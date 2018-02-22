UFCၾကိဳး၀ိုင္းထဲတစ္ေက်ာ့ျပန္လာခ်င္ေၾကာင္းမက္ဂရီေဂၚေျပာၾကား

UFC ကစားသမား ေကာ္နာမက္ဂရီေဂၚက သူ႕အေနနဲ႕ UFC 222 မွာပါ၀င္ယွဥ္ျပိဳင္ဖို႕ ကမ္းလွမ္းထားျပီး ၾကိဳး၀ိုင္းထဲ ကိုတစ္ေက်ာ့ျပန္လာခ်င္ေၾကာင္းေျပာၾကားခဲ့ပါတယ္။
မက္ဂရီေဂၚဟာ ေနာက္ဆံုး UFC ပြဲစဥ္အျဖစ္ ၂၀၁၆ ႏို၀င္ဘာလမွာ အက္ဒီအယ္လ္ဗာရက္ နဲ႕ ထိုး သတ္ခဲ့ျပီးေနာက္ UFC ၾကိဳး၀ိုင္းထဲျပန္မလာေသးတာျဖစ္ပါတယ္။ ျပီးခဲ့တဲ့ႏွစ္ကေတာ့ မက္ဂရီေဂၚဟာ ေမ၀ယ္သာနဲ႕ လက္ေ၀ွ႕ပြဲစဥ္တစ္ပြဲ ထိုးသတ္ခဲ့ပါေသးတယ္။
အဲဒီခ်ိန္တုန္းက UFC ရဲ႕ ဥကၠဌျဖစ္သူဒါနာ၀ိုက္က ေမ၀ယ္သာနဲ႔ပြဲစဥ္ဟာ မက္ဂရီေဂၚအတြက္ ေနာက္ဆံုးပြဲ စဥ္ျဖစ္ႏိုင္ေၾကာင္း ခန္႕မွန္းေျပာၾကားမႈေတြရွိခဲ့ျပီးေနာက္ ကစားသမားဘ၀က အနား ယူေတာ့မယ္ဆိုတဲ့ သတင္းေတြလည္း ေပၚထြက္ခဲ့ပါတယ္။
I am fighting again. Period. I am the best at this. I put my name forward to step in at UFC 222 to face Frankie Edgar when Max Holloway pulled out, but I was told there wasn’t enough time to generate the money that the UFC would need. I was excited about bouncing in last minute and taking out the final featherweight, without all the rest of the stuff that comes with this game. Please respect the insane amount of work outside the fight game that I have put in. On top of the fighting. I am here. It is on them to come and get me. Because I am here. Yours sincerely, The Champ Champ™
ဒါေပမယ့္လည္း မက္ဂရီေဂၚကတာ့ လာမယ့္လအတြင္းယွဥ္ျပိဳင္မယ့္ UFC 222 ပြဲစဥ္မွာ ဖရန္႕ကီ အက္ဒ္ဂါနဲ႕ ထိုးသတ္မည္ျဖစ္ေၾကာင္း အတိအလင္းေၾကျငာခဲ့ပါတယ္။
“ ကၽြန္ေတာ္ေနာက္တစ္ၾကိမ္ထိုးသတ္သြားမွာပါ။ ခုခ်ိန္က ကၽြန္ေတာ့္ အတြက္ အေကာင္းဆံုးပါ။ ” လို႕ မက္ဂရီေဂၚက အင္စတာဂရမ္မွာေရးသားခဲ့ပါတယ္။
McGregor is a genius.
– This immediately adds hype to #UFC222
– Edgar’s manager & coach mentioned him
– His Instagram post should hit 900k as you read this tweet
– Only RAISES hype for #UFC223 aka UFC: Will Conor Show?
– Every major or minor MMA media outlet is writing about him
မက္ဂရီေဂၚကဆက္လက္ေျပာၾကားရာမွာ – “ UFC 222 မွာ ဖရန္႕ကီအက္ဒ္ဂါနဲ႕ထုိးသတ္ျပီး ကၽြန္ေတာ့္ နာမည္တစ္ခုေရးထိုးသြားမွာပါ။ အစကေတာ့မက္စ္ေဟာလိုးေ၀း နဲ႕ထိုးသတ္ဖို႕စီစဥ္ခဲ့ ေပမယ့္ သူက ဒဏ္ရာေၾကာင့္ လြဲေခ်ာ္သြားခဲ့ပါတယ္။”
“UFC ဘက္က လိုအပ္ေလာက္တဲ့ ေငြပမာဏတစ္ခုရဖို႕ အခ်ိန္ အမ်ားၾကီးမရွိဘူးလို႕ ကၽြန္ေတာ့္ကိုေျပာပါတယ္။ ေနာက္ဆံုးမိနစ္က်မွ ထိုးသတ္ဖို႕ ျဖစ္သြားတဲ့ပြဲစဥ္ အတြက္ ရင္ေတြအရမ္းခုန္ေနပါတယ္။ ထုိးသတ္ပြဲေတြရဲ႕ျပင္ပ ကၽြန္ေတာ္လုပ္ေနတဲ့လုပ္ေဆာင္မႈ ေတြကို ေက်းဇူးျပဳျပီး အသိအမွတ္ျပဳေပးပါ။ ေလးစားမႈေပးပါ။ အားလံုးအတြက္ ကၽြန္ေတာ္ဒီေနရာကို ေရာက္ေနပါျပီ။ ” လို႕ ဆုိပါတယ္။