แฟนนักบุญร้องเรียนพรีเมียร์ลีกใช้ “วีเออาร์” หลังโดนปล้นชัยทดเจ็บ

สื่อโซเชี่ยลโดยเฉพาะแฟนบอลทีม “นักบุญ” เซาแธมป์ตัน กระหน่ำความคิดเห็นไปยังพรีเมียร์ลีกเพื่อเรียกร้องให้ใช้เทคโนโลยีวิดิโอช่วยในการตัดสิน หรือ VAR หลังจากโดนวัตฟอร์ด ตีเสมอท้ายเกมเป็น 2-2 จากจังหวะแฮนด์บอลของ อับดุลลาย ดูกูเร่

แข้ง “แตนอาละวาด” ใช้มือขวาแปะลูกบอลเข้าประตูไปในนาทีที่ 91 ทำให้เกิดกระแสวิพากษ์วิจารณ์ในโลกทวิตเตอร์ โดยมีแฟนบอลบางกลุ่มเรียกร้องให้สมาคมฟุตบอลอังกฤษ หรือเอฟเอ ลงโทษแบน ดูกูเร่ ขณะที่บางส่วนก็มองว่า อดีตดาวเตะ แรนส์ ไม่ได้ตั้งใจทำแฮนด์บอล

อย่างไรก็ตาม เอฟเอได้ออกมาประกาศก่อนหน้านี้แล้วว่า หากมีจังหวะใดที่ไม่ได้รับรายงานจากผู้ตัดสิน เอฟเอจะนำมาพิจารณาย้อนหลังและอาจลงโทษนักเตะคนดังกล่าว เหมือนกับที่เคยเกิดขึ้นในพรีเมียร์ลีกมาแล้วหลายกรณี เช่น แอชลี่ย์ ยัง ของแมนฯยูไนเต็ด ที่ไปศอกใส่ ดูซาน ทาดิช ของ เซาแธมป์ตัน และรับโทษแบนย้อนหลังไป 3 นัด

We need #VAR to stamp out cheating in our beautiful game. #saintsfc #watfordfc #WATSOU #Netball #twitter92 pic.twitter.com/j4N8Zvsohn

Can't believe Doucoure is being called a cheat for his goal. Yes it's obviously hand ball and shouldn't have stood but watching it back it's no way intentional #watfordfc

Cannot believe we are still 10th. Doucoure punching above his weight there!!😂😂 #Watfordfc

Seriously, if one incident this season shows why we need VAR it's the Doucoure goal for Watford in the 90th minute. Absolutely blatant handball and it could cost #SaintsFC 's manager his job & it did cost Southampton a priceless 3 points.

It’s 2018.

Doucoure has just equalised for Watford with his hand in the 90th minute, denying Southampton 3pts.

There are still adult humans who think VAR is a problem.

