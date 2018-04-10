FOX HIGHLIGHT: ชมช็อตการทำประตูชบาแก้วถล่มจอร์แดน 6-1

ฟุตบอลหญิงชิงแชมป์เอเชีย 2018 รอบแบ่งกลุ่ม กลุ่ม A ที่สนามคิง อับดุลลาห์ 2 กรุงอัมมัน ประเทศจอร์แดน ทีมฟุตบอลหญิงทีมชาติไทย พบกับ ทีมชาติจอร์แดน เจ้าภาพ

เพียงแค่ 30 วินาทีเท่านั้น ทีมชาติไทยได้ประตูขึ้นนำ จากความผิดพลาดของแนวรับเจ้าถิ่น และเป็นสุชาวดี นิลธำรงค์ หลุดเข้าไปดวลเดี่ยวกับผู้รักษาประตูไม่พลาด

1′ GOAL! 🇹🇭 1-0 🇯🇴 WHAT A START! Suchawadee Nildhamrong scores in the very first minute of the game to put Thailand in the lead.#WAC2018 #Jordan2018 #THAvJOR pic.twitter.com/FROkDTyEEB — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) April 9, 2018

นาทีที่ 6 ทีมชาติไทยมาได้ประตูที่ 2 จากธนีกาญจน์ แดงดา

6′ GOAL! 🇹🇭 2-0 🇯🇴 Taneekarn Dangda is in the right place to tap in Thailand’s second. 🇹🇭 are off to a flyer! There’s disbelief around the stadium.#WAC2018 #Jordan2018 #THAvJOR pic.twitter.com/OdvhkOK1Lg — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) April 9, 2018

นาทีที่ 39 ทีมชาติไทยได้ประตูทิ้งห่าง 3-0 จากฟรีคิกของศิลาวรรณ อินต๊ะมี

39′ GOAL! 🇹🇭 3-0 🇯🇴 Silawan Intamee’s beautiful free-kick from the edge of the box puts Thailand three up in the first-half.#WAC2018 #Jordan2018 #THAvJOR pic.twitter.com/pht5O9QfbP — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) April 9, 2018

นาทีที่ 41 ทีมชาติไทยได้ประตูที่ 4 จากกาญจนา สังข์เงิน

นาทีที่ 43 จอร์แดนได้ประตูตีตื้น 4-1 จากการหลุดเข้าไปยิงของชาฮินาส จาบรีน และจบครึ่งแรกไปด้วยสกอร์นี้

43′ GOAL! 4-1 Jordan pull one back! Alia sends in a wonderful ball from deep for Shahinaz to tuck it nicely past the keeper. And the crowd goes ballistic!#WAC2018 #Jordan2018 #THAvJOR pic.twitter.com/RVAJJFeIgC — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) April 9, 2018

ครึ่งหลัง ทีมชาติไทยได้ประตูที่ 5 ในนาทีที่ 69 จากสุชาวดี นิลธำรงค์ และประตูที่ 2 ของเธอในวันนี้

69′ GOAL! 🇹🇭 5-1 🇯🇴 A beautiful turn and finish by Suchawadee Nildhamrong as scores a well-constructed goal to make it five for the Thai.#WAC2018 #Jordan2018 #THAvJOR pic.twitter.com/dfa5rmZLpj — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) April 9, 2018

นาทีสุดท้าย ทีมชาติไทยได้ประตูที่ 6 ปิดท้ายจากพิศมัย สอนไสย์

90′ GOAL! 🇹🇭 6-1 🇯🇴 WHAT A NIGHT for the Thai! Sornsai adds a sixth in injury time to complete the demolition.#WAC2018 #Jordan2018 #THAvJOR pic.twitter.com/Ghltyk6Hcx — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) April 9, 2018

หมดเวลาการแข่งขัน ทีมชาติไทยชนะ ทีมชาติจอร์แดนไป 6-1 ทำให้ทัพชบาแก้วแข่ง 2 นัด มี 3 คะแนน ต้องไปลุ้นเข้ารอบในนัดสุดท้ายกับฟิลลิปปินส์ ในวันที่ 12 เมษายน ที่สนามคิง อับดุลลาห์ 2 เวลาเที่ยงคืน