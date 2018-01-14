พรีเมียร์ลีก

แฟนนักบุญร้องเรียนพรีเมียร์ลีกใช้ “วีเออาร์” หลังโดนปล้นชัยทดเจ็บ

สื่อโซเชี่ยลโดยเฉพาะแฟนบอลทีม “นักบุญ” เซาแธมป์ตัน กระหน่ำความคิดเห็นไปยังพรีเมียร์ลีกเพื่อเรียกร้องให้ใช้เทคโนโลยีวิดิโอช่วยในการตัดสิน หรือ VAR หลังจากโดนวัตฟอร์ด ตีเสมอท้ายเกมเป็น 2-2 จากจังหวะแฮนด์บอลของ อับดุลลาย ดูกูเร่

แข้ง “แตนอาละวาด” ใช้มือขวาแปะลูกบอลเข้าประตูไปในนาทีที่ 91 ทำให้เกิดกระแสวิพากษ์วิจารณ์ในโลกทวิตเตอร์ โดยมีแฟนบอลบางกลุ่มเรียกร้องให้สมาคมฟุตบอลอังกฤษ หรือเอฟเอ ลงโทษแบน ดูกูเร่ ขณะที่บางส่วนก็มองว่า อดีตดาวเตะ แรนส์ ไม่ได้ตั้งใจทำแฮนด์บอล

อย่างไรก็ตาม เอฟเอได้ออกมาประกาศก่อนหน้านี้แล้วว่า หากมีจังหวะใดที่ไม่ได้รับรายงานจากผู้ตัดสิน เอฟเอจะนำมาพิจารณาย้อนหลังและอาจลงโทษนักเตะคนดังกล่าว เหมือนกับที่เคยเกิดขึ้นในพรีเมียร์ลีกมาแล้วหลายกรณี เช่น แอชลี่ย์ ยัง ของแมนฯยูไนเต็ด ที่ไปศอกใส่ ดูซาน ทาดิช ของ เซาแธมป์ตัน และรับโทษแบนย้อนหลังไป 3 นัด

 

