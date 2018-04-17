ရံႈးထြက္အဆင့္ကို တက္ေရာက္ႏိုင္ခဲ့တဲ့ ဘူရီယမ္ နဲ႔ ကြမ္က်ိဳး အဲဗားဂရန္တီ

ဘူရီယမ္အသင္းဟာ အုပ္စုပြဲစဥ္အျဖစ္ ကစားခဲ့တဲ့ ဂ်ယ္ဂ်ဴအသင္းနဲ႔ ပြဲစဥ္မွာ ၁ ဂိုး ဂိုးမရွိနဲ႔အႏိုင္ရရွိၿပီး အာရွခ်န္ပီယံလိဂ္ ရံႈးထြက္အဆင့္ကို တက္ေရာက္သြားႏိုင္ခဲ့ပါတယ္။

ဂ်ယ္ဂ်ဴအသင္းရဲ႕ အိမ္ကြင္း မွာ ယွဥ္ၿပိဳင္ကစားခဲ့တဲ့ ပြဲစဥ္မွာေတာ့ ဒုတိယပိုင္း ျပန္လည္စတင္ၿပီး ၉ မိနစ္မွာ ဒီယိုဂိုရဲ႕ လွပတဲ့ေနာက္ျပန္ေပးခ်က္နဲ႔အတူ ဟိုင္ပရာခြန္ ကရရွိခဲ့ၿပီး ဂ်ယ္ဂ်ဴအသင္း ေနာက္တန္းကစားသမားေတြကို ေက်ာ္ျဖတ္ၿပီး ၀ီရီယူဒြန္ဆီရီ က ၆ ကိုက္စည္း အတြင္းမွာကန္သြင္းယူသြားခဲ့တာ ျဖစ္ပါတယ္။

ဒီဂိုးဟာ ဘူရီယမ္အသင္းကို ရံႈးထြက္ ၁၆ သင္းအဆင့္ကိုတက္ေရာက္ႏိုင္ဖို႔အတြက္ အေျခအေနေကာင္းကို ပိုင္ဆိုင္ေစခဲ့တဲ့ သြင္းဂိုးျဖစ္ခဲ့ေပမယ့္ ၿပိဳင္ဘက္ ကစားသမား ခ်ိဳယြန္ဟြန္း နဲ႔ ထိခိုက္မိခဲ့ၿပီး အသင္းရဲ႕အဓိက ကစားသမား ဒီယိုဂို ဒဏ္ရာရရွိခဲ့တာကေတာ့ ဘူရီယမ္အသင္းတြက္ နစ္နာမႈ ျဖစ္ေစခဲ့ပါတယ္။

FULL-TIME | Jeju United FC (KOR) 0-1 Buriram United (THA) Buriram locks in the win they desperately needed against @jejuutdfc ! They progress to the last 16 as the runners-up of Group G!#ACL2018 #JJUvBRR pic.twitter.com/amEXFVcNo3 — AFC Champions League (@TheAFCCL) April 17, 2018

ေနာက္ထပ္ပြဲစဥ္တစ္ပြဲျဖစ္တဲ့ ကြမ္က်ိဳးအဲဗားဂရန္တီအသင္း နဲ႔ ဆီရီဇိုအိုဆာကာ အသင္းတို႔ပြဲစဥ္မွာေတာ့ ကြမ္က်ိဳးအဲဗားဂရန္တီအသင္းက ၃ ဂိုး ၁ ဂိုးနဲ႔ အႏုိင္ရရွိခဲ့ၿပီး အုပ္စုပထမေနရာနဲ႔ ေနာက္တစ္ဆင့္ကို တက္ေရာက္ႏိုင္ခဲ့ၿပီး ဘူရီယမ္အသင္းက ဒုတိယေနရာကို ရရွိခဲ့တာျဖစ္ပါတယ္။

#BuriramUnited have done it! They are through to the last 16 of @TheAFCCL. Thoroughly deserved. Superb effort throughout the group stage. Disciplined, organised, fought like hell and importantly, showed necessary quality. #ACL2018 #JJUvBRR — Rhysh Roshan Rai (@RhyshRai) April 17, 2018

ပြဲအစ ၆ မိနစ္မွ ဟြမ္ဘို၀န္နဲ႔ ေပးပို႔မႈကေန လီရႈပန္က အသင္းတြက္ ဦးေဆာင္ဂိုးကို ဂိုးတိုင္ေအာက္ေျခကေန ကန္သြင္းရယူေပးခဲ့ပါတယ္။

6' GOAL! 1-0 @GZEvergrandeFC Huang Bowen gathers the low cross from Xue Peng before turning and firing into the net. Perfect start for the hosts!#GZEvCRZ #ACL2018 pic.twitter.com/X3PvZVn3tm — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) April 17, 2018

၄ မိနစ္အၾကာမွာေတာ့ ဆီရီဇိုအိုဆာကာအသင္းက ဖူကူမစ္ဆုက လူကၽြံေထာင္ေျခာက္ကို ေဖာက္ထြက္ၿပီး ယာမာမူရာထံကို ေပးပို႔ခဲ့ရာမွာ ကြက္က်ိဳး အသင္း ဂိုးသမားကို ေက်ာ္ျဖတ္ၿပီး ေျခပဂိုးသြင္းယူခဲ့ပါတယ္။

ပြဲခ်ိန္ ၅၇ မိနစ္အေရာက္မွာေတာ့ ေဂါင္လင္းေခါင္းတိုက္ခ်ထားေပးခဲ့တဲ့ ေဘာလံုးကို အလန္ကာဗယ္ဟိုက ရင္ဘတ္နဲ႔တားယူၿပီး ဂိုးတိုင္နဲ႔အနီးကပ္ကန္သြင္းယူခဲ့ပါၿပီး ကြမ္က်ိဳးအသင္းက ျပန္လည္ဦးေဆာင္ခဲ့ပါတယ္။

57' GOAL! 2-1 @GZEvergrandeFC Alan puts the Chinese side back in the lead after squeezing the finish in at the near post. Good news for Buriram United…#GZEvCRZ #ACL2018 pic.twitter.com/YSyk5davjR — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) April 17, 2018

ေနာက္ထပ္ ၄ မိနစ္အၾကာမွာေတာ့ အလန္ဒုတိယဂိုးသြင္းယူဖို႔ ႀကိဳးစားခဲ့ေပမယ့္ ယု ဟန္ခ်ာအိုက ၾကားျဖတ္ၿပီး အသင္းတြက္ သူ႕ရဲ႕ပထမဂိုးအျဖစ္ သြင္းယူေပးခဲ့ပါတယ္။