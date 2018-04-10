ฟุตบอลไทย

FOX HIGHLIGHT: ชมช็อตการทำประตูชบาแก้วถล่มจอร์แดน 6-1

ฟุตบอลหญิงชิงแชมป์เอเชีย 2018 รอบแบ่งกลุ่ม กลุ่ม A ที่สนามคิง อับดุลลาห์ 2 กรุงอัมมัน ประเทศจอร์แดน ทีมฟุตบอลหญิงทีมชาติไทย พบกับ ทีมชาติจอร์แดน เจ้าภาพ

เพียงแค่ 30 วินาทีเท่านั้น ทีมชาติไทยได้ประตูขึ้นนำ จากความผิดพลาดของแนวรับเจ้าถิ่น และเป็นสุชาวดี นิลธำรงค์ หลุดเข้าไปดวลเดี่ยวกับผู้รักษาประตูไม่พลาด 

นาทีที่ 6 ทีมชาติไทยมาได้ประตูที่ 2 จากธนีกาญจน์ แดงดา

นาทีที่ 39 ทีมชาติไทยได้ประตูทิ้งห่าง 3-0 จากฟรีคิกของศิลาวรรณ อินต๊ะมี

นาทีที่ 41 ทีมชาติไทยได้ประตูที่ 4 จากกาญจนา สังข์เงิน

นาทีที่ 43 จอร์แดนได้ประตูตีตื้น 4-1 จากการหลุดเข้าไปยิงของชาฮินาส จาบรีน และจบครึ่งแรกไปด้วยสกอร์นี้

ครึ่งหลัง ทีมชาติไทยได้ประตูที่ 5 ในนาทีที่ 69 จากสุชาวดี นิลธำรงค์ และประตูที่ 2 ของเธอในวันนี้

นาทีสุดท้าย ทีมชาติไทยได้ประตูที่ 6 ปิดท้ายจากพิศมัย สอนไสย์

หมดเวลาการแข่งขัน ทีมชาติไทยชนะ ทีมชาติจอร์แดนไป 6-1 ทำให้ทัพชบาแก้วแข่ง 2 นัด มี 3 คะแนน ต้องไปลุ้นเข้ารอบในนัดสุดท้ายกับฟิลลิปปินส์ ในวันที่ 12 เมษายน ที่สนามคิง อับดุลลาห์ 2 เวลาเที่ยงคืน

