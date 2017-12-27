တူျဖစ္သူရဲ႕ အ၀တ္အစားေပၚ မွတ္ခ်က္ေပးခဲ့မႈကို ျပန္လည္ေတာင္းပန္ခဲ့တဲ့ ဟာမီလ္တန္

ေဖာ္ျမဴလာ၀မ္း ၿပဳိင္ပြဲရဲ႕ ကမာၻ႕ခ်န္ပီယံ ဘြဲ႔ကိုရယူထားႏိုင္ခဲ့တဲ့ ဟာမီလ္တန္ဟာ တူျဖစ္သူရဲ႕ မင္းသမီး၀တ္စံု၀တ္ဆင္ထားမႈကို ဆံုးမေနတဲ့ ဗီဒီယိုဖိုင္ကို ကိုယ္တိုင္ရိုက္ကူးၿပီး ေဖာ္ျပခဲ့ရာမွာေတာ့ ေ၀ဖန္မႈေတြနဲ႔ ရင္ဆိုင္ေနရပါတယ္။

ဟာမီလ္တန္အေနနဲ Snapchat အေကာင့္မွာ သူရဲ႕ တူျဖစ္သူဟာ ခရစၥမတ္ လက္ေဆာင္ရရွိခဲ့တဲ့ မင္းသမီး၀တ္စံု ၀တ္ဆင္ထားတဲ့ပံုကို ေဖာ္ျပခဲ့ၿပီး ဘာလို႔ မင္းသမီး၀တ္စံကို ၀တ္ဆင္ခဲ့တာလည္းဆိုၿပီး ေအာ္ဟစ္ဆူပူေနတဲ့ ဗီဒီယိုဖိုင္ကို တင္ခဲ့ၿပီး ေနာက္ပိုင္းမွာ ျပန္လည္ဖ်က္ခဲ့ပါတယ္။

ဗီဒီယိုဖိုင္မွာေတာ့ ဟာမီလ္တန္ဟာ “ကၽြန္ေတာ္အရမ္း၀မ္းနည္းပါတယ္။ ကၽြန္ေတာ့္တူကိုၾကည့္ပါဦး ၊ မင္းဘာလို႔ ခရစၥမတ္လက္ေဆာင္ကို မင္းသမီး၀တ္စံု ေတာင္းဆိုခဲ့တာလည္း ၊ ဘာလို႔ မင္းသမီး၀တ္စံုကို ၀တ္ဆင္ထားတာလည္း ေယာက္်ားေလးေတြက မင္းသမီး၀တ္စံုမ၀တ္ရဘူး” ဆိုၿပီး တူျဖစ္သူကို ေအာ္ဟစ္ ေျပာဆိုခဲ့ပါတယ္။

Oh dear Lewis. You’ve just opened a can of worms… pic.twitter.com/fpsiNeOZrd — Nabeela (@JustNabz) December 25, 2017

ဒီပို႔စ္ကို တင္ခဲ့ၿပီးတဲ့ေနာက္မွာေတာ့့ ဟာမီလ္တန္ရဲ႕ page မွာ သူရဲ႕ပရိသတ္ေတြ အပါအ၀င္ အျခားသူေတြရဲ႕ ေ၀ဖန္မႈေတြနဲ႔ ျပည့္ႏွက္သြားခဲ့ပါတယ္။ အဲ့ဒီေနာက္မွာ ေတာ့ ပရိသတ္မ်ားစြာက ဟာမီလ္တန္ရဲ႕ အ၀တ္အစား ၀တ္ဆင္မႈ အခ်ိဳးမက်မႈေတြကိုလည္း ပံုေတြနဲ႔ ေဖာ္ျပခဲ့ၾကပါတယ္။

If wearing a dress makes your nephew happy @LewisHamilton what’s the problem? Why humilate him? He’s happy and not causing anyone any trouble. I was shamed like this throughout my childhood and wish people would just chill the hell out about gender and focus on stuff that matters — Paris Lees (@parislees) December 26, 2017

Do tell us more about what people should and shouldn’t be allowed to wear, Lewis Hamilton. pic.twitter.com/McGZzhIzgT — Matt (@Matt_in_London) December 26, 2017

Lewis Hamilton thinks his nephew shouldn't wear women's clothes. pic.twitter.com/mkpbEN3rjT — Sooz KRAMPUSner (@SoozUK) December 26, 2017

Cannot believe one of the worst dressed men of all time has the AUDACITY to open his damn mouth and comment on anyone's clothing choice. Look at your own bloody clobber first @LewisHamilton, you mard arse Versace wally. pic.twitter.com/d11bQly1QB — Natasha (@natashadaniels) December 26, 2017

Can't believe Lewis Hamilton is having to apologise for saying 'boys don't wear princess dresses' He didnt lie. — . (@Bye4evs) December 27, 2017

Can’t moan at Lewis Hamilton really boys don’t wear princess dresses 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Ben Pollock (@benpollock98) December 26, 2017

The professionally outraged getting on Lewis Hamilton’s back for thinking the same thing that 95% of ordinary people think. — NOT Diane Abbott MP (@hackneyabbatt) December 26, 2017

ဒါေပမယ့္ အင္တာနက္ ေလာကရဲ႕ ထံုးစံအတိုင္း ေထာက္ခံသူေတြ ရွိခဲ့ေပမယ့္ ဟာမီလ္တန္ကေတာ့ ျပန္လည္ေတာင္းပန္မႈ ျပဳလုပ္သြားခဲ့ပါတယ္။

Yesterday I was playing around with my nephew and realised that my words were inappropriate so I removed the post. I meant no harm and did not mean to offend anyone at all. I love that my nephew feels free to express himself as we all should. — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) December 26, 2017

I have always been in support of anyone living their life exactly how they wish and I hope I can be forgiven for this lapse in judgement. — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) December 26, 2017