ေဖာ္ျမဴလာဝမ္း

တူျဖစ္သူရဲ႕ အ၀တ္အစားေပၚ မွတ္ခ်က္ေပးခဲ့မႈကို ျပန္လည္ေတာင္းပန္ခဲ့တဲ့ ဟာမီလ္တန္

ေဖာ္ျမဴလာ၀မ္း ၿပဳိင္ပြဲရဲ႕ ကမာၻ႕ခ်န္ပီယံ ဘြဲ႔ကိုရယူထားႏိုင္ခဲ့တဲ့ ဟာမီလ္တန္ဟာ တူျဖစ္သူရဲ႕ မင္းသမီး၀တ္စံု၀တ္ဆင္ထားမႈကို ဆံုးမေနတဲ့ ဗီဒီယိုဖိုင္ကို ကိုယ္တိုင္ရိုက္ကူးၿပီး ေဖာ္ျပခဲ့ရာမွာေတာ့ ေ၀ဖန္မႈေတြနဲ႔ ရင္ဆိုင္ေနရပါတယ္။

ဟာမီလ္တန္အေနနဲ Snapchat အေကာင့္မွာ သူရဲ႕ တူျဖစ္သူဟာ ခရစၥမတ္ လက္ေဆာင္ရရွိခဲ့တဲ့ မင္းသမီး၀တ္စံု ၀တ္ဆင္ထားတဲ့ပံုကို ေဖာ္ျပခဲ့ၿပီး ဘာလို႔ မင္းသမီး၀တ္စံကို ၀တ္ဆင္ခဲ့တာလည္းဆိုၿပီး ေအာ္ဟစ္ဆူပူေနတဲ့ ဗီဒီယိုဖိုင္ကို တင္ခဲ့ၿပီး ေနာက္ပိုင္းမွာ ျပန္လည္ဖ်က္ခဲ့ပါတယ္။

ဗီဒီယိုဖိုင္မွာေတာ့ ဟာမီလ္တန္ဟာ “ကၽြန္ေတာ္အရမ္း၀မ္းနည္းပါတယ္။ ကၽြန္ေတာ့္တူကိုၾကည့္ပါဦး ၊ မင္းဘာလို႔ ခရစၥမတ္လက္ေဆာင္ကို မင္းသမီး၀တ္စံု ေတာင္းဆိုခဲ့တာလည္း ၊ ဘာလို႔ မင္းသမီး၀တ္စံုကို ၀တ္ဆင္ထားတာလည္း ေယာက္်ားေလးေတြက မင္းသမီး၀တ္စံုမ၀တ္ရဘူး” ဆိုၿပီး တူျဖစ္သူကို ေအာ္ဟစ္ ေျပာဆိုခဲ့ပါတယ္။

ဒီပို႔စ္ကို တင္ခဲ့ၿပီးတဲ့ေနာက္မွာေတာ့့ ဟာမီလ္တန္ရဲ႕ page မွာ သူရဲ႕ပရိသတ္ေတြ အပါအ၀င္ အျခားသူေတြရဲ႕ ေ၀ဖန္မႈေတြနဲ႔ ျပည့္ႏွက္သြားခဲ့ပါတယ္။ အဲ့ဒီေနာက္မွာ ေတာ့ ပရိသတ္မ်ားစြာက ဟာမီလ္တန္ရဲ႕ အ၀တ္အစား ၀တ္ဆင္မႈ အခ်ိဳးမက်မႈေတြကိုလည္း ပံုေတြနဲ႔ ေဖာ္ျပခဲ့ၾကပါတယ္။

ဒါေပမယ့္ အင္တာနက္ ေလာကရဲ႕ ထံုးစံအတိုင္း ေထာက္ခံသူေတြ ရွိခဲ့ေပမယ့္ ဟာမီလ္တန္ကေတာ့ ျပန္လည္ေတာင္းပန္မႈ ျပဳလုပ္သြားခဲ့ပါတယ္။

Comments