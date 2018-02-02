เฉียบขาด! ชม 5 ประตูช้างศึกโต๊ะเล็กถล่มจอร์แดน

ชมไฮไลท์ที่เกิดขึ้นของไทยทั้ง 5 ประตูในศึกชิงแชมป์เอเชีย รอบแบ่งกลุ่ม สาย ดี ระหว่าง ไทย กับ จอร์แดน

ขุนพล “ช้างศึกโต๊ะเล็ก” เจ้าของตำแหน่งรองแชมป์ปี 2008 และ 2012 เปิดตัวได้อย่างสวยหรู ด้วยการเอาชนะจอร์แดนไป 5-1 จากฝีเท้าของ อภิวัฒน์ แจ่มเจริญ คนเดียว 2 ประตู รวมถึงประตูจาก จิรวัฒน์ สอนวิเชียร, เจษฎา ชูเดช และ กฤษดา วงษ์แก้ว

GOAL! 1-0 🇹🇭 Thailand open the scoring in this game after a defensive mix-up by Jordan!#AFCFutsal2018 pic.twitter.com/jDc0nQKfbE — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 2, 2018

GOAL! 2-0 🇹🇭 Thailand double their lead in this game from the penalty spot. Could the keeper have stopped that?#AFCFutsal2018 pic.twitter.com/13YyTd5aIl — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 2, 2018

GOAL! 3-0 🇹🇭 Thailand are tearing Jordan to shreds as they make it 3-0 at the end of the first half.#AFCFutsal2018 pic.twitter.com/PRDr3znUUG — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 2, 2018

GOAL! 4-1 🇹🇭 Jetsada makes it four for Thailand with a swift counter-attacking goal!#AFCFutsal2018 pic.twitter.com/MxwJZqNhZa — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 2, 2018

GOAL! 5-1 🇹🇭 Surely it's all over now! Thailand are not holding back as we near the end of the game.#AFCFutsal2018 pic.twitter.com/NgkwhlqFs1 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 2, 2018

โดยเกมต่อไปของแข้งฟุตซอลทีมชาติไทยจะเป็นการพบกับเลบานอนในวันที่ 4 กุมภาพันธ์ เวลา 18.00 น.