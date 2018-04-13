ฟุตบอลเอเชีย

เจ้าภาพก็ไม่เว้น! จีนถล่มจอร์แดนยับ 8-1 คว้าชัย 3 นัดรวด

ฟุตบอลหญิงชิงแชมป์เอเชีย รอบแบ่งกลุ่ม กลุ่ม A นัดสุดท้าย “เจ้าภาพ” เปิดสนามอัมมาน อินเตอร์เนชันแนล ต้อนรับการเยือน “กุหลาบเหล็ก” ทีมชาติจีนที่ผ่านไปเล่นในฟุตบอลโลกรอบสุดท้ายเป็นที่เรียบร้อยแล้ว

เริ่มต้นได้ 14 นาที เป็นทีมชาติจีนที่ได้ประตูขึ้นนำ 1-0 จากหวัง ชวง

นาทีที่ 17 ทีมชาติจอร์แดนได้ประตูตีเสมอ 1-1 จากการฮาล์ฟวอลเลย์ของซาราห์ อบู ซับบาห์

นาทีที่ 41 จีนได้ประตูขึ้นนำอีกครั้ง 2-1 จากการสกัดประตูตัวเองของยาสมีน คาอีร์ ก่อนจบครึ่งแรกไปด้วยสกอร์นี้

ครึ่งหลัง นาทีที่ 51 จีนได้ประตูที่ 3 จากซง ตวน

อีก 2 นาทีต่อมา ทีมชาติจีนได้ประตูที่ 4 จากการโหม่งของหวัง ชวง

นาทีที่ 60 ทีมชาติจีนได้ประตูที่ 5 จากหลี่ ยิ่ง

นาทีที่ 72 ทีมชาติจีนได้ประตูที่ 6 จากลูกจุดโทษ ยาสมีน คาอีร์ โดนใบแดงไล่ออกจากสนาม และเป็นหลี ยิ่งสังหารไม่พลาด

นาทีที่ 84 หวัง ชวง ทำแฮตทริกได้สำเร็จ และเป็นประตูที่ 7 ของทีมชาติจีนในเกมนี้

นาทีที่ 86 ทีมชาติจีนประตูที่ 8 จากถัง เจี่ยลี่ ตัวสำรอง

หมดเวลาการแข่งขันเป็นทีมชาติจีนเอาชนะจอร์แดนไป 8-1 เก็บ 9 คะแนนเต็มจาก 3 นัด ส่วนจอร์แดนแพ้รวด 3 นัดตกรอบแรก

 

