ข่าวล่าสุด

เฉียบขาด! ชม 5 ประตูช้างศึกโต๊ะเล็กถล่มจอร์แดน

ชมไฮไลท์ที่เกิดขึ้นของไทยทั้ง 5 ประตูในศึกชิงแชมป์เอเชีย รอบแบ่งกลุ่ม สาย ดี ระหว่าง ไทย กับ จอร์แดน

ขุนพล “ช้างศึกโต๊ะเล็ก” เจ้าของตำแหน่งรองแชมป์ปี 2008 และ 2012 เปิดตัวได้อย่างสวยหรู ด้วยการเอาชนะจอร์แดนไป 5-1 จากฝีเท้าของ อภิวัฒน์ แจ่มเจริญ คนเดียว 2 ประตู รวมถึงประตูจาก จิรวัฒน์ สอนวิเชียร, เจษฎา ชูเดช และ กฤษดา วงษ์แก้ว

 

โดยเกมต่อไปของแข้งฟุตซอลทีมชาติไทยจะเป็นการพบกับเลบานอนในวันที่ 4 กุมภาพันธ์ เวลา 18.00 น.

 

Comments