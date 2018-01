ทีมจากซาอุดิอาระเบียให้ความสนใจไบฮักกี้

Alhamdulillah, thank you everyone for the well wishes.. So sorry if I can’t reply all including my DMs. MasyaAllah i feel so welcome here by the team. I had a great session here on my first training. I’ll be joining them till Friday and I’ll be back in Singapore on Saturday. It doesn’t matter if i sign or not, most important is to enjoy the moment and gain as much knowledge as i could. Praise to Allah SWT for this opportunity. I’ll update you guys more tomorrow InsyaAllah.. Wassalam.. #baihakkitrialinsaudi #kingabdullahsportscity #majulah #experience #exposure #professional #saudidivision1 #jeddahclubfc #jeddah #saudiarabia

