ေပးႏိုင္မွာပါ ၊

အီဗရာဟီမိုဗစ္ကလည္း ဒူးဒဏ္ရာေၾကာင့္ တစ္လေလာက္ အနားယူရပါမယ္။ ဒါဟာတကယ္ကို မယံုႏိုင္စရာေကာင္းတဲ့ ျပႆနာေတြပါ ၊ အီဗရာဟီမိုဗစ္ဟာ ျခေသၤ့တစ္ေကာင္လို အျမဲႀကံဳး၀ါးတက္သူ ျဖစ္ၿပီး ျခေသၤ့တစ္ေကာင္လို သန္မာသူပါ။

ဒါေပမယ့္ ဒီတစ္ႀကိမ္ အျမန္ဆံုး ျပန္ေကာင္းလာဖို႔ကေတာ့ မလြယ္ကူပါဘူး ၁ လအနည္းဆံုး အနားယူရပါမယ္။” ဆိုၿပီး ေမာ္ရင္ညိဳ ေျဖၾကားခဲ့ပါတယ္။

ေမာ္ရင္ညိဳရဲ႕ ေျပာၾကားခ်က္ေတြကို အသင္းပရိသတ္ေတြအေနနဲ႔ ႀကိဳက္ႏွစ္သက္ ခဲ့ျခင္းမရွိပဲ ေတာက္ေလ်ာက္ ဆိုးရြားေနခဲ့တဲ့ အသင္းရဲ႕ရလဒ္ေတြအတြက္ လူမႈ ကြန္ယက္ေတြမွာ ေ၀ဖန္မႈေတြ ျပဳလုပ္ခဲ့ၾကပါတယ္။

