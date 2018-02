OFFICIAL :จากกันด้วยดี! โซรันยุติสัญญาช้างศึก U23

On this occasion, I would first of all, like to thank FA Thailand for the opportunity I’ve been given, one which means very much to me personally, and on the trust shown by giving me the position first of a Assistant Coach of the A National Team and later the Head Coach of the U23 National Team. I would like to thank all the players and the whole staff that have made this experience even better. Thanks to all the supporters that have stood by us always, and have been loyal in all the great and fable moments. I will forever cherish this period of time in my mind, and I hope that I will have the opportunity to see you all again and to eventually cooperate with some of you. As you know, Thailand National Team is still focused on growing stronger and going through life lessons. I am most proud of the players I have helped grow and of this club. It has been a privilege and honor to know each of you. Thank you again for your support. #thailandnationalteam #u23 #football #bangkok #thankful #coach #fa #thailand 🙏

A post shared by Zoran Jankovic (@jankela1974) on Feb 3, 2018 at 1:56am PST