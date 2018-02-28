ေဖာ္ျမဴလာဝမ္း

ဆီးႏွင္းမ်ားျဖင့္ ျပည့္ႏွက္ေနခဲ့တဲ့ ဘာစီလိုနာ ၿပိဳင္ကားလမ္း

Yan Yan Yan Yan

စပိန္ႏိုင္ငံ မွာရွိတဲ့ ေဖာ္ျမဴလာ၀မ္းၿပိဳင္ကားေမာင္း ပတ္လမ္းတစ္ခုျဖစ္တဲ့ Circuit de Catalunya မွာ ၿပိဳင္ပြဲ၀င္ကစားေမာင္းသမားေတြ အစမ္းေမာင္းႏွင္မႈ ျပဳလုပ္ဖို႔ ရွိေနခဲ့ေပမယ့္ ရာသီဥတု ဆိုးရြားေနၿပီး ဆီးႏွင္းေတြ တစ္ညလံုး က်ဆင္းခဲ့တာ တစ္ေန႔လံုးလည္း ဆက္လက္က်ဆင္းသြားဖို႔ ရွိေနတယ္လို႔ ခန္႔မွန္းထားခဲ့ပါတယ္။

ဒီအစမ္းေမာင္းႏွင္မႈမွာ ဟာမီလ္တန္ နဲ႔ ရိုင္ကိုနန္တို႔လို ထိပ္တန္းကစားသမားေတြ ပါ၀င္ေနၿပီး ဒီေျပးလမ္းေပၚေမာင္းႏွင္ဖို႔အတြက္ စိတ္အားထက္သန္ေနတယ္လို႔ ဆိုပါတယ္။

ဗုဒၶဟူးေန႔မွာေတာ့ အပူခ်ိန္က ၂ ဒီဂရီ စင္တီဂရိတ္သာ ရွိေနခဲ့ပါတယ္။

ၿပိဳင္ပြဲစတင္မယ့္ မနက္ ၉ နာရီမတိုင္ခင္မွာ ၿပိဳင္ကြင္းရဲ႕ လက္ရွိအေျခအေနနဲ႔ ပတ္သက္တဲ့ ဓါတ္ပံုကို Circuit de Catalunya ကေဖာ္ျပခဲ့ပါတယ္။

အဲ့ဒီေနာက္မွာေတာ့ ေနာက္ထပ္ ကားေမာင္းသမားတစ္ဦးျဖစ္တဲ့ ရိုေမယန္ ဂေရာ့စ္ဂ်င္းကလည္း ၿပိဳင္ပြဲ၀င္ပတ္လမ္းတစ္ေလ်ာက္ ကားေမာင္းေနတဲ့ ပံုရိပ္ကို ေဖာ္ျပခဲ့ပါတယ္။

ဟြန္ဒါၿပိဳင္ပြဲ၀င္အင္းကလည္း သူတို႔ တစ္ပတ္အစမ္းေမာင္းႏွင္ခဲ့တဲ့ အေတြ႕အႀကံဳေတြကို ျပန္လည္ေ၀မွ်ခဲ့ပါတယ္။

The line-up
Mercedes – Lewis Hamilton
Ferrari – Kimi Raikkonen
Red Bull – Daniel Ricciardo
Force India – Sergio Perez
Williams – Lance Stroll/Robert Kubica
Renault – Nico Hulkenberg/Carlos Sainz Jnr
Toro Rosso – Brendon Hartley
Haas – Romain Grosjean
McLaren – Fernando Alonso
Sauber – Marcus Ericsson

