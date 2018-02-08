ကမာၻဖလား

အဂၤလန္အသင္းရဲ႕၀တ္စံုသစ္ကို မိတ္ဆက္ျပသခဲ့

Thet Htet Lin Thet Htet Lin

အဂၤလန္လက္ေရြးစင္အသင္းဟာ ကမၻာ့ဖလားမွာ၀တ္ဆင္မယ့္ ၀တ္စံုသစ္ကို မေန႕က မိတ္ဆက္ ျပသခဲ့ပါတယ္။

နည္းျပ ေဆာက္ဂိတ္ရဲ႕ အဂၤလန္အသင္း၀တ္စံုသစ္ကို Nike ကုမၸဏီက ထုတ္လုပ္ေပးတာျဖစ္ျပီး ဒီဇိုင္းဟာအနည္းငယ္ေတာ့ ျငီးေငြ႕ဖို႕ေကာင္းပါတယ္။

အိမ္ကြင္း၀တ္စံုကေတာ့ အျဖဴေရာင္အခံ ျဖစ္ျပီး လည္ပင္းနားမွာ အနီေရာင္အနားသတ္နွင့္အတူ ေဘာင္းဘီကေတာ့ အျပာေရာင္ျဖစ္ပါတယ္။ အေ၀းကြင္း၀တ္စံုကေတာ့ အနီေရာင္ အက်ၤ ီနဲ႕ အျဖဴ ေရာင္ေဘာင္းဘီျဖစ္ျပီး ၁၉၆၆ ခုနွစ္ ကမၻာ့ဖလား ဖိုင္နယ္ပြဲစဥ္မွာ ၀တ္ဆင္ခဲ့တဲ့ ၀တ္စံုနဲ႕ ဆင္ပါတယ္။

Nike ကုမၸဏီရဲ႕ ၀တ္စံုသစ္နဲ႕အတူ အဂၤလန္အသင္း လာမယ့္ ကမၻာ့ဖလားမွာ ဘယ္ေလာက္ အတိုင္း အတာအထိေအာင္ျမင္နိုင္မွာလဲ? ပိုေကာင္းေအာင္လုပ္နုိင္မွာလား ? ကံေကာင္းပါေစလို႕ပဲ ေမွ်ာ္လင့္ ရမွာပါ။

ပရိသတ္ေတြကေတာ့ အဂၤလန္အသင္းရဲ႕ ၀တ္စံံုသစ္ဟာ ဟိတ္ဟန္မရွိဘူးလို႕ ထင္ေၾကးေပးေနၾကပါ တယ္။

A few fans did like it though.

However, most people seemed to agree that the new warm up shirt was in fact better than the actual kit.

However you feel about England’s new sartorial release, I think we can all agree it’s not a patch on Nigeria’s effort.

Comments