Rugby Great Dan Carter to play in Hong Kong this weekend

Dan Carter Greeting from Hong Kong Attention Rugby fans of FOX Sports! 📢📢📢Greetings from 3 time World Rugby Player of the Year Dan Carter!

Dan and his team Racing 92 from France will play against South African team Cell C Sharks this Saturday for Natixis Cup in Aberdeen Sports Ground in Hong Kong. Dan is excited to be back in Hong Kong again and he shared his experience in handling pressure, moments in the Rugby World Cup final against Australia when he led the All Blacks to win the Rugby World Cup and had himself named as the Man of the Match.



The All Blacks great also confirmed he will be leaving Racing 92 in the summer and move to Japan, joining Top League club Kobelco Steelers to extend his Rugby playing career.

