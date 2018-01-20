အာရွေဘာလုံးသတင္း

မေလးရွားအသင္းရဲ႕ အိမ္မက္ေတြကို အဆံုးသတ္ခဲ့တဲ့ ေတာင္ကိုရီးယား

၂၀၁၈ အသက္ ၂၃ ႏွစ္ေအာက္ အာရွ ခ်န္ပီယံရွစ္ၿပိဳင္ပြဲရဲ႕ ကြာတားဖိုင္နယ္ တတိယေျမာက္ပြဲစဥ္ျဖစ္တဲ့ ေတာင္ကိုရီးယားအသင္းနဲ႔ မေလးရွားအသင္းတို႔ ပြဲစဥ္မွာေတာ့ ေတာင္ကိုရီးယားအသင္းက ၂ ဂိုး ၁ ဂိုးနဲ႔ အႏိုင္ရရွိခဲ့ပါတယ္။

ကြန္ရွမ္း အားကစာကြင္းႀကီးမွာ က်င္းပခဲ့တဲ့ ဒီပြဲစဥ္မွာေတာ့ ေတာင္ကိုရီးယား အသင္းကဦးေဆာင္ဂိုးကို ပြဲအစ ၁၅ မိနစ္မွာတင္ သြင္းယူႏုိုင္ခဲ့တာ ျဖစ္ပါတယ္။

ေတာင္ကိုရီးယားအသင္း ပြဲအစမွာပဲ ကြင္းလယ္ကေန ေပးပို႔ခဲ့တဲ ေဘာလံုးကို ခ်ိဳေဂ်၀န္ ေခါင္းတိုက္ ခ်ေပးဖို႔ ႀကိဳးစားခဲ့ရာမွာ ဦးတည္ခ်က္လြဲသြားခဲ့ေပမယ့္ မေလးရွားအသင္းရဲ႕ ဂိုးစည္းထဲမွာပဲ ခ်ဳိေဂ်၀န္ ျပန္လည္ရယူၿပီး ေျမမက်ကန္သြင္း ကာအသင္းတြက္ ဦးေဆာင္ဂိုး သြင္းယူေပးခဲ့ပါတယ္။

မေလးရွားအသင္းဟာ ေျခစြမ္းပိုင္းမ်ားစြာ သာလြန္တ့ဲ ေတာင္ကိုရီးယား အသင္းနဲ႔ ရင္ဆိုင္ခဲ့ရတယ္ဆိုေပမယ့္ ကစားပံုပိုင္း ပိုမိုေကာင္းမြန္ခဲ့တာက မေလးရွား အသင္းပါ။

ပြဲကစားခ်ိန္ ၆၇ မိနစ္မွာေတာ့ မေလးရွားအသင္း ကစားသမား ဆာဖာ၀ီ ရာဆစ္ ေတာင္ကိုရီးယား အသင္း ဂိုးဧရိယာထဲ့ကို အနိမ့္ေဘာ ေပးပို႔ခဲ့ရာမွာ တာနာဘာလန္က ဂိုးသမား ကန္ဟြန္မူကို ေက်ာ္ျဖတ္ၿပီး အနီးကပ္ေခါင္းတိုက္ သြင္းယူခဲ့ကာ အသင္းတြက္ ေျခပဂိုး ျဖစ္ေစခဲ့ပါတယ္။

နည္းျပ အြန္ကမ္ဆီြးရဲ႕ မေလးရွားအသင္း လူငယ္ကစားသမားေတြရဲ႕ ခ်န္ပီယံ ေမွ်ာ္လင့္ခ်က္နဲ႔ ရဲရဲ႕၀ံ့၀ံ့ တိုက္စစ္ဆင္ ကစားတဲ့ပံုစံကို ျမင္ေတြ႔ခဲ့ရၿပီး ေတာင္ကိုရီးယား အသင္းကလည္း အေကာင္းဆံုး ၿခိမ္းေျခာက္မႈေတြ ျပဳလုပ္ခဲ့ တာေၾကာင့္ ပြဲ အႀကိတ္အနယ္ရွိခဲ့ပါတယ္။

မေလးရွားအသင္း ဂိုးသမား ဟာဇစ္အေနနဲ႔ ပြဲကစားခ်ိန္ ၇၆ မိနစ္မွာ တစ္ႀကိမ္ လီကြန္းဟုိရဲ႕ ကန္သြင္းခ်က္ကို တစ္ႀကိမ္ ၂ ႀကိမ္တိတိကာကြယ္ၿပီး အသင္းတြက္ ဦးေဆာင္ဂိုး မေပးရေအာင္ စြမ္းေဆာင္ႏို္င္ခဲ့ပါတယ္။

ပြဲကစားခ်န္ ၿပီးဆံုးဖို႔ ၅ မိနစ္အလိုမွာေတာ့ ဟန္ဆြန္ယူး နဲ႔ လီ တို႔ရဲ႕ အတြဲအဖက္ ကေန မေလးရွား ေနာက္တန္းကစားသမားနဲ႔ ဂိုးသမားကို ေက်ာ္ျဖတ္ၿပီး ဟန္ဆြန္ယူး အသင္းတြက္ ဦးေဆာင္ဂိုး သြင္းယူေပးႏိုင္ခဲ့ပါတယ္။

ေတာင္ကိုရီယား အသင္းကေတာ့ ဆီမီးဖိုင္နယ္ ပြဲစဥ္အျဖစ္ ကာတာအသင္း နဲ႔ ရင္ဆိုင္သြားရမွာ ျဖစ္ၿပီး အာရွ အသက္ ၂၃ ႏွစ္ေအာက္ၿပိဳင္ပြဲမွာ ဒုတိယအႀကိမ္ ေျမာက္ ေအာင္ျမင္မႈ ရယူႏိုင္ဖို႔ ပစ္မွတ္ထားေနပါတယ္။

KOREA REPUBLIC: Kang Hyeon-mu, Park Jae-woo, Lee Sang-min, Hwang Hyun-soo, Lee Gun, Choe Jae-hoon (Cho Yu-min 90+2’), Jang Yun-ho, Kim Moon-hwan, Han Seung-gyu (Go Myeong-seok 88’), Cho Jae-wan (Cho Young-wook 71’), Lee Keun-ho.

MALAYSIA: Haziq Nadzli, Dominic Tan, Irfan Zakaria, Adam Nor Azlin, Matthew Davies, Danial Amier (Syamer Kutty Abba 83’), Nor Azam Azih, Syazwan Andik, Safawi Rasid, Akhyar Rashid (Hadi Fayyadh 67’), Akif Syahiran (N. Thanabalan 59’).

