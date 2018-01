Muangthong United លត់ Sanna Khanh Hoa BVN ចាស់ដៃ លើកពាន TMCC 2017

Highlights – Muangthong United vs Sanna Khánh Hòa

It was a night to remember in Bangkok as 🇹🇭 Muangthong United FC. stormed their way to the 2017 Toyota Mekong Club Championship! 🏆Muangthong defeated 🇻🇳 Sanna Khánh Hòa BVN FC 4-0 (7-1 agg.) with Adisak, Thossawat, Teerasil and Siroch all finding the net in a dominant display 👏

Posted by FOX SPORTS Asia on Saturday, 6 January 2018