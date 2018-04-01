ไม่เชื่อสายตา! เช็คความเห็นแฟนในโซเชียลจังหวะมาเน่

สื่อโซเชียลลุกเป็นไฟหลังไม่พอใจจังหวะที่ซาดิโอ มาเน่ เอามือจับลูกบอลเพื่อกดดันผู้ตัดสินเอาฟาวล์ ซึ่งผู้ตัดสินให้เป็นแฮนด์บอลของตัวรุกทีมชาติเซเนกัล แต่ไม่แจกใบเหลืองที่สอง

Mane – deliberate handball – should be booked and sent off. But ref did not want to upset the media favs pic.twitter.com/D2tSeuKCty — Shed Hender (@ShedHender) March 31, 2018

ก่อนหน้านี้อดีตแข้ง เซาแธมป์ตัน ซึ่งทำประตูตีเสมอเป็น 1-1 ในช่วงต้นครึ่งหลัง โดนใบเหลืองไปแล้วหนึ่งใบ และช่วงท้ายเกมเขาโดนหวดในเขตโทษของตัวเอง ซึ่งผู้ตัดสินยังไม่เป่าให้เป็นฟรีคิก แต่ดาวเตะ “หงส์แดง” จับบอลขึ้นมาเพื่อกดดันผู้ตัดสิน

อย่างไรก็ตามตุลาการสนามอย่างนีล สวอร์บริกไม่หลงกล ตัดสินเป็นแฮนด์บอลของ มาเน่ และให้ฟรีคิกกับ พาเลซ แต่ที่แฟนบอลส่วนใหญ่ในสื่อโซเชียลทักท้วงคือ ควรจะให้ใบเหลืองที่สองกับตัวรุกสปีดสูง เนื่องจากตั้งใจทำแฮนด์บอล และโดนใบเหลืองไปแล้วก่อนหน้านี้

Mane's clearly fouled there, however if the referee deems there to be no foul then difficult to understand how the deliberate handball isn't a yellow. Just a catalogue of officiating errors in that play. — Chris Winterburn (@cmwinterburn) March 31, 2018