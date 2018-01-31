ข่าวล่าสุด

วันเดดไลน์!แฟนหงส์เร้าทีมเบียดเรือแย่งมาห์เรซ

Riyad Mahrez

จับตาดีลไฮไลท์ในวันเดดไลน์เดย์ปีนี้ซึ่งกลายเป็น ริยาด มาห์เรซ ปีกทีมชาติแอลจีเรียของเลสเตอร์ ซิตี้ ที่มีข่าวขอขึ้นบัญชีย้ายทีมวันสุดท้ายของตลาดซื้อขาย หลังแมนฯซิตี้ ยื่นข้อเสนอเข้ามาสองรอบแต่โดนปฏิเสธไป

“เรือใบสีฟ้า” เร่งเครื่องเฮือกสุดท้ายดึงตัว มาห์เรซ มาร่วมทีมเพื่อทดแทน เลรอย ซาเน่ ที่เจ็บยาวไปเดือนครึ่ง โดยยื่นข้อเสนอครั้งที่ 2 ซึ่งเป็นรอบล่าสุดซึ่งมากกว่า 50 ล้านปอนด์ แต่เลสเตอร์ ตอบปฏิเสธเนื่องจากไม่ต้องการขายผู้เล่นคนสำคัญออกไปในตอนนี้

นั่นทำให้อดีตแข้ง เลอ อาฟร์ ประกาศขอขึ้นบัญชีย้ายทีมอย่างเป็นทางการ แต่ยังไม่มีการรายงานว่าทีม “จิ้งจอกสยาม” ตอบรับคำขอย้ายทีมของเจ้าตัวหรือไม่

ขณะเดียวกันแฟนบอลลิเวอร์พูลเมื่อทราบข่าวก็พยายามปลุกเร้าให้ “หงส์แดง” ยื่นข้อเสนอสู้กับ แมนฯซิตี้ ในวันสุดท้ายของตลาดซื้อขาย หลังจากทีมยังไม่ได้ตัวรุกคนใดมาแทน ฟิลิปเป้ คูตินโญ่ เพลย์เมกเกอร์ทีมชาติบราซิลที่เพิ่งย้ายไปร่วมทีมบาร์เซโลน่า

ตลาดซื้อขายนักเตะที่อังกฤษจะปิดตัวลงเวลา 6 นาฬิกา เช้าวันพฤหัสบดีที่ 1 กุมภาพันธ์ ตามเวลาประเทศไทย

