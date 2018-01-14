แฟนนักบุญร้องเรียนพรีเมียร์ลีกใช้ “วีเออาร์” หลังโดนปล้นชัยทดเจ็บ

สื่อโซเชี่ยลโดยเฉพาะแฟนบอลทีม “นักบุญ” เซาแธมป์ตัน กระหน่ำความคิดเห็นไปยังพรีเมียร์ลีกเพื่อเรียกร้องให้ใช้เทคโนโลยีวิดิโอช่วยในการตัดสิน หรือ VAR หลังจากโดนวัตฟอร์ด ตีเสมอท้ายเกมเป็น 2-2 จากจังหวะแฮนด์บอลของ อับดุลลาย ดูกูเร่
แข้ง “แตนอาละวาด” ใช้มือขวาแปะลูกบอลเข้าประตูไปในนาทีที่ 91 ทำให้เกิดกระแสวิพากษ์วิจารณ์ในโลกทวิตเตอร์ โดยมีแฟนบอลบางกลุ่มเรียกร้องให้สมาคมฟุตบอลอังกฤษ หรือเอฟเอ ลงโทษแบน ดูกูเร่ ขณะที่บางส่วนก็มองว่า อดีตดาวเตะ แรนส์ ไม่ได้ตั้งใจทำแฮนด์บอล
อย่างไรก็ตาม เอฟเอได้ออกมาประกาศก่อนหน้านี้แล้วว่า หากมีจังหวะใดที่ไม่ได้รับรายงานจากผู้ตัดสิน เอฟเอจะนำมาพิจารณาย้อนหลังและอาจลงโทษนักเตะคนดังกล่าว เหมือนกับที่เคยเกิดขึ้นในพรีเมียร์ลีกมาแล้วหลายกรณี เช่น แอชลี่ย์ ยัง ของแมนฯยูไนเต็ด ที่ไปศอกใส่ ดูซาน ทาดิช ของ เซาแธมป์ตัน และรับโทษแบนย้อนหลังไป 3 นัด
We need #VAR to stamp out cheating in our beautiful game. #saintsfc #watfordfc #WATSOU #Netball #twitter92 pic.twitter.com/j4N8Zvsohn
— TractorSaint 🌐 (@TractorSaint) January 13, 2018
Can't believe Doucoure is being called a cheat for his goal. Yes it's obviously hand ball and shouldn't have stood but watching it back it's no way intentional #watfordfc
— Daniel Hills (@hillsy52) January 13, 2018
Cannot believe we are still 10th. Doucoure punching above his weight there!!😂😂#Watfordfc
— CliveG (@gemstudio57) January 13, 2018
Seriously, if one incident this season shows why we need VAR it's the Doucoure goal for Watford in the 90th minute. Absolutely blatant handball and it could cost #SaintsFC's manager his job & it did cost Southampton a priceless 3 points.
— Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) January 13, 2018
It’s 2018.
Doucoure has just equalised for Watford with his hand in the 90th minute, denying Southampton 3pts.
There are still adult humans who think VAR is a problem.
— North Bank Nadim (@NorthBankNadim) January 13, 2018