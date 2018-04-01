ข่าวล่าสุด

ไม่เชื่อสายตา! เช็คความเห็นแฟนในโซเชียลจังหวะมาเน่

สื่อโซเชียลลุกเป็นไฟหลังไม่พอใจจังหวะที่ซาดิโอ มาเน่ เอามือจับลูกบอลเพื่อกดดันผู้ตัดสินเอาฟาวล์ ซึ่งผู้ตัดสินให้เป็นแฮนด์บอลของตัวรุกทีมชาติเซเนกัล แต่ไม่แจกใบเหลืองที่สอง

ก่อนหน้านี้อดีตแข้ง เซาแธมป์ตัน ซึ่งทำประตูตีเสมอเป็น 1-1 ในช่วงต้นครึ่งหลัง โดนใบเหลืองไปแล้วหนึ่งใบ และช่วงท้ายเกมเขาโดนหวดในเขตโทษของตัวเอง ซึ่งผู้ตัดสินยังไม่เป่าให้เป็นฟรีคิก แต่ดาวเตะ “หงส์แดง” จับบอลขึ้นมาเพื่อกดดันผู้ตัดสิน

อย่างไรก็ตามตุลาการสนามอย่างนีล สวอร์บริกไม่หลงกล ตัดสินเป็นแฮนด์บอลของ มาเน่ และให้ฟรีคิกกับ พาเลซ แต่ที่แฟนบอลส่วนใหญ่ในสื่อโซเชียลทักท้วงคือ ควรจะให้ใบเหลืองที่สองกับตัวรุกสปีดสูง เนื่องจากตั้งใจทำแฮนด์บอล และโดนใบเหลืองไปแล้วก่อนหน้านี้

