ဘာရိန္းဂရင္းပရီမွာ အသံုးျပဳမႈအမ်ားဆံုးျဖစ္လာမယ့္ ပိုင္ရယ္လီရဲ႕ Supersoft တာယာ

ယခုႏွစ္ေဖာ္ျမဴလာ၀မ္းရာသီရဲ႕ ဒုတိယေျမာက္ ၿပိဳင္ပြဲျဖစ္တဲ့ ဘာရိန္း ဂရင္းပရီၿပိဳင္ပြဲမွာ ၀င္ေရာက္ယွဥ္ၿပိဳင္မယ့္ ၿပိဳင္ပြဲ၀င္အသင္း ကိုယ္စားျပဳ ယာဥ္ေမာင္းေတြဟာ ပိုင္ရယ္လီ ကုမၸဏီက ထုတ္လုပ္တဲ့ Supersoft အမ်ိဳးအစားတာယာကို အသံုးျပဳသြားဖို႔ အဓိကေရြးခ်ယ္ခဲ့ၿပီး မကၠလာရင္အသင္းကေတာ့ ၉ စံုထိ အသံုးျပဳဖို႔ စီစဥ္ခဲ့ပါတယ္။
မာစီဒီး ၊ ဖရာရီ နဲ႔ ရက္ဘူးအသင္း ယာဥ္ေမာင္းေတြကေတာ့ အနီေရာင္ Supersoft တယာ ၇ စံုစီအသံုးျပဳဖို႔ ေရြးခ်ယ္ခဲ့ၿပီး ေဘာ့တက္စ္တစ္ဦးတည္းကသာ Medium တာယာတစ္စံုနဲ႔ Soft တာယာ ၅ စံုအသံုးျပဳဖို႔ စီစဥ္ခဲ့တာျဖစ္ပါတယ္။
Round 1 is over, now it's time to see the #Fit4F1 shoewear available for round 2 in #BahrainGP. It will be HOT!!! #F1 #F12018
Download #infographic here: https://t.co/XMqJnj5sBV pic.twitter.com/hSBarijZHI
— Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) March 28, 2018
ၿပိဳင္ပြဲရဲ႕ ဦးေဆာင္သူေတြျဖစ္တဲ့ ဗက္တဲနဲ႔ဟာမီလ္တန္နဲ႔ ရိုင္ကိုနန္တို႔ကေတာ့ ေရြးခ်ယ္မႈ တူညီခဲ့ၿပီး Medium ၂စံုနဲ႔ Soft ၄စံုကိုလည္း ေရြးခ်ယ္ခဲ့ပါတယ္။
မကၠလာရင္အသင္းကေတာ့ အံ့အားသင့္ဖြယ္ေရြးခ်ယ္မႈကို ျပဳလုပ္ခဲ့ၿပီး Medium ၁စံု soft ၃စံု နဲ႔ Supersoft ၉စံုတို႔ကို ေရြးခ်ယ္ခဲ့ပါတယ္။
