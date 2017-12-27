ေဘာလံုး

ဂိုးသြင္းစံခ်ိန္သစ္တင္ႏိုင္ခဲ့တဲ့ ဟယ္ရီကိန္း

မေန႔ယွဥ္ၿပိဳင္ကစားခဲ့တဲ့ စပါးအသင္းနဲ႔ ေဆာက္သမ္တန္အသင္းတို႔ ပြဲစဥ္မွာ စပါးတိုက္စစ္မွဴး ဟယ္ရီကိန္းအေနနဲ႔ အသင္းအတြက္ ဟတ္ထရစ္ဂိုးသြင္းယူၿပီး အလန္ရႈီးယားရဲ႕ ဂိုးသြင္းစံခ်ိန္ကို ခ်ိဳးျဖတ္ႏိုင္ခဲ့သလို မက္ဆီရဲ႕ သြင္းဂိုးအေရအတြက္ကိုလည္း ေက်ာ္ျဖတ္ႏိုင္ခဲ့ပါတယ္။

ဟယ္ရီကိန္းအေနနဲ႔ (၂၀၁၇) ခုႏွစ္အတြင္းမွာ အသင္းအတြက္ ဟတ္ထရစ္ (၈) ႀကိမ္ရ ယူႏိုင္ခဲ့ၿပီး (၆) ႀကိမ္က ပရီးမီးယားလိဂ္ၿပိဳင္ပြဲမွာ ရယူႏိုင္ခဲ့တာ ျဖစ္ပါတယ္။

အလန္ရႈီးယား ဘလက္ဘန္းအသင္းမွာ ကစားခဲ့စဥ္က ႏွစ္တစ္ႏွစ္တာအတြင္း သြင္းဂိုး စုစုေပါင္း ၃၆ ဂိုးသြင္းယူႏိုင္ခဲ့ၿပီး စံခ်ိန္တင္ထားႏိုင္ခဲ့တာ ျဖစ္ပါတယ္။ (၂၂) ႏွစ္အၾကာမွာေတာ့ ဟယ္ရီကိန္းက ဒီစံခ်ိန္ကို ေက်ာ္ျဖတ္ႏိုင္ခဲ့တာ ျဖစ္ပါတယ္။ ဒါ့အျပင္ ဟယ္ရီကိန္းအေနနဲ႔ (၂၀၁၇) ခုႏွစ္အတြက္ ဥေရာပဂိုးသြင္းေရႊဖိနပ္ဆု အတြက္ စာရင္းမွာလည္း မက္ဆီနဲ႔ ရိုနယ္ဒိုတို႔ကို ေက်ာ္ျဖတ္ၿပီး (၅၆) ဂိုးနဲ႔ ထိပ္ဆံုး ေနရာမွာ ရပ္တည္ခဲ့ပါတယ္။ ဒီလိုရပ္တည္ႏိုင္ခဲ့တာဟာ (၂၀၀၉) ခုႏွစ္ေနာက္ပိုင္း မက္ဆီနဲ႔ ရိုနယ္ဒိုကို ေက်ာ္ျဖတ္ႏိုင္ခဲ့တဲ့ ပထမဆံုး ကစားသမား ျဖစ္ခဲ့ပါတယ္။

ေဆာက္သမ္တန္အသင္းနဲ႔ ပြဲစဥ္အၿပီးမွာေတာ့ ဟယ္ရီကိန္းက “ ကၽြန္ေတာ္ တကယ္ကို ဂုဏ္ယူမိပါတယ္။ မက္ဆီနဲ႕ ရိုနယ္ဒိုဆိုတာ ေဘာလံုးေလာကရဲ႕ အေကာင္းဆံုး ကစားသမား ၂ ဦးပါ။ သူတို႔နဲ႔ ႏိႈင္းယွဥ္ျခင္းခံခဲ့ရၿပီး ဒီမွတ္တမ္းေတြ ရရွိခဲ့တာလည္း တကယ္ကို ေကာင္းတဲ့ခံစားခ်က္ပါ။ လာမယ့္ႏွစ္သစ္မွာ ယံုၾကည္ခ်က္ေတြ ပိုမိုျပည့္၀ၿပီး ေရွ႕ဆက္ႏိုင္မွာပါ။ ကၽြန္ေတာ္ ပြဲတိုင္းကို အႏိုင္ရရွိလိုပါတယ္ ဘာလို႔လည္း ဆိုေတာ့ ကၽြန္ေတာ္က သြင္းဂိုးေတြ သြင္းယူဖို႔ အျမဲအသင့္ ျဖစ္ေနတဲ့ တိုက္စစ္မွဴးတစ္ဦးျဖစ္လို႔ပါ။ မက္ဆီ ၊ ရီႈးယားတို႔နဲ႔ ႏိႈင္းယွဥ္ ျခင္းခံခဲ့ရၿပီး စံခ်ိန္သစ္ေတြ ရရွိခဲ့တဲ့အတြက္ ဒီႏွစ္ကေတာ့ ကၽြန္ေတာ့္အတြက္ ၿပီးျပည့္စံုတဲ့ ႏွစ္တစ္ႏွစ္ပါ။” လို႔ ေျပာၾကားခဲ့ပါတယ္။

