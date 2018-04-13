เจ้าภาพก็ไม่เว้น! จีนถล่มจอร์แดนยับ 8-1 คว้าชัย 3 นัดรวด

ฟุตบอลหญิงชิงแชมป์เอเชีย รอบแบ่งกลุ่ม กลุ่ม A นัดสุดท้าย “เจ้าภาพ” เปิดสนามอัมมาน อินเตอร์เนชันแนล ต้อนรับการเยือน “กุหลาบเหล็ก” ทีมชาติจีนที่ผ่านไปเล่นในฟุตบอลโลกรอบสุดท้ายเป็นที่เรียบร้อยแล้ว

เริ่มต้นได้ 14 นาที เป็นทีมชาติจีนที่ได้ประตูขึ้นนำ 1-0 จากหวัง ชวง

14′ GOAL! 1-0 🇨🇳 Wang Shuang throws up a bit of skill to open the scoring for China!#WAC2018 #Jordan2018 #JORvCHN pic.twitter.com/mGzVsEhgRi — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) 12 เมษายน 2561

นาทีที่ 17 ทีมชาติจอร์แดนได้ประตูตีเสมอ 1-1 จากการฮาล์ฟวอลเลย์ของซาราห์ อบู ซับบาห์

17′ GOAL 1-1 🇯🇴 equalise! Sarah finds a loose ball through a set-piece to put the hosts on level terms. WHAT A START to this game!#WAC2018 #Jordan2018 #JORvCHN pic.twitter.com/21emEFkmjZ — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) 12 เมษายน 2561

นาทีที่ 41 จีนได้ประตูขึ้นนำอีกครั้ง 2-1 จากการสกัดประตูตัวเองของยาสมีน คาอีร์ ก่อนจบครึ่งแรกไปด้วยสกอร์นี้

ครึ่งหลัง นาทีที่ 51 จีนได้ประตูที่ 3 จากซง ตวน

51′ GOAL 🇯🇴 1-3 🇨🇳 China add a third through Song Duan, who continues her good form in this tournament.#WAC2018 #Jordan2018 #JORvCHN pic.twitter.com/kr5cIYDTen — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) 12 เมษายน 2561

อีก 2 นาทีต่อมา ทีมชาติจีนได้ประตูที่ 4 จากการโหม่งของหวัง ชวง

53′ GOAL! 🇯🇴 1-4 🇨🇳 A Wang Shuang brace powers China to a three-goal lead to put the game to bed, surely.#WAC2018 #Jordan2018 #JORvCHN pic.twitter.com/QvBXUM4eLv — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) 12 เมษายน 2561

นาทีที่ 60 ทีมชาติจีนได้ประตูที่ 5 จากหลี่ ยิ่ง

60′ GOAL! 🇯🇴 1-5 🇨🇳 Li Ying joins in the party to pile more misery on the hosts.#WAC2018 #Jordan2018 #JORvCHN pic.twitter.com/Eu5145vjpd — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) 12 เมษายน 2561

นาทีที่ 72 ทีมชาติจีนได้ประตูที่ 6 จากลูกจุดโทษ ยาสมีน คาอีร์ โดนใบแดงไล่ออกจากสนาม และเป็นหลี ยิ่งสังหารไม่พลาด

72′ GOAL! 🇯🇴 1-6 🇨🇳 China hit Jordan for a six, this time through a Li Ying penalty! Yasmeen Khair sees red, the hosts down to 10 women.#WAC2018 #Jordan2018 #JORvCHN pic.twitter.com/zJpsox5Kw9 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) 12 เมษายน 2561

นาทีที่ 84 หวัง ชวง ทำแฮตทริกได้สำเร็จ และเป็นประตูที่ 7 ของทีมชาติจีนในเกมนี้

นาทีที่ 86 ทีมชาติจีนประตูที่ 8 จากถัง เจี่ยลี่ ตัวสำรอง

86′ GOAL! 1-8 It’s gone from bad to worse to an embarrassment of sorts for the hosts as Tang Jiali grabs the eight.#WAC2018 #Jordan2018 #JORvCHN pic.twitter.com/P4OpuY3IBj — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) 12 เมษายน 2561

หมดเวลาการแข่งขันเป็นทีมชาติจีนเอาชนะจอร์แดนไป 8-1 เก็บ 9 คะแนนเต็มจาก 3 นัด ส่วนจอร์แดนแพ้รวด 3 นัดตกรอบแรก