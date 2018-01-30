Alvarez on UFC lightweight belt

Eddie Alvarez has detailed a sound theory on why the UFC are yet to strip Conor McGregor of the lightweight title.

McGregor won the UFC lightweight belt way back in November of 2016 and is yet to defend the title.

Strangely, the UFC have not stripped him of the division’s crown despite his inactivity.

Furthermore, at a rather confusing press conference earlier this month in Boston, the UFC confirmed that Tony Ferguson would face Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC 223 on April 7th in Brooklyn.

While it was claimed that the winner of Ferguson vs Nurmagomedov would be the new champion rather than an interim titleholder, UFC president Dana White told the gathered media that Conor McGregor had not been stripped of the title.

What’s more, White refused to even say definitively that McGregor would be stripped of the title before UFC 223.

The implication is that there could well be two lightweight champions at the same time!

There have been all sorts of explanations as to what is going on.

Here are Alvarez’s views: “What’s going on is, this fight (Ferguson vs Nurmagomedov) is 0 for 3. They’re not going to strip Conor of a belt and then have a vacant title for a fight that’s 0 for 3.

“They have not been able to make this fight. Every time they book it, they’re not able to make the fight – either Khabib gets hurt or Tony gets hurt or someone gets hurt.

“So, I think what the UFC is thinking is – this fight is not going to happen. It’s very unlikely that it’s going to happen, so they’re not going to strip the champion and then have this fight fall through and then not have a champion.

“So, I think the day of the weigh-ins, they’re going to strip McGregor and it’s going to make really big news. Then they’re going to have a title fight, that’s also going to make big news, so it’s going to make for a lot of publicity in one day. That’s my theory.”