“ (၂၀၁၇) ခုႏွစ္က မင္းအတြက္ တကယ္ကို ႀကီးက်ယ္ခမ္းနားတဲ့ ႏွစ္တစ္ႏွစ္ပါ။ တစ္ႏွစ္အတြင္း ပရီးမီးယားလိဂ္ သြင္းဂိုးအမ်ားဆံုး စံခ်ိန္ကို ရရွိဖို႔ ထိုက္တန္တဲ့ သူပါ။ အေကာင္းဆံုးလုပ္ေဆာင္ႏိုင္ခဲ့ၿပီး ဒီအေျခအေနကို ဆက္ထိန္းထားပါ” ဆိုၿပီး အလန္ရႈီးယားက သူရဲ႕ တြစ္တာအေကာင့္မွာ ေဖာ္ျပသြားခဲ့ပါတယ္။


ဟယ္ရီကိန္း တင္ရွိထားခဲ့တဲ့ စံခ်ိန္ေတြကေတာ့
• (၂၀၁၇) ခုႏွစ္တြင္းမွာ ႏိုင္ငံအသင္းနဲ႔ ကလပ္အသင္းတြက္ ပြဲေပါင္း (၅၂) ပြဲ ကစားခဲ့ၿပီး သြင္းဂိုး (၅၆) ဂိုးရယူႏိုင္ခဲ့တာ ဥေရာပ ထိပ္တန္းလိဂ္ (၅) ခုရဲ႕ ထိပ္တန္း ဂိုးသြင္းရွင္ ျဖစ္ခဲ့ပါတယ္။ (မက္ဆီ ၆၄ ပြဲ ၅၄ ဂိုး ၊ ရိုနယ္ဒို ပြဲ ၆၀ ၅၃ ဂိုး ၊ ကာဗာနီ ၅၂ ပြဲ ၅၃ ဂိုး ၊ လီ၀န္ေဒါစကီး ၅၅ ပြဲ ၅၃ ဂိုး)
• (၁၉၉၅) ခုႏွစ္က အလန္ရီႈးယား တင္ထားခဲ့တဲ့ ႏွစ္တစ္ႏွစ္အတြင္း သြင္းဂိုး (၃၆) ဂိုးသြင္းယူတဲ့ စံခ်ိန္ကို (၂၂) ႏွစ္အၾကာ (၂၀၁၇) ခုႏွစ္မွာ သြင္းဂိုး (၃၉) ဂိုးနဲ႔ ေက်ာ္ျဖတ္ခဲ့ပါတယ္။
• ကိန္းဟာ (၂၀၁၇) ခုႏွစ္တြင္းမွာ ဟတ္ထရစ္ (၈) ႀကိမ္ရယူႏိုင္ခဲ့ၿပီး (၆) ႀကိမ္က ပရီးမီးယားလိဂ္မွာ သြင္းယူႏိုင္ခဲ့တာျဖစ္ပါတယ္။ ပရီးမီးယားလိဂ္ၿပိဳင္ပြဲမွာ တျခားကစားသမားေတြျဖစ္တဲ့ လူကာကူ ၊ ကင္း ၊ အဂူရို ၊ မိုရာတာ ၊ ၀ီလ္ဆင္ နဲ႔ ရြန္းနီတို႔ ရွိေနခဲ့ေပမယ့္ (၆) ႀကိမ္သြင္းယူႏိုင္ခ့ဲတာ ဟယ္ရီကိန္း တစ္ဦးသာရွိခဲ့ပါတယ္။
