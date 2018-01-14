ရုုတ္တရက္ တက္ တဲ့ ေရာဂါေၾကာင့္ ပြဲစဥ္ပ်က္ျပယ္ခဲ့ရတဲ့ ယူရီယာေဟာလ္

ဂ်ေမကာႏိုုင္ငံသား ယူအက္ဖ္စီကစားသမား ယူရီယာေဟာလ္ ဟာ ရုုတ္တရက္ တက္ တဲ့ ေရာဂါေၾကာင့္ ေဆးရံုုကိုု ခ်က္ခ်င္းပိုု႕ေဆာင္ခဲ့ရျပီး တနဂၤေႏြေန႕မွာ ဗစ္တာဘဲလ္ေဖာ့တ္ နဲ႕ ထိုုးသတ္ဖုုိ႕ စီစဥ္ထားတဲ့ ပြဲစဥ္ဟာလည္း ပ်က္ျပယ္ခဲ့ပါတယ္။
သတင္းေတြမွာေဖာ္ျပမႈအရ ယူရီယာေဟာလ္ ဟာ ျပိဳင္ပြဲအတြက္ ၀ိတ္ခ်ိန္ ဖုုိ႕ အသြား ရုုတ္တရက္အားနည္းလာကာ မူးလဲျပီး တက္ ခဲ့တာေၾကာင့္ ေဆးရံုုကိုု အလ်င္အျမန္ပဲ ပိုု႕ေဆာင္ခဲ့ရတယ္လိုု႕ ဆုုိပါတယ္။
ယူရီယာေဟာလ္ အေနနဲ႕ ျပန္လည္သက္သာလာကာ စကားျပန္လည္ေျပာဆိုုႏိုုင္ခဲ့ေပမယ့္ လည္း ဆက္လက္ေစာင့္ၾကည့္ဖိုု႕ လိုုတာေၾကာင့္ ေဆးရံုုမွာ တစ္ညတာ ဆက္ေနခဲ့ရပါတယ္။ ဆရာ၀န္ေတြကေတာ့ ဒါဟာ တက္ တဲ့ ေရာဂါေ၀ဒနာတစ္ခုုျဖစ္ေၾကာင္းဆိုုပါတယ္။
ယူအက္ဖ္စီ ရဲ႕ တာ၀န္ရွိသူေတြကေတာ့ ယူရီယာေဟာလ္နဲ႕ ဘဲလ္ေဖာ့္တ္ တိုု႕ ထိုုးသတ္မယ့္ ပြဲစဥ္ဟာ ပ်က္ျပယ္ေၾကာင္း ထုုတ္ျပန္ခဲ့ပါတယ္။
Pessoal, dediquei dois meses da minha vida para esse training camp. Passei esse tempo todo longe da minha família e todos sabem como isso é difícil para mim… Contratei os melhores profissionais q pude, minha equipe se dedicou intensamente mesmo durante as festas de final de ano. Cumpri todas minhas obrigações na semana da luta, cortei peso e subi na balança com o peso q tenho q bater para lutar… Infelizmente meu oponente teve algum problema durante o corte de peso. Torço para sua breve recuperação. Agora só quero voltar para casa e ver minha família… Muito obrigado por todo apoio e carinho de todos os q me acompanham. I dedicated 2 months for this training camp. Stayed away from my family and who knows me knows how hard this is for me. I spent all necessary to have the best structure to achieve my goal. My team had an intense dedication even during the holidays. I did all my fight week obligations, cut the weight and made the fight weight. Unfortunately my opponent had a problem during his weight cut, I wish him a soon recovery @uriahhall .Now I just want to go back home and see my family. Thanks for all the support along this training camp.Love you all!!
မူလကေတာ့ ဘဲလ္ေဖာ့တ္က ဒီပြဲစဥ္ဟာ သူ႕ရဲ႕ ကစားသမားဘ၀ သက္တမ္းမွာ ေနာက္ဆံုုး ထိုုးသတ္တဲ့ ပြဲစဥ္ျဖစ္ေၾကာင္း ဆိုုခဲ့ပါတယ္။ ေဟာလ္ကေတာ့ ထိုုးသတ္ခဲ့တဲ့ ယူအက္ဖ္စီ ပြဲစဥ္ (၁၃)ပြဲမွာ (၈)ပြဲႏိုုင္ (၅)ပြဲရံႈးနိမ့္ထားပါတယ္။ ေနာက္ဆံုုး စက္တင္ဘာလတြင္းက ထုုိး သတ္ခဲ့တဲ့ပြဲစဥ္မွာေတာ့ Krzysztof Jotko ကိုု အႏိုုင္ရရွိခဲ့ပါတယ္။
အဲဒီေနာက္မွာေတာ့ ဘဲလ္ေဖာ့တ္ က သူ႕ရဲ႕အင္စတာဂရမ္မွာ ေဟာလ္ အျမန္ဆံုုးျပန္လည္ သက္သာလာေစဖိုု႕ ဆုုေတာင္းေပးခဲ့ပါတယ္။
Please send Prayers up for @UriahHallMMA scariest thing I have ever seen. 🙏🏼
— Paige VanZant (@PaigeVanzantUFC) January 13, 2018
ယူအက္ဖ္စီ ကစားသမားေနာက္တစ္ဦးျဖစ္တဲ့ Paige VanZant ကလည္း ေဟာလ္ အျမန္ သက္သာလာဖိုု႕ ဆုုေတာင္းေပးခဲ့ျပီး ဒီလိုုျဖစ္ရပ္မ်ိဳးဟာ သူျမင္ဖူးသမွ်ထဲမွာ အဆိုုးဆံုုးျဖစ္ရပ္ ျဖစ္ေၾကာင္းေျပာၾကားခဲ့ပါတယ္။