ဒဏ္ရာေၾကာင့္ ခ်န္ပီယံလုပြဲကေန ႏႈတ္ထြက္ခဲ့တဲ့ ဟိြဳက္တိတ္ကာ

I would like to apologize to all my supporters and fans of MMA for not being able to put on the show you deserve. I've been ruled medically unable to compete and wont be able to defend on home soil. This card meant so much to me and I'm devastated for not being able to fight. All I can do is focus on getting healthy to come back better than ever. All the best to Yoel and Luke for their fight and ill be waiting…

A post shared by Robert Whittaker (@robwhittakermma) on Jan 13, 2018 at 12:34am PST