• ဟယ္ရီကိန္းဟာ ပရီးမီးယားလိဂ္ၿပိဳင္ပြဲမွာ ႏွစ္ပြဲဆက္ ဟတ္ထရစ္ ၂ ခါသြင္းယူႏိုင္တဲ့ ကစားသမားအျဖစ္လည္း မွတ္တမ္း၀င္ခဲ့ပါတယ္ (လက္စတာနဲ႔ ဟူးလ္စီးတီး ၊ ေမလ ) (ဘန္ေလ နဲ႔ ေဆာက္သမ္တန္ ၊ ဒီဇင္ဘာလ) တို႔ျဖစ္ၿပီး ဖူလ္ဟမ္အသင္းနဲ႔ ေအပိုးလ္အသင္းတို႔န႔ဲ ကစားခဲ့တဲ့ ပြဲစဥ္ေတြမွာလည္း သြင္းယူႏိုင္ခဲ့ပါတယ္။
• ကလပ္အသင္းရဲ႕ ပရီးမီးယားလိဂ္ သြင္းဂိုးအမ်ားဆံုးအျဖစ္ သြင္းဂိုး (၉၇) ဂိုးနဲ႔ စံခ်ိန္တင္ထားခဲ့တဲ့ တက္ဒီရွရင္ဂန္ရဲ႕ စံခ်ိန္ကိုခ်ိဳးျဖတ္ဖို႔ (၃) ဂိုးသာလိုအပ္ ပါေတာ့တယ္။
• (၂၀၁၇) ခုႏွစ္အတြင္း ရရွိခဲ့တဲ့ သြင္းဂုိး (၃၉) ဂိုးမွာေတာ့ ဇန္န၀ါရီလကေန ေမလအထိ ၂၁ ဂိုး ၊ ၾသဂုတ္ ကေန ဒီဇင္ဘာအထိ ၁၈ ဂိုး ) သြင္းယူႏိုင္ခဲ့ တာျဖစ္ပါတယ္။(၂၀၁၆) ၾသဂုတ္ကေန ဒီဇင္ဘာအထိကိုေတာ့ ကိန္း အေနနဲ႔ ၈ ဂိုးသာသြင္းယူႏိုင္ခဲ့ပါတယ္။
• ဟယ္ရီကိန္းအေနနဲ႔ သြင္းဂိုုး (၃၇) ဂိုးကို အသင္းနဲ႔အတူ ႏိုင္ပြဲရရွိခဲ့တဲ့ ပြဲစဥ္ေတြမွာ သြင္းယူခဲ့တာျဖစ္ၿပီး လက္စတာနဲ႔ သေရက်တဲ့ ပြဲစဥ္မွာ ၁ ဂိုး နဲ႔ ၀က္စ္ဘရြန္းကို ၂ ဂိုး ၁ ဂိုးနဲ႔ ရံႈးနိမ့္ခဲ့တဲ့ ပြဲစဥ္မွာတစ္ဂိုး သြင္းယူႏိုင္ခဲ့ၿပီး က်န္ပြဲစဥ္အားလံုးမွာ အသင္းရဲ႕ ႏိုင္ပြဲတိုင္းက ဟယ္ရီကိန္းရဲ႕ သြင္းဂိုးေတြ ကအစျပဳခဲ့ပါတယ္။
• သြင္းဂိုး (၂၀) ကိုေတာ့ အိမ္ကြင္းေတြျဖစ္တဲ့ ဟိြဳက္ဟတ္လိန္းနဲ႔ ၀င္ဘေလ တို႔မွာ သြင္းယူႏိုင္ခဲ့တာ ျဖစ္ၿပီး (၁၉) ဂိုးကိုေတာ့ အေ၀းကြင္းမွာ သြင္းယူႏိုင္ခဲ့တာ ျဖစ္ပါတယ္။
• (၂၀၁၇) ခုႏွစ္ရဲ႕ ေမလနဲ႔ ဒီဇင္ဘာလတို႔က ကိန္းအတြက္ အေကာင္းဆံုး လေတြျဖစ္ခဲ့ၿပီး ၈ ဂိုးစီသြင္းယူႏိုင္ခဲ့ပါတယ္။ ၾသဂုတ္လမွာေတာ့ ရလဒ္ဆိုးရြားခဲ့ၿပီး ၃ ပြဲဆက္ ဂိုးေပါက္ေပ်ာက္ဆံုးခဲ့ပါတယ္။

Comments