วันเดดไลน์!แฟนหงส์เร้าทีมเบียดเรือแย่งมาห์เรซ

จับตาดีลไฮไลท์ในวันเดดไลน์เดย์ปีนี้ซึ่งกลายเป็น ริยาด มาห์เรซ ปีกทีมชาติแอลจีเรียของเลสเตอร์ ซิตี้ ที่มีข่าวขอขึ้นบัญชีย้ายทีมวันสุดท้ายของตลาดซื้อขาย หลังแมนฯซิตี้ ยื่นข้อเสนอเข้ามาสองรอบแต่โดนปฏิเสธไป

“เรือใบสีฟ้า” เร่งเครื่องเฮือกสุดท้ายดึงตัว มาห์เรซ มาร่วมทีมเพื่อทดแทน เลรอย ซาเน่ ที่เจ็บยาวไปเดือนครึ่ง โดยยื่นข้อเสนอครั้งที่ 2 ซึ่งเป็นรอบล่าสุดซึ่งมากกว่า 50 ล้านปอนด์ แต่เลสเตอร์ ตอบปฏิเสธเนื่องจากไม่ต้องการขายผู้เล่นคนสำคัญออกไปในตอนนี้

นั่นทำให้อดีตแข้ง เลอ อาฟร์ ประกาศขอขึ้นบัญชีย้ายทีมอย่างเป็นทางการ แต่ยังไม่มีการรายงานว่าทีม “จิ้งจอกสยาม” ตอบรับคำขอย้ายทีมของเจ้าตัวหรือไม่

ขณะเดียวกันแฟนบอลลิเวอร์พูลเมื่อทราบข่าวก็พยายามปลุกเร้าให้ “หงส์แดง” ยื่นข้อเสนอสู้กับ แมนฯซิตี้ ในวันสุดท้ายของตลาดซื้อขาย หลังจากทีมยังไม่ได้ตัวรุกคนใดมาแทน ฟิลิปเป้ คูตินโญ่ เพลย์เมกเกอร์ทีมชาติบราซิลที่เพิ่งย้ายไปร่วมทีมบาร์เซโลน่า

Sane out for 6 weeks so they sign Mahrez, proper ambition that. #ManCity Arsenal sign, well you know, I can’t spell their names. Utd; Sanchez. Spurs; Moura We sell our best player. Then loan out our best goal scorer. Get a loads others off the wage bill and…..nothing. #LFC pic.twitter.com/Tlp8oIc2EF — Graeme Kelly (@GraemeKelly1) January 30, 2018

I know we won't go for him, but I would love us to try and get Mahrez now he's handed in a Transfer Request. He's a fantastic player #LFC — LFC Stanley House (@LFCStanleyHouse) January 30, 2018

If it's true Mahrez is interested in a move, I'd be over that, he'd be a good addition, experienced premier league player and good attacking option.. #lfc — Stringy (@Paulstringy) January 30, 2018

#LFC Can't believe that we are going to standby and watch City buy Mahrez and do nothing. He would have been the best replacement for Coutinho and we do nothing. Don't know whether to laugh or cry at the lack of ambition at my club. — Steve Collins ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (@JuanCurd) January 30, 2018

ตลาดซื้อขายนักเตะที่อังกฤษจะปิดตัวลงเวลา 6 นาฬิกา เช้าวันพฤหัสบดีที่ 1 กุมภาพันธ์ ตามเวลาประเทศไทย