ရုုတ္တရက္ တက္ တဲ့ ေရာဂါေၾကာင့္ ပြဲစဥ္ပ်က္ျပယ္ခဲ့ရတဲ့ ယူရီယာေဟာလ္

Pessoal, dediquei dois meses da minha vida para esse training camp. Passei esse tempo todo longe da minha família e todos sabem como isso é difícil para mim… Contratei os melhores profissionais q pude, minha equipe se dedicou intensamente mesmo durante as festas de final de ano. Cumpri todas minhas obrigações na semana da luta, cortei peso e subi na balança com o peso q tenho q bater para lutar… Infelizmente meu oponente teve algum problema durante o corte de peso. Torço para sua breve recuperação. Agora só quero voltar para casa e ver minha família… Muito obrigado por todo apoio e carinho de todos os q me acompanham. I dedicated 2 months for this training camp. Stayed away from my family and who knows me knows how hard this is for me. I spent all necessary to have the best structure to achieve my goal. My team had an intense dedication even during the holidays. I did all my fight week obligations, cut the weight and made the fight weight. Unfortunately my opponent had a problem during his weight cut, I wish him a soon recovery @uriahhall .Now I just want to go back home and see my family. Thanks for all the support along this training camp.Love you all!!

