คอลัมน์และสกู๊ปพิเศษ

ถ้าเธอเหนื่อยล้าจงเดินเข้าป่า! แฟนจวกยับปืนพ่ายฟอเรสต์ร่วงเอฟเอ

แฟน “เดอะกันเนอร์ส” สุดทนหลังต้องเห็นทีมรักพ่ายให้กับ “เจ้าป่า” นอตติงแฮม ฟอเรสต์ ร่วงตกรอบฟุตบอลเอมิเรตส์ เอฟเอ คัพไปแบบสุดสะพรึง และ FOX Sports Asia ขอรวบรวมทุกความเห็นบนโลกโซเชียลมาให้อ่านกัน

อาร์เซนอลถูก เอริค ลีไฮจ์ ทำคนเดียว 2 ประตู ก่อนที่จะโดนอีก 2 จุดโทษในเกมนี้ ขณะที่ “เดอะกันเนอร์ส” ได้คืนเพียง 2 ลูกจากแพร์ มาแตร์ซัคเกอร์และแดนนี เวลเบ็ค ทำให้ร่วงรอบ 3 เอฟเอ คัพไปแบบน่าผิดหวัง และทำให้ฟอเรสต์ กลายเป็นทีมนอกลีกสูงสุดทีมแรก ที่ยิง 4 ประตูใส่อาร์เซน่อลในรอบ 110 ปี ต่อจากฮัลล์ ซิตี้เมื่อปี  1908

ขณะที่โลกออนไลน์โดยเฉพาะแฟนคลับทีมจากลอนดอนหัวร้อนไปตามๆ กัน ซึ่งเป็นที่มาของคอมเมนต์สุดทนทั้งหลาย เมื่อทีมรักในฐานะแชมป์เก่าต้องกระเด็นตกรอบไปแบบหมดทางสู้

แต่ก็มีบางรายเชื่อว่าจุดโทษลูกที่สองนั้น เจ้าถิ่นไม่สมควรได้

 

 

ขณะที่บางคนก็มองไปที่การเตะลูกโทษ ที่ดูเหมือนจะเป็นลูก “2 จังหวะ”

 

 

อย่างไรก็แล้วแต่ แฟนคลับส่วนใหญ่ก็เชื่อว่าไม่เกี่ยวกับจุดโทษ แต่เป็นฟอร์มที่ย่ำแย่ของอาร์เซนอลมากกว่า

 

 

และแน่นอน… WENGER OUT

 

