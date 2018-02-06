Volvo Ocean Race is now underway in Hong Kong!

Hong Kong’s Volvo Ocean Race stopover has come to a conclusion following an 11-day port call. More than 100,000 people visited the Race Village, including 12,500 schoolchildren for the Volvo Ocean Race’s festival in Hong Kong, there was also an Ocean Summit that gathered experts and industry leaders to discuss the global crisis of plastic in the oceans.

Seven teams competed in the yacht race and Vestas 11th Hour Racing has withdrawn from leg 4 and the in port events in Hong Kong after involved in a fatal collision off the coast of Hong Kong.

All the boats are equipped with state-of-the-art communication system, including GPS and satellite system, and on board cameras for TV broadcast. Beside these, biometric technology has also been applied to the race. Team AkzoNobel have partnered with SAP to equip crew members with biometric sensors. This enables the team to track the sailors’ fitness levels and degree of exhaustion while racing, so that they can optimize their performance based on the data collected.

The fleet has set sail to Guangzhou for another in port event and will be back to Hong Kong for Leg 6 of the race on 7 Feb.