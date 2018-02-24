Aung La N’Sang ក្លាយជាម្ចាស់ខ្សែក្រវ៉ាត់ពិភពលោក២គ្រឿងរបស់ ONE FC

អ្នកវាយ MMA សញ្ជាតិមីយ៉ាន់ម៉ា Aung La N’Sang ដណ្តើមបានខ្សែក្រវ៉ាត់ពិភពលោកទី២របស់ខ្លួនក្នុងប្រភេទទម្ងន់ Light Heavyweight កាលពីយប់មិញ ដោយបំបាក់កីឡាករ Alexandre Machado ត្រឹម៥៦វិនាទីនៃទឹកទី១។
N’Sang បានប្រើទម្ងន់ជើងដ៏ធ្ងន់របស់គេ ទាត់ទំលុះរនាំងការពារ Machado ចំពេញកញ្ចឹងករ បណ្តាលអោយដួល និងរត់ទៅថែមតែអាជ្ញាកណ្តាលបញ្ឍប់។
បច្ចុប្បន្ន កីឡាករកម្ពស់១.៨៥ម៉ែត្រ គ្រងខ្សែក្រវ៉ាត់ពិភពលោក២គ្រឿងគឺ ONE Middleweight និង Light Heavyweight ។
Aung La N Sang made quick work of game contender Alexandre Machado to walk away as your new ONE Light Heavyweight World Champion, and now historic two-division world champion!
Aung La N Sang made quick work of game contender Alexandre Machado to walk away as your new ONE Light Heavyweight World Champion, and now historic two-division world champion!
Posted by ONE Championship on Friday, 23 February 2018